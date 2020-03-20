The best root touch-up hair dye

Root touch-up products and hair dyes are an easy and affordable way to hide your natural hair roots in between salon visits.

Our top pick is the L’Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up because it is an easy-to-use spray concealer that quickly and evenly covers roots and gray hairs.

Let’s be honest, having colored hair is a commitment. While most salons recommend coming in every four to eight weeks for coloring touch-ups, not all of us have the time and money needed to sustain that upkeep.

Thankfully, hair care brands are now producing high-quality root touch-up products that will help you stretch out salon appointments without showing any unwanted hair growth. These innovative tinted sprays, powders, and sticks will conceal pesky gray hairs and dark roots in a pinch.

Depending on the type of root coverage you need, you can choose between quick-fix products that conceal roots in between washes or more long-term options that keep roots covered for up to four weeks at a time. Whether you prefer a quick and easy spray or a color correcting powder, these products will keep you looking like you just left the salon, even when you haven’t been in weeks.

Here are the best root touch-up products:

The best overall

source L’Oreal

The L’Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up is an affordable concealing spray that covers roots quickly and efficiently.

L’Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up is one of the most popular root cover-up products around for a reason. The handy spray seamlessly covers roots in mere seconds without leaving behind any stickiness or residue.

The concealing product comes in eight different hair colors ranging from black to light blonde and even red. It camouflages unwanted grays and roots on all hair types and textures and the coverage will last until the next time you wash your hair. It even blends in seamlessly with wigs, weaves, and extensions.

It is also made without ammonia, peroxide, or synthetic dyes, so it won’t irritate even the most sensitive of scalps. The handy product is beloved by consumers and beauty editors alike, with InStyle magazine and NewBeauty both including it in their lists of top root touch-up products.

It can be a bit messy at first until you get the hang of it, so you may want to apply the spray before you do your makeup, in case you need to rinse off your face afterward.

Pros: Affordable, lasts until your next shampoo, completely covers grays and roots, blends seamlessly

Cons: Can be slightly messy at first

The best touch-up marker

source TouchBack

The Touchback Pro Root Touch Up is a convenient marker that is formulated with temporary hair dye to cover roots instantly.

The Touchback Pro Root Touch Up temporarily dyes roots in seconds. The patented formula bonds to your hair, which helps it cover up roots and blend in perfectly with any hair color. The color won’t flake or rub off even when it’s brushed and will last until your next shampoo.

The unique oversized marker covers unwanted roots with a single swipe and the dye dries within a minute. Each marker has about 60 applications in it and is made without ammonia and peroxide. It even comes with a handy comb to help separate strands to ensure a streak-free application.

An editor at New York Magazine writes that the root touch up product is super easy to use and, “completely changed my morning routine.”

As with any new product, it may take a few tries to get the application down perfectly. Practice a few times on a section of hair that won’t show before applying to your visible hairline.

Pros: Easy to use, blends perfectly, lasts until next shampoo, doesn’t brush out, single swipe application

Cons: Some may need to practice to perfect the application

The best touch-up powder

source Color Wow

Looking for a way to disguise roots precisely with no mess? Try the Color Wow Root Cover Up.

The Color Wow Root Cover Up is a precise mineral powder that adheres to hair directly to camouflage gray hairs and dark roots seamlessly. It is made with a water-resistant formula so it will keep covering roots while you sleep, sweat, and even swim. The coverage will last until the next time you apply shampoo.

Each compact comes with the perfecting powder plus a brush with a small and wide end and comes in eight different shades. To apply, simply use the small end of the brush to firmly brush in the powder at the scalp. Then use the wider end of the brush to seamlessly blend and dust off any excess powder. The pigmented powder’s zinc particles work like a magnet to attach themselves to your hair and cover roots.

The product works so well it’s won an Allure Best of Beauty Award every single year since 2013.

Pros: Seamlessly covers unwanted hair growth, easy to use, water-resistant, leaves hair feeling normal

Cons: Expensive

The best touch-up pencil

source Rita Hazan

Need to target certain areas and stray gray hairs? Opt for the Rita Hazan Root Concealer Touch Up Stick.

The Rita Hazan Root Concealer Touch Up Stick is a water-resistant root touch-up stick that conceals grays and roots along the hairline easily. It can also be used to fill in any gaps in your eyebrows.

The cream formula works to blend color pigments smoothly onto hair growth. The sticks come in three buildable shades and are made without ammonia and peroxide. The product grips onto hair to deposit color where you need it and it will stay put until you shampoo it out.

The small size and semi-solid formula also make it great for travel. You won’t have to worry about it leaking or spilling and it fits easily into your makeup bag.

It can leave your hair a bit sticky if you apply it to large areas, so work in small sections when applying. It may not be the best choice for you if you’re trying to cover large areas of gray.

Pros: Buildable color, also works on eyebrows, blends seamlessly, easy to use

Cons: Gets sticky if you use too much

The best long-term root touch-up kit

source DP Hue

In the market for a more permanent root touch-up product? Try the DPHUE Root Touch Up Kit.

The DPHUE Root Touch Up Kit comes with everything you need to professional touch up your roots from the comfort of your own home. The gluten and cruelty-free dye is made without parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, and provides 100% coverage that lasts up to 3-4 weeks.

The kits come in eight different shades of hair color and each kit comes with permanent hair dye, color activator, disposable gloves, mixing bowls, applicator brush, and even color care shampoo and conditioner. Everything is measured out to cover up hair growth at the roots and comes with enough supplies for two applications.

It has also won an Allure Best of Beauty Award three times.

Because it’s an at-home hair dye kit, it does contain harsh chemicals and can stain clothes and counters if you’re not careful. Once you get the hang of dying your own hair though, it’ll save you money in the long run, allowing you to go longer between salon visits.

Pros: Lasts 3-4 weeks, easy to use, blends seamlessly, cruelty-free, two applications in each kit

Cons: Messy, can stain clothing and counters

