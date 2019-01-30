The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

There’s nothing better than a good, long run, but running in the dark, on roads, or alone isn’t the safest activity.

We’ve rounded up the best running safety gear you can buy, including lights and vests for visibility, open headphones for safety, pepper spray for self-defense, and a medical ID bracelet for emergencies.

Your running sneakers are calling to you, and you need to get your miles in for the day. But maybe it’s already getting dark out, your running buddy cancelled, or you know your route will take you along a busy road. Running is great for you in terms of keeping you healthy and fit, but it doesn’t come without its risks.

These five products can help to keep runners safer. We’ve chosen some top-performing gear that increases visibility, allows you to listen to music while still being able to hear the noises around you, provides valuable medical information in case of an emergency, and more.

Put all of the items on this list together, and you’ll have a comprehensive set of safety equipment that should be in any runner’s gear bag.

But don’t worry, this gear won’t weigh you down or affect the quality of your run. It isn’t bulky or heavy, and we’ve chosen items that are weather- and sweat-resistant. This gear offers excellent value and durability, and it’s ready to accompany you on sprints, quick training sessions, and those epic long runs.

Whether you’re a professional runner training for your next marathon or are just pursuing your New Year’s resolution to get fit, this safety gear is for you

Here is the best safety gear for runners:

The best safety lights for runners

source Knuckle Lights

Why you’ll love them: Not only do the Knuckle Lights Advanced warn drivers of your presence at night, but they’re positioned to help spot potential tripping hazards to keep you on your feet, too.

Whether you love those nighttime runs or find yourself out on the roads early in the morning, the Knuckle Lights Advanced can increase your visibility as well as improve your vision.

These hand-held lights are just 9.4 ounces and have adjustable straps to fit over your hands. Once positioned on your knuckles, the lights’ ultra-wide flood beams can help you to see the ground in front of you and avoid potential hazards. Plus, since the lights move as you run, motorists can see you more easily.

At 280 lumens, these lights offer plenty of power. High, low, and blinking settings allow you to choose the light that’s right for your situation. One major benefit of these lights is that they are rechargeable. Just place the lights back on the charging dock after your run, and they’ll be ready to go for your next run. Plus, these lights are waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

Knuckle Lights Advanced have a 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, based on 46 buyer reviews. Jeremy Sanders, author of the Running Dad blog, wrote positively of the Knuckle Lights: “I have full control of where the light is pointed. I don’t feel like if I turn my head I will blind my running buddy or shine a light into someone’s bedroom window on accident in the wee hours of the morning.”

Runner Bri Crawsey also used the Knuckle Lights and found they offered plenty of light for runs in the dark: “I ran with the Knuckle Lights Advanced a few times early in the morning and used them for a walk late at night and found they provide WAY more visibility than your standard flashlight. You also have three different settings of light – bright, brighter and flashing.”

These lights are versatile and an excellent option for runners, hikers, and more. They come with a 5-year warranty.

Pros: Multi-purpose lights help you to see and be seen, rechargeable, waterproof for all-weather use

Cons: Straps only offer pre-set adjustments so you can’t completely customize the fit

The best safety gear for medical emergencies

source Road ID

Why you’ll love it: Lightweight and with a low-profile, this customizable bracelet provides first responders with the information they need – when you can’t.

As runners, we’re always told how important it is to carry ID on us, but it isn’t always practical or convenient to pack your license each time you go for a run. The Road ID Bracelet conveniently solves that issue.

This lightweight and low-profile bracelet can be customized to include valuable information such as your name, address, allergies, and emergency contact information. If you’re ever unable to give first responders your information, the Road ID Bracelet will.

I’ve been using this bracelet for about seven years now, and it’s so versatile that I wear it when I run, hike, ride horses, or just go for a walk alone. I love that the silicone band is comfortable and easy to clean, and the customization options allowed me to include the fact that I’m allergic to bees.

I find this bracelet gives me peace of mind when I’m out exercising alone, and my family appreciates that I wear it, too. It’s far more convenient than remembering to grab my license. I will say that the clasp is a little difficult to figure out at first, but I haven’t had any trouble with it since I got the technique down.

The Road ID Bracelet has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating on Amazon based on 296 customer reviews. Gear Junkie wrote that, “Road ID is worth checking out for any athlete. It will probably give you peace of mind and will definitely do so for your loved ones.”

MudRunGuide wrote of the bracelet, “The band is still intact without signs of wear. The metal plate and the badge on my band both still look new. With the amount of training I do and how I treat most products, I have to say I am pleasantly surprised with how well it is holding up.”

If you don’t like the idea of wearing a bracelet, Road ID offers other similar products, including shoe ID tags and tags that attach to an Apple Watch band.

Pros: Customizable, durable, low profile

Cons: Limited space for information on the metal plate, clasp can be tricky to learn

The best open headphones for running safety

source Aftershockz

Why you’ll love them: With the AfterShokz Trekz Titanium Open Ear Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones, you can turn up your music and still hear everything around you.

A great run needs great music, and often it’s that perfect song that helps you to power through the last miles. But while wearing headphones allows you to hear your music loud and clear, it can prevent you from hearing other important sounds, like footsteps behind you or a car engine approaching in that side street.

The AfterShokz Trekz Titanium Headphones use bone conduction technology to deliver the music through your cheekbones. With your ears left open, you can still hear those important ambient sounds.

These headphones are designed for athletes and offer a wraparound design for comfort and security. They are lightweight and flexible, plus they repel sweat, dust, and moisture. You can connect the headphones with Bluetooth for versatile listening options through your smartphone, tablet, or computer.

The reviews are in, and it’s clear that these headphones are winners. Brad Moon wrote on Forbes, “The Trekz Titanium headphones were light, never slipped out of place, and with the flexible titanium band (which fits over your neck, not the top of your head), it was easy to forget I was wearing them.”

An Amazon buyer named Dennis wrote, “I can’t use regular headphone because I have to turn the volume up way too high to drown out the ambient sound, but with these, I can wear my hearing protection and still hear the music. No ringing ears at the end of the day.”

As an added bonus, the AfterShokz Trekz Titanium Open Ear Headphones are so versatile that they can be used nearly anywhere. Reviewers mention successfully using the headphones in office settings, at home, while mowing the lawn, at soccer games, while biking, and more.

Pros: Still hear ambient sounds while listening to music, controls are easy to use, comfortable and lightweight fit

Cons: A higher price than you’d pay for most other headphones or earbuds, thinner sound than what’s offered by traditional headphones

The best safety gear for road running

source JQP Sports

Why you’ll love it: Low-cost but offering great visibility, the JQP Sports Running Vest and 4 LED Safety Lights Set is an essential piece of gear for road runners.

Road running is often a necessity, but it isn’t the safest way to get your miles in. The JQP Sports Running Vest and 4 LED Safety Lights Set provides you with equipment that will increase your visibility, all at an unbeatable price point.

The lightweight running vest is available in Small/Medium and Large/Extra-Large sizes. It’s made of knitted polyester for durability and has Velcro closures on the side for an adjustable fit. The vest is very breathable and, with its minimalistic style, it adds little bulk.

However, its reflective strips help ensure that motorists can see you, whether they’re approaching from in front of or behind you. Plus, a front zippered pocket is perfect for small items, like a phone.

For increased visibility and extra safety, the 4-pack of clip-on lights come with Velcro straps so that you can mount them to your clothing or your bike. You can operate the lights in Steady, Slow Flash, or Strobe modes, and these bright lights are particularly helpful for runs in the fog. A storage bag, screwdriver, and four batteries are also included for your convenience.

The JQP Sports Running Vest and 4 LED Safety Lights Set has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, based on 96 reviews. Michelle C wrote of this set, “BY FAR THE BEST RUNNING EQUIPMENT I OWN!! The lights are bright and have 3 selections for how you like the light to be seen (steady blink, fast blink, no blink). I keep one in the convenient front pocket on the vest and I attached a light to the back of the vest. I also took one of the lights and clipped it on my dog’s harness.”

And High Voltage Rodeo wrote, “Absolutely thrilled with this set! From the blinkers to the vest, everything was very light and well made. Already ran a 28-hour relay race with them and they all worked great!”

Even if you only occasionally head out in the dark, this set is so affordable that it’s worth having on hand, just in case.

Pros: Complete set including vest and lights, lightweight reflective vest, excellent overall value

Cons: Vest can chafe if not worn over clothing

The best safety gear for self-protection

source SABRE

Why you’ll love it: The Sabre 3-in-1 Pepper Spray is compact, easy to hold, and powerful for protection at a safe distance.

When running alone, it’s always best to have some sort of self-protection on you. The Sabre 3-in-1 Pepper Spray is compact and lightweight, and it comes with an adjustable hand strap. Just slip the spray into your palm and you can let the strap do its job so your hand doesn’t cramp, but the spray is always accessible even during long run days.

This maximum strength formula combines pepper spray with tear gas for enhanced burn and UV marking dye to help authorities identify the offender. Its 10-foot range ensures that you can operate this spray without being too close to an attacker. A locking top safety mechanism prevents the canister from accidentally discharging, but it’s easy to unlock the mechanism in an emergency.

The Sabre 3-in-1 Pepper Spray has an impressive 4.5 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, based on 272 reviews. One reviewer wrote, “I have carried this elastic hand held pepper spray on my pre-dawn runs for over 10 years. It fits perfectly into the curve of your palm without having to hold onto it. It is light weight and the nozzle can turn to spray easily and instantly turned with your thumb.”

When your runs take you to isolated places or you head out on your own, this low-cost and easy-to-carry spray can give you a little extra protection.

Pros: 3-in-1 combination of tear gas, pepper spray, and UV marking dye, 10-foot long range, adjustable hand strap for easy grip

Cons: The spray is so powerful that its sale is prohibited in some states, spray can blow back at you in the wind

