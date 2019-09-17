3 credit cards from Amex and Chase that offer great benefits to authorized users

source Getty Images

Many credit cards don’t charge anything extra to add an authorized user, but some do.

The Platinum Card® from American Express charges $175 per year for up to three authorized users, while the Chase Sapphire Reserve charges $75 per authorized user.

Even though additional fees don’t sound great, authorized users can get a bunch of benefits like airport lounge access some credit cards.

Make sure you consider whether it would make more sense to apply for the card outright instead. You’ll get more benefits this way, but if you’re building credit, you may not be able to be approved for a premium credit card.

Most credit cards don’t charge an additional fee to add authorized users. Premium cards, on the other hand, usually do charge fees to add a partner, family member, or spouse to your account. It can be worth paying the fee, though, because authorized users on premium credit cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve or Amex Platinum can get benefits like airport lounge access and even hotel elite status.

If you’re considering paying to add an authorized user to your credit card, it makes sense to perform a cost/benefit analysis first, taking into account your personal situation. It’s also essential to fully understand the risks and benefits of adding an authorized user.

Keep in mind that we’re focusing on the rewards and perks that make these credit cards great options, not things like interest rates and late fees, which can far outweigh the value of any rewards.

When you’re working to earn credit card rewards, it’s important to practice financial discipline, like paying your balances off in full each month, making payments on time, and not spending more than you can afford to pay back. Basically, treat your credit card like a debit card.

What is an authorized user?

Adding an authorized user to your existing account is different than them setting up their own account. Authorized users aren’t the main account holder; instead, they’re using a credit card that’s tied to the main account. Being added as an authorized user means the main account holder is assuming the risk.

Although the bank will have identifying information for the other person, the account will usually be reported on both your and their credit report. And although they may have the ability to make payments to the account from their own bank account, you are ultimately responsible for paying the bill.

Accordingly, adding an authorized user isn’t something to be taken lightly. However, in many situations, this is a perfectly reasonable thing to do. Some issuers, such as Amex, allow you to set a credit limit (even as low as $200) to limit your risk exposure.

The benefit for the authorized user is that they can build credit this way – since the main account holder’s payments will be added to the authorized user’s credit report, if they’re starting from zero this can help them develop good credit and eventually pave the way to them getting approved for credit cards and other financial accounts of their own.

Being added as an authorized user vs. getting your own account

source Getty Images

There are two primary reasons to add an authorized user to an existing credit card account versus setting up a new account: cost savings and access.

Cost Savings

When it comes to premium credit cards with high annual fees, it can be much less expensive to add an authorized user to an existing account than to set up a separate account and pay the card’s full annual fee. For example, the Chase Sapphire Reserve has a $450 annual fee, but each authorized user costs only $75. Given that many of the same card benefits apply both to authorized users and the primary account, it can make sense to save the money.

Authorized users won’t receive a sign-up bonus, but purchases authorized users make will earn you rewards.

Access

For people who are building or rebuilding credit, getting approved for a premium credit card usually isn’t a possibility in the short term. These products are typically reserved for those with above-average incomes and credit history.

However, credit history isn’t a factor that a card issuer considers when you add an authorized user. You can add anyone who is over the age of 18 as an authorized user to your account with any bank, and the activity on your account will be reported on their credit report. Some banks will even allow you to add an authorized user under 18 to your account.

The best premium credit cards for adding authorized users

When you add an authorized user, most (though not all) of the benefits of the premium card product apply to an authorized user’s card and the purchases they make with it.

Cost to add an authorized user: $75 per authorized user

Included benefits:

Priority Pass Select membership for airport lounge access

3x points on dining and travel

Primary car rental insurance and the rest of the card’s coverage and insurance benefits

Subtracted benefits:

No separate $300 annual travel credit (but purchases are counted against the primary account’s $300-per-year travel credit).

No additional Global Entry fee credit, although the primary account’s Global Entry fee credit can be used by the authorized user.

Cost to add an authorized user: $175 for up to 3 authorized Platinum users, then $175 for each additional one after that; $0 per authorized Gold user

Included benefits:

Airport lounge access, including Centurion Lounges, Priority Pass Select membership, and Delta Sky Clubs when flying Delta

Gold elite status with Hilton and Marriott

Up to $100 to cover the application fee for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck

Subtracted benefits:

For Amex Platinum authorized user cards:

No airline fee credit of up to $200 per year



No Uber credits (up to $200 per year)



No Saks Fifth Avenue credits (up to $100 per year)

For the free Gold cards, nearly all premium benefits are subtracted except category bonuses for spending and Global Entry fee reimbursement. Standard Gold-level benefits, such as secondary rental car insurance, do still apply.

Cost to add an authorized user: Free for up to 5 authorized users; $35 per user above 5

Included benefits:

4x points on restaurants worldwide, 4x points at US supermarkets up to $25,000 per year (then 1x)

3x points on flights booked directly with airlines or Amex Travel

Subtracted benefits:

No airline fee credit of up to $100 per year

No dining credits of up to $120 per year

No Amex Travel Collection membership

Bottom line

Premium credit card benefits can be extremely valuable. For example, Chase and Amex both offer a full Priority Pass Select membership for each authorized user. Have a family of four? By adding your partner as an authorized user and signing up for a second Priority Pass membership, the whole family will be able to access Priority Pass lounges when you take a trip – since you’re generally limited to two guests per Priority Pass account.

With the Amex Gold, it’s a total no-brainer for the first five authorized users. There’s no fee, and any spending at supermarkets, restaurants, or on airfare earns outsize bonuses. You’ll want to maximize these categories as much as possible.

Adding someone as an authorized user to the Chase Sapphire Reserve or the Amex Platinum can be a tougher decision, because there’s so much value to be had as a primary account holder with these two cards. But if someone wouldn’t be able to be approved for either of these higher-end credit cards, gaining access as an authorized user could be an excellent decision, allowing them to enjoy some great perks while also helping them build credit.

