The best running socks

While not the sexiest piece of running equipment, socks play a vital role in terms of keeping your feet feeling good during a workout.

These are our five favorite running socks, from Balega, Feetures!, Thorlos, Under Armour, and Saucony.

Any serious runner will tell you that a good pair of running shoes is the key to staying comfortable and avoiding injury while training. But if you want to truly keep your feet feeling good, proper running socks are essential too. A good pair of running socks will keep your feet dry and blister-free, while bad socks can turn even a short run into a painful nightmare.

Fortunately, it is easy to find proper socks made specifically with runners in mind. In fact, it can be difficult to sort through them all to find the ones that perform the best. We’ve identified five of the best options for running socks.

Balega Silver No-Show Compression Fit Running Socks

In addition to offering a great fit and enough comfort to run a marathon and beyond, these socks have some special qualities that help set them apart from the competition. For instance, Balega has infused the yarn with silver ions, which provides antimicrobial properties that help keep a runner’s feet clean, dry, and odor-free. Factor in a bit of extra cushioning and you’ll understand why these are a top seller.

Feetures! High Performance Ultra Light Cushion Socks

The hallmark feature of these socks is the built-in cushioning, which provides a bit of extra protection from both the road and the trail. But, the seamless toes will help prevent blisters, while the specially-designed heel prevents the sock from slipping down into your shoes on longer runs too. This lightweight sock is made for runners but is ideal for use in other athletic pursuits as well.

Thorlos Experia Prolite Running Socks

Designed to dramatically reduce friction, these socks are perfect for long-distance runners looking to avoid blisters and hot spots. They’ve also been anatomically designed to fit the foot better, holding them in place and eliminating slipping. Add in integrated ventilation panels for improved wicking and airflow and the result is a comfortable sock that serious runners will love.

Under Armour Run Cushion Socks

This is another sock with a seamless toe, integrated cushioning, and outstanding moisture-wicking properties. Under Armour takes things up a notch with its dynamic arch support, which helps to reduce foot fatigue on longer runs. The fabrics used in this sock even include antimicrobial properties to help reduce odor too.

Saucony Bolt Performance Fit Socks

Saucony makes some of the best running shoes in the business, so it should come as no surprise that they make pretty good socks too. Lightweight and breathable, these socks are very good at wicking moisture and keeping your feet dry. They also offer arch support and a solid fit that keeps them from sliding around, making them a great value for the money.