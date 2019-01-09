The best robot we saw at CES 2019

caption The Coral One. source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

The Coral One vacuum is far from the flashiest robot at this year’s International Consumer Electronics Show (CES), but it’s the one I’d most like to own.

Like a Roomba, the Coral One can vacuum a floor without human input by using sensors to detect obstacles and create a map of your home. But unlike a Roomba or other robot vacuums, the Coral One has a detachable component that allows for manual vacuuming of elevated or hard-to-reach surfaces.

caption The Coral One has a detachable component that can be used as a manual vacuum. source Mark Matousek/Business Insider

A robot vacuum that includes a manual vacuum may not sound as exciting as a robot that can dance, play ping-pong, or play rock-paper-scissors (all of which are on display at this year’s CES), but its benefits are more practical. The Coral One’s biggest downside is its $599 price tag (you can buy a robot vacuum for less than half of that), but there’s no robot I saw at CES 2019 I’d rather own.

What it is: Coral One robot vacuum

Who makes it: Coral

Why it’s the best: Many robots I saw at CES had impressive capabilities, but didn’t seem very practical. The Coral One is useful for almost anyone.

Where and when you can get it: Coral’s website

How much it will cost: $599