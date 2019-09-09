The best cases for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus you can buy

As premium smartphones, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus are pricey devices.

Protect your investment. The right cases can help them last as long as possible, or at least until the next Note is available.

We’ve rounded up the best Note 10 cases for every type of user.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus are the company’s latest premium smartphones. As expected, the devices are gorgeous, functional, and quite expensive (it starts at nearly $1,000).

If you’re paranoid about damaging your Note 10, don’t worry: We’ve rounded up the best Note 10 cases and best Note 10 Plus cases, for every type of user. Whether you’re looking for sleek fashion accessories or ultra-rugged protection, we’ve got a case here for you. The best Note 10 cases include products from Otterbox, Samsung, Zagg, Case-Mate, and more.

Here are the best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 cases:

Best rugged case: Otterbox

Best budget case: Matone

Best case for loyalists: Samsung

Best case for minimalists: Gear4

Best wallet case: Case-Mate

Best underwater case: Joto

Best slim case with extra protection: Spigen

Best super-thin case: Torras

The best rugged case for the Note 10

If you often bump, jostle, and drop your phone, you need a rugged case from Otterbox.

If you’re anything like me, your phone is probably dropped several times a day.

Otterbox sells a range of cases to protect the Note 10 from serious wear and tear. The $59 Defender series (shown above) is the company’s flagship offering. With two parts – a hard-plastic inner shell and an exterior rubber cover – your Note 10 will likely survive any drop.

For $49.95, Otterbox also offers the Symmetry series, a thinner one-part case with more color options. You won’t get quite as much drop-protection as you would with a two-part case like the Defender series, but it looks nicer and is a bit easier to slip on and off.

Finally, for $39.95, you can try the Commuter Series, a thin, pared-down version of the Defender.

Pros: Durable, comes with a holster, several style and color options

Cons: Bulky, some are a pain to take on and off, expensive

The best case for budget shoppers

For a good case with a low price, turn to slim and clear option from Matone, which costs less than $10.

You don’t need to break the bank to get a good phone case. Matone’s cases are some of the top-selling phone cases on Amazon, and this slim and clear option for the Galaxy Note 10 costs less than $10.

The case is made of flexible, anti-slip rubber so you can easily pop it on and off, and it doesn’t add much bulk to the phone. The corners have extra rubber bumpers to cushion shocks and drops.

Pros: Easy to put on and take off, affordable, thin, anti-slip grip

Cons: No color/design options, weaker protection

The best case for Samsung fans

Naturally, the best cases for die-hard fans of Samsung’s products are from Samsung. Its cases range from basic to futuristic.

Samsung has a lineup of cases for the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus. Not only are the cases guaranteed to fit the devices well, but they also come in a wide range of colors and styles.

On the cheaper end, Samsung sells the $39 Rugged Protective Cover (shown above). It offers excellent drop resistance (according to Samsung), although since it’s a one-part case, it won’t be quite as durable as some of OtterBox’s offerings. It does include a stand for hands-free watching.

Samsung’s other offerings include a $64 Wallet case with LEDs on the front that display the clock and notifications and a $49 black leather cover – both of which come in a number of colors.

Pros: Official Samsung products, many colors and styles, futuristic designs

Cons: Expensive

The best case for minimalists

Gear4 cases are for the users who are looking for protection and style without anything flashy.

If you’re a no-nonsense user looking for a no-nonsense case, check out the offerings from Gear4, a division of Zagg.

The $39 Gear4 Picadilly (shown above) is a clear case with 13-foot drop protection. Rubber bumpers on the corners protect your phone from jostles, while also adding a splash of color. If you don’t want the color, you can try the $39 Gear4 Crystal Palace, a completely clear case that also protects against 13-foot drops.

Zagg’s Gear4 lineup also includes the $49.99 Gear4 Battersea, with a more rugged design and 16-foot drop protection, and the $49.99 Oxford Eco, a wallet case with a built-in kickstand.

Pros: Simple designs, durable

Cons: Limited color and design options, expensive

The best wallet case for cards and cash

Hate juggling multiple things in your pocket or purse? Keep your cash, cards, and Note 10 together with the Case-Mate Wallet Folio.

Case-Mate makes some of the best cases on the market for the Note 10. We’re particular fans of the $30 Wallet Folio, which can hold four cards in addition to cash and an ID card. It’s also compatible with wireless charging and comes with a kickstand.

Case-Mate makes a number of other excellent cases, and all are moderately priced. Its cheapest covers range from basic to a number of stunning designs, including iridescent grooves, speckled white, and sterling silver. Case-Mate stands behind its products with a lifetime warranty.

Pros: Wallet storage, leather, lifetime warranty

Cons: Can’t accommodate more than four cards

The best underwater case

The Joto Universal Waterproof Pouch is designed for those who want to swim with their phone, bring it into the shower, or shield it from rainy weather.

There are a lot of waterproof phone cases out there, but not too many that can accommodate phones as big as the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus. Enter the Joto Universal Waterproof Pouch, a pouch that can fit a phone up to 6.8-inches. Don’t worry: You can still use the Note 10’s display while it’s in this case. (The image shows an iPhone because it’s compatible with a variety of smartphones, hence the “universal” in its name.)

This case also has a wallet attachment that can hold credit cards and clear panels on the front and back that allow you to take pictures underwater. Out of the water, it still protects your phone from scratches and dust with a secure locking seal.

For $10, you also get two – an absolute bargain as far as phone cases go.

Pros: Waterproof, easy to pop on and off, cheap, phone retains functionality while in pouch

Cons: Ugly, bulky

The best slim case with extra protection

The Spigen Neo Hybrid is a slim case that offers protection, thanks to raised bezels and shock-absorbing material.

Spigen makes a lot of fashionable cases with affordable prices, like the $15 Neo Hybrid. With what we would consider a futuristic profile, it helps your Note 10 stand out. But what we like are the raised bezels around the rear cameras and the front display that protect against drops. The case itself is made out of shock-absorbing material, for extra protection. And, it allows for wireless charging.

The Neo Hybrid comes in Gunmetal, Burgundy, Arctic Silver, and Midnight Black. Other Spigen Note 10 cases worth considering are a gorgeous Liquid Crystal glitter case, a wallet case, and a $16 Tough Armor case with two protective layers, a kickstand, and foam built into the bottom to cushion impacts.

Pros: Slim profile, futuristic design, raised bezels, shock absorption

Cons: Not available for the Note 10 Plus

The best case for thin pockets

If you hate bulky cases and prefer something that keeps the Note 10 Plus super-svelte, the Torras Ultra Thin case is an elegant solution.

Torras specializes in simple, minimalist phone accessories. Its ultra-thin case only adds 0.05 inches to your phone’s depth. If you’re looking to add a splash of color, you can get cases with black or blue trims. If you’d rather just show off your Note 10, there’s a completely clear option as well.

The case is also affordable, at just $16.99. And if you aren’t happy with yours, there’s a 180-day warranty.

Pros: Thin, affordable, simple design

Cons: Limited protection, few color options, only available for Note 10 Plus