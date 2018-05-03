The 25 best restaurants in the world, according to millionaire private jet owners

Alison Millington, Business Insider US
Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy is famous for this dish titled:

Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy is famous for this dish titled: “Oops, I dropped the lemon tart.”
Osteria Francescana

Wealth often comes along with pretty expensive taste – especially when it comes to food and drink.

In order to determine where the high net worth individuals of the world like to dine, private jet lifestyle publication Elite Traveler surveyed its database of readers – all of whom are owners or users of private jets – on their favourite fine dining destinations across all seven continents.

As of last year, the magazine’s readers had a median household income of $2.28 (£1.76) million and net worth of $41 (£32) million – so it’s safe to say most of them are millionaires.

6,000 readers voted in order to produce the magazine’s seventh annual list of the Top 100 Restaurants in the World.

Scroll down to see the top 25, ranked in ascending order.

25. Nihonryori RyuGin, Tokyo, Japan.

Nihonryori RyuGin

24. Le Calandre, Padua, Italy.

Le Calandre

23. Jean-Georges, New York, USA.

Jean-Georges

22. Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, London, England.

Restaurant Gordon Ramsay

21. L’Arpège, Paris, France.

L’Arpège

20. L’Ambroisie, Paris, France.

L’Ambroisie

19. Steirereck, Vienna, Austria.

Steirereck

18. Pujol, Mexico City, Mexico.

Pujol

17. La Pergola, Rome, Italy.

La Pergola

16. Pierre Gagnaire, Paris, France.

Pierre Gagnaire

15. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, London, England.

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal

14. D.O.M., Sao Paulo, Brazil.

D.O.M.

13. Daniel, New York, USA.

Daniel

12. Restaurant Guy Savoy, Paris, France.

Restaurant Guy Savoy

11. El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, Spain.

El Celler de Can Roca

10. The Fat Duck, Bray, England.

The Fat Duck

9. Restaurant de l’Hôtel de Ville, Lausanne, Switzerland.

Restaurant de l’Hôtel de Ville

8. Le Bernadin, New York, USA.

Le Bernadin

7. The Restaurant at Meadowood, St. Helena, USA.

The Restaurant at Meadowood

6. Robuchon au Dôme, Macau, China.

Robuchon au Dôme

5. Osteria Francescana, Modena, Italy.

Osteria Francescana

4. Per Se, New York, USA.

Per Se

3. Eleven Madison Park, New York, USA.

Eleven Madison Park

2. Azurmendi, Larrabetzu, Spain.

Azurmendi

1. Alinea, Chicago, USA.

Alinea