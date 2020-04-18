The 9 best rom-coms set in New York to watch right now, ranked

caption Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal starred in “When Harry Met Sally.” source Columbia Pictures

Rom-coms are some of the most beloved movies on the planet, and for good reason: heartwarming plots combined with funny characters and romantic couplings make for an easy and comforting watch.

Some of most beloved rom-coms are set in New York, with classics like “Moonstruck” and “When Harry Met Sally” utilizing some of the city’s most iconic institutions, like the Metropolitan Opera or Katz’s Deli.

Others, like “Set It Up” and “Maid In Manhattan,” focus on workers in New York as they find love through their careers.

Since there’s quite a few New York rom-coms to sort through, we’ve rounded up the best ones and ranked them below.

Rom-coms are a universally-beloved genre, but rom-coms set in New York hold a special place in many people’s hearts – whether that’s on account of the setting, or because of the hilarious and relatable characters that are featured in these films.

Classics like “When Harry Met Sally,” “Moonstruck,” and “Sleepless in Seattle” all feature New York landmarks – Katz’s Deli, the Metropolitan Opera, and the Empire State building, respectively – in their stories, while newer rom-coms like “Set It Up” and “13 Going on 30” focus on New York workers as they sort through their careers and their love lives.

There are numerous New York-based rom-coms out there, but we’ve rounded up the best ones and ranked them (from worst to best) below. Read on for our list.

9. New York native Amy Schumer wrote and starred in “Trainwreck.”

caption Amy Schumer and Bill Hader star in “Trainwreck.”

Amy Schumer and Bill Hader make a hilariously perfect couple in “Trainwreck,” which focuses on Schumer’s character (also named Amy) as she attempts to make amends with her family, get serious about her career, and allow herself to finally enter into a serious relationship with Hader’s orthopedic surgeon named Aaron.

“Trainwreck” is both humorous and heartwarming at the same time, and features nods to some of the city’s institutions (like Madison Square Garden and the New York Knicks) while also keeping focus on Amy and Aaron’s burgeoning romance.

8. “Set It Up” focuses on a new generation of New Yorkers: overworked millennials.

caption Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell play two assistants who fall in love in “Set It Up.”

Personal assistants form a key part of New York’s workforce, as “Set It Up” shows in its first few minutes, but it’s not all fun and games for Harper (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie (Glen Powell), two beleaguered 20-somethings who try to set up their overbearing bosses so that they can catch a break.

“Set It Up” accurately portrays everyday New York experiences like rooftop parties or late-night pizza runs, while also poking fun at the corporate culture so many young professionals have to deal with. Plus, the chemistry between Harper and Charlie is pretty powerful, and Pete Davidson has a hilarious role as Charlie’s no-filter gay roommate.

Watching “Set It Up” will make you nostalgic for New York summers (if you’ve ever experienced one), and will also, somehow, make you yearn to be back at the office.

7. “Splash” focuses on a mermaid who comes ashore in New York and falls in love with a city dweller, played by Tom Hanks.

caption Darryl Hannah and Tom Hanks star in “Splash.”

A mermaid, a mad scientist, and a lovelorn Manhattannite come together in this heartwarming and charming rom-com, starring Tom Hanks and Darryl Hannah.

While “Splash” doesn’t feature New York City as explicitly as, say, “You’ve Got Mail,” the movie’s urban setting does lead to some laughs (like when Darryl Hannah’s mermaid character comes ashore naked at the Statue of Liberty and is arrested for indecent exposure by some disgruntled cops), and a surprisingly happy ending.

6. In “Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist,” legendary New York restaurants and classic nightlife spots get a new life.

caption Michael Cera and Kat Dennings star in “Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist.”

The locations of this teen rom-com run the gamut from classic restaurants (like the 24/7 Ukrainian diner Veselka, and beloved hot dog shop Gray’s Papaya) to legendary music spots (punk venue Arlene’s Grocery and Electric Lady Studios, where Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, and more recorded), leading to a nuanced and energetic portrayal of the greatest city on Earth.

There’s also an adorable love story, too, in case you wondering – between high schoolers Nick and Norah, who join forces one night in the city to track down their favorite band who’s playing a secret show somewhere in the five boroughs. With an unabashedly New York concept and setting, this rom-com will make you fall in love with the city all over again.

5. The best scene in “Sleepless in Seattle” takes place on an iconic New York landmark.

caption Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks star in “Sleepless in Seattle.”

Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks reunite in “Sleepless in Seattle” to play Annie Reed and Sam Baldwin, two star-crossed lovers who eventually realize their feelings for each other while at the Empire State Building’s observation deck on Valentine’s Day, despite several near-misses.

Technically, most of the movie takes place in cities that aren’t New York – like Baltimore, or Seattle, as the title suggests – but it still deserves a place on this list for making the Empire State Building seem like the most romantic spot in the world, instead of an overpriced, overrated tourist trap.

4. “Coming to America” is a heartwarming comedy of errors starring Eddie Murphy.

caption Shari Headley and Eddie Murphy star in “Coming to America.”

While some parts of this movie have aged better than others, Eddie Murphy’s hilarious and heartfelt performance, as well as the film’s charming concept, make it worth a watch.

After being set up in an arranged marriage, disillusioned African prince Akeem travels to New York (Queens, specifically) from his home country with his friend Semmi, hoping to find a woman who’s as intelligent and down-to-earth as she is attractive. This being an Eddie Murphy comedy, lots of mishaps and setbacks occur after Akeem meets the object of his affections, Lisa, but the ending is both hilarious and well-earned.

3. “You’ve Got Mail” is an ode to the days of AOL Instant Messenger — as well as the small businesses that make New York so special.

caption Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan play business rivals in “You’ve Got Mail.”

“You’ve Got Mail” succinctly addresses the pitfalls of chain megastores while also giving us a New York love story for the ages.

Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan) is the owner of a small children’s bookstore on the Upper West Side called The Shop Around the Corner, and Joe Fox (Tom Hanks) belongs to the Fox family, who run a chain of Barnes & Nobel-esque corporate bookstores. Initially, the two clash (leading to a particularly memorable scene in iconic New York grocery store Zabar’s), and complicating matters is the fact that they’ve been anonymously corresponding via email and AOL instant messenger, without knowing the other’s true identity.

But eventually, the two realize their feelings for each other, leading to a tear-jerking pronouncement of love in a park. Like “Moonstruck” and “When Harry Met Sally,” “You’ve Got Mail” takes a classic love story and puts a New York spin on it.

2. “Moonstruck” features an iconic cast and a beautifully-told love story.

caption Cher and Nicolas Cage play a passionate couple in “Moonstruck.”

Few movies have gifted us with as many poetic monologues (“Love don’t make things nice – it ruins everything. It breaks your heart. It makes things a mess. We aren’t here to make things perfect. The snowflakes are perfect. The stars are perfect. Not us.”) and memorable moments as “Moonstruck,” one of the best New York rom-coms ever made.

There’s also a gorgeous brownstone in Brooklyn Heights (back when ordinary people could live there), a dreamy, opera-inspired soundtrack, and an Italian grandpa absolutely devoted to his pack of dogs.

With stellar, passionate performances by stars Cher and Nicolas Cage, as well as an enduring message about listening to your heart, the magic of “Moonstruck” doesn’t fade after one watch.

1. “When Harry Met Sally” is the quintessential New York rom-com.

caption Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan play friends turned lovers in “When Harry Met Sally.”

“When Harry Met Sally” is the rare rom-com that’s as slide-splittingly hilarious as it is heartwarming – and features some quintessentially New York moments as well.

Focusing on two college classmates (the titular Harry, played by Billy Crystal, and Sally, Meg Ryan) as they progress from awkward acquaintances to close friends, the movie is probably most famous for its scene in Katz’s Deli, wherein Sally fakes an orgasm in front of the whole restaurant just to prove a point to Harry. Other equally important scenes take place at the Central Park boathouse, at the now-defunct Shakespeare & Co. bookstore, and at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Fake orgasming aside, what really makes “When Harry Met Sally” stand out is the tender chemistry between the lead characters, which culminates in Harry’s heartfelt declaration of love to Sally during a New Year’s Eve party at the end of the film – a scene that’s guaranteed to make you cry every time.

Overall, this rom-com is both a yearning exploration of love and friendship as well as an ode to a timeless New York.