Rotary tools are hugely versatile tools that can be used for everything from crafting to drilling small holes to sharpening saws.

Our top pick, the Dremel 3000 Variable Speed Rotary Tool Kit, puts in a top performance, is easy to use, and is backed by a two-year limited warranty.

Rotary tools can be a versatile addition to your home, garage, workshop, or crafting space. By changing out accessories on the tools, you can use them for a variety of purposes. One rotary tool with a well-equipped accessory supply can cut holds, sand, engrave, polish, and more. But if you’ll be using a tool for refined, frequent, or repetitive work, you’ll need a quality tool that’s built to last.

The rotary tools in this guide are some of the best in terms of value, performance, versatility, and durability. Our top picks include some well-rounded options that can be used for crafting, detail work, carpentry, and more. We’ve also highlighted a budget option, a cordless option, and a few tools designed for specific uses.

In reviewing and evaluating these rotary tools, we’ve looked for a number of factors. The tools that we’ve selected offer plenty of power and RPM speeds that can tackle multiple material types, such as grinding metal or sanding wood. All of these tools come with a decent set of accessories so you can get started with using them in multiple ways.

Most of the tools feature variable speeds, allowing you to choose the right speed for the job, and the tools chosen are dependable and put in a quality performance. Plus, we always consider a tool’s price and the overall value that you’d be getting for your purchase.

Whether you’re looking for a budget option that will be your introduction to the rotary tool world or want something built specifically to make hole cutting a breeze, we’ve found the top tools that should be on your list.

Here are the best rotary tools you can buy:

The best overall

The Dremel 3000 Variable Speed Rotary Tool comes with two attachments and 28 accessories; it’s versatile for nearly all of your home and craft needs.

The Dremel 3000 Variable Speed Rotary Tool Kit features the power and speed necessary to tackle cutting, grinding, and sharpening tasks around the house, as well as cleaning and engraving for crafters. This rotary tool’s variable speed ranges from 5,000 to 32,000 RPMs for precise control and the 1.2 Amp motor provides plenty of power. The tool is equipped with an EZ Twist nose cap so that you can quickly and easily change accessories, seamlessly moving from job to job.

This comprehensive kit includes everything that you need to get started with sanding, polishing, cutting, engraving, and more. The 28 accessories include a felt polishing wheel, sanding drum, multipurpose cutting bit, diamond wheel point, and engraving cutter. A hard carrying case and an accessory case keeps everything organized and is easy to pack into a cupboard or toolkit for storage. If the accessory you need isn’t included, you can pair this tool with all Dremel accessories and attachments except for the MS400 and PL400 attachments. The tool is backed by a two-year warranty.

The Dremel 3000 Variable Speed Rotary Tool Kit has a 4.4 out of 5-star Amazon rating, based on 548 reviews. One Amazon shopper appreciated how user-friendly this tool is: “This is my first rotary tool I’ve ever used. For a beginner, this was exactly what I needed. Several speed setting, it is comfortable to hold, and comes with a few accessories.”

Healthy Handyman positively reviewed this model, stating, “The multi-tool is made with every user in mind. It has a comfortable grip as well as a sleek pencil shape design. Users can utilize the tool without any issues. It’s ideal for both professionals and those who are DIY enthusiasts.”

Pros: Variable speed for controlled power, EZ Twist nose cap allows for quick accessory changes, comes with 28 accessories and a carrying case, backed by a two-year limited warranty

Cons: Doesn’t work with all Dremel accessories

The best budget

The WEN 2305 Rotary Tool Kit includes everything you need to get started with crafts or projects around the house, all for less than $30.

The WEN 2305 Rotary Tool Kit is a lower budget introductory model that still offers the versatility you’d get from some more expensive rotary tools. This rotary tool has variable speeds from 8,000 to 30,000 RPMs, and all you have to do to adjust the speed is to turn a knob. The tool is capable of cutting, engraving, grinding, and sanding.

This kit includes a flex shaft, which is a 3.5-foot extension capable of accessing tight spaces and limiting vibration for increased accuracy. Thanks to an onboard spindle lock, changing bits is easy so you can progress through your projects without interruption.

In addition to the rotary tool itself, the kit includes 100 accessories such as bits, polishing pads, and sanding discs. A custom case offers compact storage for the entire kit. This tool kit is backed by a one-year limited warranty.

The WEN 2305 Rotary Tool Kit has a 4.1 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, based on 3,878 reviews. Geekus was pleased with how this tool compares to a Dremel: “It does the job, comes with the same accessories, is compatible with Dremel bits and tools, is more rugged, feels great in the hands, and is about one-fourth the price!!!”

Kschneiderheinzejr has also been pleased with this tool’s performance: “Great torque for when you don’t want a Dremel to bog down, and the etcher pen with the extension is great for getting into hard spots and when paying attention to detail is important. I’m very pleased with this purchase and have gave this thing a true work out in a couple weeks’ time. Not just good for carpentry and detail work either mines used in a engine shop primarily and I’m pleased with the results.”

Pros: Includes flex tool for navigating tight spaces, comes with 100 accessories, low price point, variable speed settings for accuracy and control

Cons: Has less power than some more expensive rotary tools

The best for jewelry

Foredom’s Jeweler’s Kit comes with the 2230 SR motor, an H30 handpiece, a pedal to drive the motor, and a jeweler’s accessory kit that includes everything you need to make jewelry (among other things).

We had a DIY jeweler test out the Foredom for a few months, and since then, he’s made 70 rings with the Jeweler’s Kit, and he’s regularly impressed by the power of the motor and the versatility of the tool and all its included accessories.

The SR motor has ⅙ horsepower and it can reach speeds of up to 18,000 revolutions per minute, plus, it can operate in forward or reverse, depending on what you need the tool to do. There’s just one simple switch on the motor that you flip to turn it on and have the tool run in forward or reverse.

It’s a powerful motor and it handled every task we threw at it from engraving, deburring, grinding, and polishing metal to carving into wood. It comes with a two-year warranty, so if you run into any problems, all you need to do is contact Foredom and they’ll help you fix it or replace it.

The motor is quite heavy, but the kit comes with a handy clamp and hanging system so you can attach it to your workbench and hang it up. You’ll need a sturdy table to hold it up properly. We used a solid wooden table to do the job.

To operate the motor and control its speed, you simply push the foot pedal – just like you would with a car or a sewing machine. The harder you push, the faster the motor runs and the tool moves. The pedal is wide and sturdy with its textured plastic build. We had a much easier time controlling the speed and ensuring the smooth operation of the tools with the Foredom’s foot pedal than with the Dremel’s controls.

Foredom also includes a H30 handpiece in the box that attaches to the motor. We found the handpiece to be very comfortable to hold for long periods of time while making rings and pendants for necklaces. Perhaps the best thing about the handpiece, though, is how easy it is to swap different accessories in and out, thanks to chuck key.

The Jeweler’s Kit comes with 43 different accessories that are specifically intended for making jewelry. The accessories are professional grade, and we found everything we needed to make rings in the toolkit. We deburred sharp edges on pieces of metal and polished away any imperfections with the different tools. The engraving tool also works incredibly well. Foredom also gives you a little plastic stand to keep all your tools in.

In addition to making jewelry, you can use the Foredom to carve wood, make sculptures, inlay wood, and work on guns. Overall, we much prefer it to the Dremel we were using before due to its more powerful motor, easy-to-use foot pedal controls, and the variety of tools. – Malarie Gokey

Pros: Strong motor, can move in reverse, easy-to-use foot pedal controls, comes with 43 jewelry-making accessories, multi-purpose tool, handpiece is well made

Cons: Pricey, takes up more space since you have to hang the motor up

The best cordless

The Dremel 8220 Variable Speed Cordless Rotary Tool Kit offers cordless convenience and it’s suitable for a wide range of projects.

If you’re looking for a rotary tool that’s easily portable so that you don’t have to worry about finding the nearest outlet, the Dremel 8220 Variable Speed Cordless Rotary Tool Kit is right for the job. This lithium-ion battery-powered tool can run for 1.5 hours on a single charge.

The tool is compact and features a comfort grip to minimize hand fatigue, and its 360-degree grip zone means you can achieve that perfect grip no matter what position the tool is in. Additionally, the ball bearing construction makes for smooth, quiet operation.

This 12-Volt tool is suitable for heavier duty projects including cutting, finishing, grinding, and sanding. The tool comes with 28 accessories and two attachments, giving you a well-rounded kit that you can expand on for specialized jobs; you can use this tool with all current Dremel accessories and attachments. Two batteries are included so that you can swap them out for longer continuous run time. This tool is backed by a two-year warranty.

The Dremel 8220 Variable Speed Cordless Rotary Tool Kit has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating on Home Depot, based on 42 reviews. Bob wrote, “I purchased this unit because it was cordless. It had the extra battery so if the project exceeds the charge of one battery, I can slip in the spare and continue the project. I have sanded and ground toenails, drilled ceramics, cut wood and trimmed plastic parts. It has done everything I wanted.”

Krishnadasa was impressed with the tool’s performance: “The battery life was surprisingly good. This is subjective, of course, but when applying a substantial load to the tool while using the cloth polishing wheels, the motor got hot, but the batteries kept going without slowing down.”

Pros: Battery powered, includes two batteries, comfort grip minimizes fatigue, comes with 28 accessories

Cons: Higher price point than other corded rotary tools

The best for cutting

The DeWalt DW660 Cut-Out Rotary Tool is designed specifically for cutting, making it a great addition to a toolkit for home or professional use.

While rotary tools are highly versatile, repeatedly cutting accurate holes requires a little extra refinement. The DeWalt DW660 Cut-Out Rotary Tool is designed to repeatedly cut holes with ease. If you’re in construction and have to frequently cut holes in materials, this rotary tool is an easy-to-use solution.

This tool features a turn-on and bump-off switch for easy powering up and down, and the slim overall design helps to minimize your fatigue during long hours of use. The switch is dust-sealed so this unit is ready for operation in high-dust construction environments.

The 5-amp, 30,000 RPM motor delivers plenty of cutting power. Additionally, this rotary tool allows for tool-free bit changes to keep you working without interruption. Use this tool to make plunge cuts in wood, drywall, tile, and more.

The DeWalt DW660 Cut-Out Rotary Tool has a 4.1 out of 5-star Amazon rating, based on 591 reviews. Samira C. Massey wrote, “This thing makes Dremels seem like child’s toys. I don’t ever write reviews but this monster deserves one…. I’ve always preferred Milwaukee tools, but I must say I am extremely impressed. Dewalt just jumped back on my good side.”

RyanEnergizer was also impressed by its performance: “This thing is sweet, basically like an amped up Dremel. I don’t use it to cut drywall, I just use it as a Dremel tool. With the 1/8″ collet, you can use Dremel accessories (cutting wheels, buffers, sanding, and grinding wheels etc.)”

Pros: Turn on/bump off switch, dust-sealed switch for durability, powerful motor, tool-free bit changes

Cons: Designed to cut holes so it lacks some versatility of more general rotary tools