The best roasting pans you can buy

A high-quality roasting pan is roomy enough to fit a roast or turkey, has large handles that are easy to grab with oven mitts on, and you can use it on the stove for searing or making gravy.

The Calphalon Contemporary Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Rack is our top pick because it’s made of 18/10 stainless steel with an aluminum core, has an attractive design, and is backed by a lifetime warranty.

In my household, we have a large freezer that we like to keep well-stocked. Around the holidays, grocery stores will attract buyers with incredibly low prices on turkeys. I like to stock up on these birds and roast them throughout the year. One important tool for making the perfect turkey is a good roasting pan.

Roasting pans are made from a variety of different materials, including tri-ply, plain stainless steel, enamel-coated steel, and hard-anodized aluminum. In our research, we found that tri-ply provides the evenest heat distribution and browning. Also referred to as triple-ply, tri-ply roasters consist of two layers of stainless steel with a layer of aluminum between them. All but one of the pans in our guide are made of this material.

Hard-anodized aluminum pans usually have a darker surface, which translates to a darker browning that occurs faster than lighter-colored pans. Plain stainless steel and enamel-coated steel pans tend not to heat contents evenly.

One feature you’ll want to pay attention to is the handles. You need handles that are easy to grip when removing a 20-pound turkey from the oven. The best roasting pans have oversized handles that you can grab with oven mitts on. The handles are also positioned in such a way that they don’t make the roaster too wide to fit into a standard oven while still keeping your hands out of harm’s way.

If you only roast a large slab of meat once a year or so, you may not find it’s worth the cost (and storage space) to buy a fancy roasting pan. Though they don’t work as well, there’s no shame in using a disposable pan, especially if you plan on transporting your food. Just keep in mind that if you are cooking something heavier, you may want to double up on pans.

While researching the best roasting pans, we looked at countless reviews and ratings of dozens of models from buyers and experts. Our guide features pans that are designed to last, cook evenly, and are versatile enough to use for a variety of purposes.

The best overall

If you are looking for an attractive, heavy-duty roasting pan with large handles for easy maneuverability, the Calphalon Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Rack is your best bet.

One of the main reasons you should consider the Calphalon Stainless Steel Roasting Pan is its full aluminum core. The tri-ply pan has three layers of metal: an aluminum core sandwiched by two layers of 18/10 stainless steel. This provides an excellent balance of durability, beauty, and heat conductivity.

The overall size of the pan is 16 inches by 13.5 inches and it weighs nearly 6 pounds. The pan is large enough for a 25-pound turkey. One of the great features of Calphalon cookware is the company’s full lifetime warranty.

I only use Calphalon stainless-steel cookware in my kitchen. I love how evenly the tri-ply pots and pans cook, and when used correctly, they are also easy to clean. Although I prefer to wash by hand, it’s nice that they are dishwasher safe for those times when I’m feeling lazy.

Cook’s Illustrated recommends the Calphalon Contemporary as the best roasting pan. It received top marks for design, handling, and performance. The reviewer found the tri-ply construction delivered even, consistent browning and is reliable for stovetop searing. The only drawback was minor: The U-shaped rack fit loosely in the pan.

At one time, The Wirecutter recommended this model because the curved sides help with heat circulation and the flared lip makes it easy to pour off juices. Yet, the reviewer was disappointed to find the steel scorches a bit when stovetop searing.

The Calphalon Contemporary Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Rack has about 300 five-star reviews on Amazon. The most common positive comments about this pan are that it is attractively designed – something you won’t mind showing off – and the large handles make it easy to maneuver around the kitchen.

Several buyers also appreciate the rounded interior, which was helpful when deglazing. The biggest complaint is that the rack doesn’t fit as snugly into the pan as reviewers would have liked, which can be a hassle when handling a large turkey.

Pros: Attractive design, curved interior helps with heat circulation and deglazing, tri-ply construction, large handles, full lifetime warranty

Cons: The rack is fairly loose in the pan

The best budget

If you are looking for a triple-ply roaster that performs well, the Cuisinart MultiClad Pro Stainless Rectangular Roaster is a cost-effective solution.

The Cuisinart MultiClad Pro Stainless Rectangular Roaster has the all-important triple-ply design for durability, even heating, and easy cleaning.

The rack is made entirely of stainless steel. The roasting area is about 16 inches long by 13 inches wide. The handles are large enough to grab with oven mitts on and are “Cool Grip” so you can move the roaster around on the stove with your bare hands. Cuisinart backs this pan with a limited lifetime warranty.

Cook’s Illustrated recommends the Cuisinart MultiClad Pro Stainless 16-Inch Roasting Pan with Rack because it evenly browned potatoes and seared pork nicely in their tests. The flat bottom helped with deglazing, and the roaster was large enough to fit a 19-pound turkey. The reviewer’s only quibble was that the rack’s handles line up with the pan’s handles, which makes the rack hard to remove.

The Wirecutter recommends this model because it cooked more evenly in their tests than any other pan in its price range. The Cuisinart roaster is also recommended by Epicurious, Consumer Search, and Reviewed.

Around 90% of the Amazon buyers who rated the Cuisinart MultiClad Pro Stainless 16-Inch Roasting Pan with Rack gave it four or five stars. The most helpful reviewer, Office Rat, compared it to All-Clad and preferred this model because it’s less expensive and the handles don’t sit over the interior. He purchased the pan for his wife, who was very happy with it.

There are several complaints about the pan arriving with gouges in the exterior and flaking occurring after just one use. These complaints are a few years old, and none of the more recent reviews mention these problems so it appears Cuisinart has addressed them.

Pros: Affordable, heats evenly, flat bottom, lifetime warranty, large Cool Grip handles, triple-ply construction

Cons: Rack handles line up with the panhandles, some durability complaints

The best for turkey

The All-Clad Stainless Steel Roaster with Nonstick Rack is all you need to make delicious turkey and gravy.

All-Clad is known for its top-quality cookware, and the Stainless Steel Roaster with Nonstick Rack is a terrific example of the company’s commitment to performance and durability.

Another tri-ply roaster made of 18/10 stainless steel with an aluminum core, this pan comes in two sizes: 11 inches by 14 inches and 13 inches by 16 inches. There’s also a version of the larger roaster with a nonstick coating, which aids in clean-up and releasing foodstuffs.

Reviewed recommends the All-Clad Stainless Steel Roaster with Nonstick Rack because of its excellent performance in their tests. The reviewer found the handles were large enough to hold when wearing oven mitts, and the pan made a nice gravy. However, she did note that it was hard to get a good sear on pork loins.

Heavy tested the small pan and appreciated that the tall, straight edges keep splatters and spills to a minimum. The reviewer recommends this model because it handles temperatures up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit and fits a 20-pound turkey.

About 75% of the Amazon buyers who reviewed the All-Clad Stainless Steel Roaster with Nonstick Rack gave it 5 stars. The most helpful reviewer felt the pan did an excellent job of making a 13-pound rib roast and subsequently a sauce on the stove. Yet, they docked it a star because the nonstick coating on the rack appeared to be coming off after just one use.

Several reviewers used the pan to roast turkeys and were happy with the results. However, one buyer was displeased with how the drippings didn’t collect evenly on the bottom, which affected his gravy.

Pros: Large handles, oven-safe to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, nonstick rack, steep sides, tri-ply construction

Cons: Not for use on induction stoves, concerns about the nonstick coating wearing off of the rack

The best oval roasting pan

The Granite Ware Covered Oval Roaster is not only inexpensive, but it has a track record of quality manufacturing in the United States.

Since 1906, Granite Ware has manufactured enamel-coated cookware in its Terra Haute, Indiana factory. The company’s cookware is known for its speckled appearance. The Granite Ware Covered Oval Roaster is made by fusing porcelain to a steel core at extremely high temperatures.

The porcelain provides a natural nonporous, nonstick surface while the steel helps with heat distribution and provides strength. The pan comes in 15-inch, 18-inch, and 19-inch sizes. The 19-inch pan is about 13.5 inches wide and 8.5 inches high with the lid on.

The Wirecutter recommends the Granite Ware 19-Inch Covered Oval Roaster as a wonderful low-cost option. The reviewer found it works well for occasional roasting, such as throwing a turkey into the oven on Thanksgiving. Though, she didn’t like that the pan can’t be used on the stove.

Foodal also recommends this model because it demonstrated excellent heat distribution and efficient heat absorption. The reviewer was impressed with the nonstick properties. In her tests, the 18-inch roaster held a 15-pound turkey with the lid on and 18-pound turkey with the lid off.

Approximately 89% of the Amazon buyers who reviewed the Granite Ware Covered Oval Roaster gave it a positive rating. Several reviews mention that this pan has the same quality as the Granite Ware cookware they grew up with. They are also happy that it’s still made in the USA.

In addition to turkey, buyers mention getting excellent results making stuffed peppers, baked chicken with vegetables, and several other dishes with this roaster. The most helpful critical reviewer was upset because her pan arrived with deep scratches. This does not appear to be a common problem, though.

Pros: Affordable, made in the USA, can hold a 20-pound turkey, comes with a lid, nonstick surface, dishwasher safe

Cons: Can’t be used on glass cooktops, no rack

The best high-end roasting pan

The All-Clad Stainless-Steel Flared Roasting Pan is expensive, but it’s made of top-quality materials that are designed to last and will help you make delicious and picturesque roasts.

Williams Sonoma and All-Clad partnered to develop the USA-made Stainless-Steel Flared Roasting Pans.

It’s constructed of – what is considered by many – the best cookware material: easy-to-clean stainless-steel sandwiching a heat-responsive aluminum core. This combination ensures quick and even heating. Even cooking is also facilitated by the low flared sides. Large, four-inch-wide handles help you to maneuver the pan.

There are two sizes available. The large is 16.75 inches by 13.75 inches by 2.5 inches, weighs a little over 5 pounds, and can hold a 20-pound turkey. The extra-large is 18.75 inches by 14.75 inches by 3 inches, weighs 7 pounds, and holds a 25-pound turkey. The dimensions don’t include the handles, which add a few extra inches to the overall length of the roasters.

Fine Cooking recommends the All-Clad Stainless-Steel Large Flared Roaster as the best roasting pan. The reviewer liked that the juices spread evenly across the flat bottom, and the large handles allowed for a secure grip. He also noted that the pan browned turkey evenly in the oven and heat gravy well on the stovetop. The only negative he points out is that the roasting rack is flat, which is his least favorite design. The Wirecutter, Wide Open Eats, and The Good Stuff Reviews also recommend this model.

The All-Clad Stainless-Steel Flared Roasting Pan has a 4.5-star average customer rating on Williams-Sonoma’s site. Buyers appreciate that roasts come out evenly browned. One reviewer said her goose looked like something you’d see on the cover of a food magazine. The most common pros cited are the design, shape, quality, size, ease of use, and durability of the roaster.

There are a few buyers who warn that you should measure the interior of your oven before purchasing the extra large-sized pan since it’s more than 21 inches long with the handles, which may not fit some ovens.

Pros: Even browning, durable construction, attractive appearance, excellent for making stovetop gravy, made in the USA

Cons: Expensive, extra-large pan doesn’t fit all ovens

What else we considered

