The 20 best restaurants in the world right now, according to millionaire private jet owners

caption Eleven Park Madison, which ranked third, is often referred to as one of the top restaurants in the world. It is also one of the most expensive restaurants in New York City. source Eleven Madison Park

If private jet owners are about as wealthy as it gets, it’s safe to assume their taste is pretty expensive, too. After all, owning a private jet is “not for the mere millionaires among us,” as Business Insider’s Katie Warren wrote earlier this year.

Private jet lifestyle publication Elite Traveler surveyed its readers about their favorite dining experiences around the world. Elite Traveler readers, for context, have an average net worth of $32 million and an average home value of $4.6 million. There are nearly 600,000 readers of the magazine, with an average age of 41, with 68% owning two or more homes. The average household income for an Elite Traveler reader is $7.9 million.

Unsurprisingly, the results of the survey included Michelin-starred spots around the world. Paris and New York City were the two standout culinary destinations: Five of the restaurants are in NYC, while another three are in Paris in this year’s top 20 alone.

20. Restaurant Schwarzwaldstube

source Traube-Tonbach

Location: Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany

Chef: Torsten Michel

2018 ranking: 28

Michelin stars: 3

Dinner mains starting at: €78 ($87) for flamed sea bass with fennel and Provençal vegetables in an escabeche brew

19. Jean-Georges

source Jean-Georges

Location: New York, USA

Chef: Jean-Georges Vongerichten

2018 ranking: 23

Michelin stars: 2

Dinner mains starting at: Prix fixe from $148-$586 depending on number of courses and addition of wine pairings – courses include scallop sashimi and herb-crusted venison

18. L’Arpège

source B. Winkelmann/L’Arpège

Location: Paris, France

Chef: Alain Passard

2018 ranking: 21

Michelin stars: 3

Dinner mains starting at: Prix fixe tasting menu from €360-480 ($398-$531) depending on inclusion of meat – dishes include a fish of the day and blue lobster medallions

17. Pujol

source Pujol

Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Chef: Enrique Olvera

2018 ranking: 18

Michelin stars: None

Dinner mains starting at: Undisclosed prix fixe price for a seven-course tasting menu including ceviche and traditional Mexican fare

16. Steirereck

source Steirereck

Location: Vienna, Austria

Chef: Heinz Reitbauer

2018 ranking: 19

Michelin stars: 2

Dinner mains starting at: Prix fixe from $155-267 depending on number of courses and addition of wine – dishes include pheasant and pigeon and artichokes

15. Daniel

source Daniel

Location: New York, USA

Chef: Daniel Boulud

2018 ranking: 13

Michelin stars: 2

Dinner mains starting at: Four-course prix fixe from $158, wine pairings raise that base price to $300 – dishes include flambéed foie gras and roasted lamp chop

14. Pierre Gagnaire

source Pierre Gagnaire

Location: Paris, France

Chef: Pierre Gagnaire

2018 ranking: 16

Michelin stars: 3

Dinner mains starting at: Prix fixe starting €153 ($170) including beef tenderloin and cheese soufflé

13. D.O.M.

source D.O.M.

Location: Sao Paulo, Brazil

Chef: Alex Atala

2018 ranking: 14

Michelin stars: 2

Dinner mains starting at: Undisclosed prix fixe price for a tasting menu including hearts of palm and Amazon-region inspired dishes

12. Robuchon au Dôme

source Grand Lisboa Hotels

Location: Macau, China

Chef: Julien Tongourian

2018 ranking: 6

Michelin stars: 3

Dinner mains starting at: $126 for a crispy soft-boiled egg, caviar, and smoked salmon or duck breast and foie gras with candied ginger

11. The Fat Duck

Location: Bray, England

Chef: Edward Cooke

2018 ranking: 10

Michelin stars: 3

Dinner mains starting at: Prix fixe from £325 ($424) with an undisclosed menu inspired by the chef’s childhood

10. El Celler de Can Roca

source El Celler de Can Roca

Location: Girona, Spain

Chef: Joan Roca

Ranking on 2018 list: 11

Michelin stars: 3

Dinner mains starting at: A $261 prix fixe for 14 courses excluding appetizers and desserts; additional $123 for matching wines

9. Le Bernardin

source Daniel Krieger

Location: New York, USA

Chef: Eric Ripert

Ranking on 2018 list: 8

Michelin stars: 3

Dinner mains starting at: Prix fixe starting at $93 with main dishes including sautéed Dover sole and pan-roasted monkfish

8. Restaurant Guy Savoy

source Restaurant Guy Savoy

Location: Paris, France

Chef: Guy Savoy

Ranking on 2018 list: 12

Michelin stars: 3

Dinner mains starting at: €478 ($529) for a 13-course prix fixe menu including caviar with smoked sabayon, braised duck foie gras, and pure chocolate

7. The Restaurant at Meadowood

source The Restaurant at Meadowood

Location: St. Helena, California, USA

Chef: Christopher Kostow

Ranking on 2018 list: 7

Michelin stars: 3

Dinner mains starting at: An undisclosed price for a three-course menu

6. Per Se

source Rob Kim/Getty Images for Starwood Preferred Guest

Location: New York, USA

Chef: Thomas Keller

Ranking on 2018 list: 4

Michelin stars: 3

Dinner mains starting at: A prix fixe at $355 for a nine-course chef’s tasting menu or a nine-course vegetable tasting menu

5. Azurmendi

source Azurmendi

Location: Larrabetzu, Spain

Chef: Eneko Atxa

Ranking on 2018 list: 2

Michelin stars: 3

Dinner mains starting at: There are two prix fixe menus; both cost €220 ($243).

4. Osteria Francescana

source Osteria Francescana

Location: Modena, Italy

Chef: Massimo Bottura

Ranking on 2018 list: 5

Michelin stars: 3

Dinner mains starting at: €290 ($321) for a 12-course tasting menu including an eel starter dish and an ox rib eye

3. Eleven Madison Park

source Eleven Madison Park

Location: New York, USA

Chef: Daniel Humm

Ranking on 2018 list: 3

Michelin stars: 3

Dinner mains starting at: $355 for a tasting menu, with an additional wine pairing menu for $175, according to NYEater

2. Alinea

source Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Location: Chicago, USA

Chef: Grant Achatz

Ranking on 2018 list: 1

Michelin stars: 3

Dinner mains starting at: Prix fixe from $190-395 depending on the number of courses

1. Restaurant de L’Hôtel de Ville

source Restaurant de l’Hôtel de Ville

Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Chef: Franck Giovannini

Ranking on 2018 list: 9

Michelin stars: 3

Dinner mains starting at: €100 ($110) for duckling cooked in rose and wild duckling or medallions of scampi cooked with candied pumpkin