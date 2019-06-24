The best room dividers you can buy

Whether you want to section off a cozy space, create two rooms out of one, or just add a stylish accent, you’ll find plenty of dividers to choose from.

Coaster Home Furnishings Four-Panel Screen is practical, flexible, stylish, and fairly opaque (providing privacy while allowing some light to shine through).

Does the term “room divider” make you think of a boring office cubicle wall? Room dividers can be more interesting and vary in size, shape, construction materials, and style. Some are utilitarian structures while others are decorative pieces that offer form as well as function.

Besides the obvious – dividing physical space – room dividers can be used for, but are not limited to:

Designating space for specific use (e.g., a changing area, home office)

Creating privacy and personal space (for roommates)

Organizing and sectioning parts of an open floor plan (by marking the border between “rooms”)

Carving out a cozy nook within a larger space

Adding colorful and decorative touches (prints, carvings, and other adornments)

Displaying or organizing items like knickknacks, books, etc.

Hiding clutter and creating a storage area

Redirecting foot traffic

Whatever your purpose, there’s a room divider out there that meets your needs. When choosing among the myriad options, first, think about how you plan to use it. Also, consider:

Size: How large (height and width) do you need it to be? How big is the space where you plan to use it? While you want to make sure the divider is large enough, you don't want it to overwhelm the space or make the place seem crowded.

Style: Do you need just a plain, utilitarian design? Or, do you want a more ornate divider to bring a touch of flair to your space? Does the divider fit and complement your room's decor?

Privacy level: Do you want the divider to be solid, thick, and opaque? Or, do you want it to let through some light? If privacy isn't an issue, you have more flexibility and options, such as a translucent or open-structured divider.

Materials: Dividers are made of wood, fabric, plastic, paper, or any combination. You'll want the divider to have the appropriate heft for standing or hanging sturdily, and possibly blocking out light (and even sound) if desired.

Structure: Some dividers are composed of panels that fold; others are single pieces that either stand on the floor or hang from the ceiling.

Ease of use and portability: In case you want to adjust or move the divider (e.g., open and close a curtain, widen or narrow a screen, slide it aside), avoid a heavy or fixed one.

Ease of cleaning: Can you simply wipe down a surface or throw it into the washing machine?

Storage: Foldable screens and curtains are great for packing up and hiding away.

We researched sites that focus on home decor as well as consumer product review sites, to find top-rated models. Feedback from customers helped confirm what reviewers liked about them.

The best room divider overall

The attractive, lightweight shoji-style Coaster Home Furnishings Four-Panel Screen is easy to use, flexible, and offers privacy while letting some light through – all for a good price.

Modeled after a traditional Japanese shoji door, the Coaster Home Furnishings Four-Panel Screen is constructed of a black pine-wood lattice frame, lined with contrasting white fabric. Although not actual rice paper (as in genuine shoji doors), the fabric is thin and papery yet durable. Therefore, the screens are fairly opaque for privacy but still let light through. You can use the divider by a window to diffuse strong sunlight.

Simple yet elegant and polished, this room divider is compatible with almost any room decor. Its four panels are attached with double hinges, with each panel measuring approximately 17.4 inches. The downside of these double hinges is that the gaps between the screens are about half-inch wide, which prevents complete privacy.

The Coaster Home Furnishings Four-Panel Screen is 69.5-inches long, 70.24-inches tall, and 0.75-inches deep. Weighing 12 pounds, it is lightweight and easy to move. Some Amazon reviewers felt the divider is “fragile” while others described it as sturdy. One user offered a balanced view: “It’s sturdy so you don’t need to buy feet for it to remain upright, but … if you hit it, it will fall over. The paper is not so thin you can see through it easily or that it will tear if you accidentally touch it, but be careful not to poke the paper hard.”

So, don’t use the divider in areas with rambunctious kids, large pets, and wind. What people do love is that it comes preassembled – just unfold and set it up wherever you want right away.

The Coaster Home Furnishings Four-Panel Screen earned the highest spots on Top5Reviewed, HQreview, and Avozee, which finds a “reputable company in Coaster Home Furnishings.” BestReviews named it “Best Bang for the Buck,” Best Reviews Guide and Ranker rated it number two, and Spy included it within its ten best room dividers. It earned an average rating of 4.4 out of five stars from more than 1,100 Amazon reviewers.

Pros: Attractive, lightweight, offers privacy but still allows some light to shine through

Cons: Fragile, somewhat easily knocked over, half-inch gaps between screens due to double hinges

The best curtain divider

The Nicetown Room Divider Curtain Screen is a flexible alternative to wall dividers, provides ample privacy, and blocks out light.

If you don’t want a wall divider, try a curtain variant like the Nicetown Room Divider Curtain Screen. Soft and silky yet thick and heavy, this curtain’s triple-weave polyester fabric creates an elegant barrier you can open and close as needed. Available in various sizes (8.3 feet wide by 7 feet tall, 10 by 8, 10 by 9, and 15 by 9) and rich colors, it’s versatile for use in residential spaces – like shared bedrooms, dorm rooms, studio apartments – and commercial places with high ceilings, such as lofts, offices, stores, etc.

Lifestyle site Spy rated it number-one because it’s great for “creating privacy when you’re in the same room as [others].” It also can cover an unsightly storage area, separate sections of a home (e.g., bedroom and den), or serve as a movie screen or photography backdrop.

The Strategist – which named it “best room divider curtain” – notes that the Nicetown Room Divider Curtain Screen can “function like a ‘blackout curtain’ and block out light and even help maintain temperature.” Several owners use it to keep out sunlight so a room stays cool. As for its thermal and sound insulation properties, Amazon reviewers felt mixed: some thought it worked well in both areas, while others disagreed. Although not soundproof, the curtain at least dampens or muffles noise a bit. One Amazon customer who used it to separate the kitchen from a dining area noted that it “blocks most of the kitchen smells when cooking!”

The Nicetown Room Divider Curtain Screen is easy to install quickly. Although you’ll need to purchase a rod separately (many used a tension rod), this divider comes with silver grommets with an inner diameter of 1.6 inches for hanging and sliding open and closed. It’s also easy to clean – just machine wash in cool water – and fold up to transport and store.

BestReviews and Top Best Pro Review included the Nicetown Room Divider Curtain Screen among its top five and top ten picks, respectively. Among more than 400 Amazon reviewers, it earned a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Pros: Flexible in use, multifunctional (blocks light and dampens sound), easy to install

Cons: Not soundproof, thermal insulation mediocre, no included hanging rod

The best hanging divider

The Kernorv Hanging Room Divider adds a fashionable flair while partitioning a room or marking the border between two spaces in a residential or commercial setting.

Simultaneously divide and decorate your living and/or work area with the Kernorv Hanging Room Divider. Available in a black or white floral or cloud design, this elegant hanging divider comes in a pack of 12 carved squares (each 15.7 by 15.7 inches square and 0.03-inch deep) that can be combined in different lengths and shapes to custom-fit your space. You can use it as an airy room divider or a stylish screen.

Although the Kernorv Hanging Room Divider doesn’t provide complete privacy, it offers an aesthetic appeal to residential (e.g., living and dining rooms) and nonresidential places (e.g. restaurants, bars, boutiques). It can also be used on porches and patios for shade and some privacy.

Made of environmentally safe PVC material, the squares are lightweight, thin, and flexible. Some Amazon customers described them as “sturdy plastic” while others compared the squares to bendable stencils that can curl when hanged. Users conceded that the Kernorv Hanging Room Divider is pretty but “if there was a breeze from an open window, the door opening, or a kid running by, the divider would move around.” If that doesn’t bother you, then try this model.

The Kernorv Hanging Room Divider is easy to install and assemble. Hang the squares from hooks (either screwed into the ceiling or adhesive). Because the squares are lightweight, they won’t stress the hooks or ceiling. Join individual squares together according to the size you want; since the squares connect to and hinge on each other, you can build a flexible, free-hanging screen or a 3D structure (such as a cover or curved partition). The squares are easy for taking down and washed or spot cleaning while still hanging in place.

Avozee ranked the Kernorv Hanging Room Divider within its top five choices and HQreview, Top Best Pro Review, and AllTopTenReviews included it within their highest ten choices. Best Reviews Guide listed it among its picks of “best decorative panels.” Among more than 130 Amazon reviewers, it earned an average rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars.

Pros: Fashionable, lightweight, flexible in configurations

Cons: Thin, doesn’t provide complete privacy

The best divider for small spaces

Rose Home Fashion Extra Wide Diamond Room Divider with Shelves offers both privacy and shelving while conserving space.

If you live in a tiny abode, the Rose Home Fashion Extra Wide Diamond Room Divider with Shelves is designed for you. Whatever floor space it takes up, it makes up with display surface area. This item is available in four or six panels, with each panel measuring 19-inches wide by 6-feet tall. It’s multifunctional because it can divide a room, section off a smaller area, deliver privacy, and hold two shelves – all in one piece.

Simply slide the two included shelf boards (each about 10-inches deep) through slots in the panels, expand or unfold the divider to the desired length, and you have six (with the four-panel model) or eight (with the six-panel model) triangular platforms. Place small-to-medium-sized items (e.g., picture frames, little plants, knickknacks, even books) on these platforms and turn this structure into a divider that doubles as a showcase. Many Amazon reviewers found the shelves to be stronger than expected, although putting very heavy objects on them probably isn’t a great idea.

Handmade with natural fiber, the Rose Home Fashion Extra Wide Diamond Room Divider with Shelves has an attractive woven diamond pattern in either a dark mocha or a light bamboo hue. The weave is tight enough to provide a good amount of privacy while letting a little light through.

The Rose Home Fashion Extra Wide Diamond Room Divider with Shelves is lightweight and easy to move. Some Amazon reviewers found it a bit too lightweight and “flimsy” and thus easy to knock over. Others described it as “sturdy.”

Avozee ranked it second among the best room dividers; Best Reviews Guide, Top5Reviewed, and No Place Called Home all included the Rose Home Fashion Extra Wide Diamond Room Divider with Shelves within their top five picks. Among 150 Amazon reviewers, it earned an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

Pros: Multitasks as a divider and shelf, attractive woven design, good price

Cons: Too light and flimsy for some