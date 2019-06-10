The iRobot Roomba vacuum deals we expect to see on Prime Day 2019

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Amazon

Of the numerous robot vacuums available today, all of which can sweep around your home and clean it up with the touch of a button or even a voice command, the one that could be most credited with beginning the self-cleaning craze is iRobot’s Roomba.

Unsurprisingly, given its high-tech capabilities, the line of robot vacuums is not cheap. But if you’ve always wanted to upgrade from your handheld vacuum to a fancy new robot vacuum, your chance is coming up. Amazon Prime Day always includes a handful of robot vacuum deals, the most popular of which are Roomba deals.

We won’t know the exact Roomba deals until Prime Day goes live, but we’re pretty sure you’ll have a couple to look forward to. During Prime Day 2018, shoppers saved more than $120 on the Roomba 671, down from $349.99 to $229.99.

The Roomba 671 has a three-stage cleaning system, multi-surface brushes, and a specialized edge-sweeping brush to thoroughly clean your floors, particularly the areas you can’t reach by yourself. Its sensors can determine what areas need more concentrated cleaning and help the robot smoothly navigate around furniture. With the app, you can schedule cleanings even if you’re out of the house, and if you’re a smart home user, feel free to call on the Roomba’s help through Alexa or Google Assistant.

This year, iRobot released the Roomba i7+, its most advanced and also most expensive unit yet. This month, it’s also set to release the Roomba s9+, and both of these vacuums have price tags of more than $1,000. While it’s highly unlikely that the brand-new models will be discounted on Prime Day, their introduction does leave room for older models to go on sale.

And if you decide in the end that a Roomba’s not for you, other robot vacuums from brands like Eufy and Ecovacs may also go on sale.