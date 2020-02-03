The best reusable water bottles we saw at Outdoor Retailer’s Snow Show 2020

source Kraig Becker/Business Insider

In an era when using anything made of single-use plastic is a definite no-no, owning a reliable, reusable water bottle is an absolute must. Thankfully, there are now plenty of options and brands to choose from when it comes to picking a bottle capable of keeping you well-hydrated while on-the-go.

The best options are made of stainless steel, which is more durable than any glass or plastic alternative. Additionally, most premium water bottles use double-walled, vacuum-sealed insulation to keep drinks piping hot or freezing cold for hours at a time.

At the recent Outdoor Retailer Snow Show in Denver, Colorado, we had a chance to check out some of the latest reusable water bottles from companies like Hydro Flask, Yeti, and Purist. Given Outdoor Retailer’s history of making sure its attendees and exhibitors go reusable, the show continues to serve as the perfect backdrop for the reusable water bottle industry to showcase their latest innovations and products. Here were our favorites from the show floor.

Hydro Flask’s National Parks bottles

Oregon-based Hydro Flask may be the leader in the stainless steel, vacuum-insulated bottle market but that doesn’t mean it’s resting on its laurels. At the 2020 Snow Show, the company not only unveiled a new selection of color options but also updated its popular National Parks line of wide-mouthed bottles.

Fans of Yosemite, Yellowstone, and Joshua Tree can now hit the trail with a bottle that celebrates some of the most iconic landscapes in the entire U.S. Incredibly durable and versatile, a Hydro Flask bottle is the perfect companion for hiking, camping, or your daily commute.

The Yeti Rambler

Everyone knows that Yeti rules the premium cooler market but it also makes an impressive array of drinkware, including some of the best water bottles around.

Available in a variety of colors, the Yeti Rambler is big, good-looking, and virtually indestructible. The Rambler’s new Chug cap makes it easier than ever to drink from, while a host of other accessories – like a carrying sling, stainless steel cup, and straw – give users the ability to customize the bottle to fit their needs.

Klean Kanteen TKPro and TKWide

The big story from Klean Kanteen was a new line of food containers designed to keep lunches fresh and warm while on-the-go. The company also has some of the best water bottles on the market, with its TKPro and TKWide models offering outstanding performance when it comes to maintaining temperature and keeping beverages fresh.

The insulated versions of these bottles keep your drink cold for a mind-blowing 135 hours, while warm liquids stay hot for up to 38 hours. Best of all, there are more than a dozen caps that can be paired with these bottles, allowing you to customize a setup that works best for your lifestyle.

EcoVessel Boulder

While many of the bottles on this list use double-walled insulation, EcoVessel goes even further with its triple-walled designs. This allows its popular Boulder model to keep liquids hot for up to 14 hours or cold for as many as 72 hours at a time.

Performance isn’t the only hallmark of a good water bottle, however, as EcoVessel bottles also push the envelope in terms of beautiful design. You’ll even get a choice of a traditional twist-off lid or one featuring a built-in straw. Each bottle is backed by a 100-year guarantee, too, making it an instant family heirloom.

Miir’s medical-grade stainless steel

If you’re looking for a high-quality water bottle that offers outstanding performance, Miir has you covered. This company’s bottles feature medical-grade stainless steel that doesn’t create that funky metal after taste, while still offering the ability to keep a drink cold for more than 24 hours.

The bottles are also cupholder friendly, don’t condensate, and are designed in a way that makes them easy to keep clean. Buying a Miir bottle can also make you feel good for other reasons, as each product sold helps support a variety of projects around the globe – this includes initiatives to protect the environment, educate children, and empower women.

Purist debuts the easy-drinking Union top

A relative newcomer to the premium water bottle market, Purist made waves with its eye-catching, minimalist designs as well as its ability to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours. But there’s more to this bottle than initially meets the eye, as its interior is lined with a glass coasting, which helps to maintain freshness and eliminate the taste of metal.

With the addition of the Union top, the Purist bottles have seen a significant upgrade as well, making it easier to take a drink without fear of spilling, even while on-the-go. Simple, elegant, and attractive, this bottle offers an understated design that includes muted colors that are in sharp contrast to some of the brighter, more flashy options on this list.

Mizu’s lightweight single-wall line

At first glance, Mizu’s water bottles look incredibly familiar and feature similar designs and colors to other reusables on the market. But once you dig a bit deeper, you’ll notice that in addition to standard double-walled insulated bottles, the company also offers single-wall models that offer great performance at a much lighter weight.

Some of the models are even compatible with Mizu’s proprietary adventure purifier, which removes harmful bacteria, viruses, and other nasty items from water. This makes Mizu’s products a good option for travelers looking to stay healthy while on the road.