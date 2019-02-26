The best cases for the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 phone lineup includes the standard Galaxy S10, the larger Galaxy S10+, and the more affordable Galaxy S10e – and all those fancy glass-backed phones need a good case for protection.

We’ve rounded up the best Galaxy S10 cases you can buy from Speck, Incipio, Casetify, Spigen, Otterbox, and Case-Mate.

Samsung’s Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e are gorgeous, expensive new flagship smartphones, and if you’re getting one, you’ll want a case to go with it.

Both the front and back of these phones is encased in glass that is relatively easy to break when dropped and very expensive to replace, so you shouldn’t skimp on the quality of the case you choose. After all, most cases cost less than $50, which is a lot less than you’d pay to get your new phone fixed or replaced if you accidentally drop it.

Dozens of cases are available in various shapes, styles, and sizes, and many more will be released in the following weeks. To help you make the best choice, we’ve rounded up the case companies we trust the most and broken down their pros and cons to help you make the right decision.

These cases may cost a little more, but they’ll last you several years, and provide ample protection for the most important gadget you carry around every day.

Here are the best Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e cases:

Best grippy Galaxy S10 cases: Speck

Best simple Galaxy S10 cases: Incipio

Best designed Galaxy S10 cases: Casetify

Best inexpensive Galaxy S10 cases: Spigen S10, S10+, S10e

Best rugged Galaxy S10 cases: OtterBox

Best feminine Galaxy S10 cases: Case-Mate

The best grippy Samsung Galaxy S10 cases

Why you’ll love them: Speck offers a variety of cases, including its trademark grip case, which makes it easier to hold your phone.

If you have trouble keeping holding onto your smartphone, but don’t want to get a bulky, rugged case, Speck’s cases are an excellent compromise. They come in a variety of styles, but the standout is the Presidio Grip, a slim rubber case with ribbed grooves on it back.

Those grooves create extra traction, which makes the Galaxy S10 easier to hold, even when your hands are wet or sweaty. The case itself is made out of two layers: an outer shell made out of a harder polycarbonate material that prevents scratches and an inner layer made out of impactium, a custom material Speck developed to absorb shockwaves if the case is dropped.

This two-layer protection system is built into every one of Speck’s S10 cases, and it can keep your phone protected from damage if it falls from a height of between eight and 10 feet. Despite this protection, the Presidio Grip is still slim enough that your phone can work with a wireless charging pad.

The only real downside to Speck’s cases is their price, which is a bit more expensive than you’d expect from a basic phone case. But Speck’s balance of thinness and durability make them work the expense.

Pros: Two layers of protection, slim enough to work with wireless charger, ribbed grooves make your phone easier to hold

Cons: More expensive than most cases

The best basic Samsung Galaxy S10 cases

Why you’ll love them: Incipio’s cases don’t have a lot of extras, but they’ll keep your Galaxy S10 safe without breaking the bank.

If you want a thin, relatively inexpensive case, and don’t care too much about frills, you should get one from Incipio. All of its cases have a simple, clean design without skimping on features that will keep your phone protected.

The best example of this is the “Holden” case, which is similar to the Incipio case I use with my iPhone. It has a polycarbonate back that will protect the phone from scratches, and a shock-absorbing bumped made out of a polycarbonate material to protect it when it falls.

The Holden’s front lip is raised to offer some screen protection, and it has large cutouts around the phone’s charging and headphone ports for easy access.

Incipio’s cases only have one real downside: They’re not available in a lot of different colors, and favor utility over style. The Holden bucks that trend a little bit thanks to its fabric-lined back, which will feel softer to the touch than hard plastic.

If you don’t really care about fun-colored cases or extras (like a credit card holder,) you can’t go wrong with Incipio’s cases.

Pros: Pretty inexpensive, protective, a few options

Cons: No extras, limited color options

The best designed Samsung Galaxy S10 cases

Why you’ll love them: Casetify’s cases are available in a ton of different designs, so your phone will definitely stand out.

If you want your phone case to stand out and make a statement, your best bet is to get one from Casetify.

The company’s cases feature artwork from well-known artists that have been hand-picked by Casetify’s staff. This gives the cases a unique look that you cannot find anywhere else. Casetify’s portfolio is large enough that you’ll definitely find one that fits your personality.

But Casetify’s cases don’t just look good, they’re also among the most protective options on this list. Many of the cases are made out of QiTech, a thermoplastic polyurethane that offers military-grade protection.

Casetify says its cases can be dropped from a height of 6.6 feet without being damaged, which is much higher than most tables or pockets.

Don’t let their beautiful look fool you, Casetify’s cases are a good pick, the only drawback is their relatively high price.

Pros: Custom design, military-grade drop protection

Cons: Expensive

The best inexpensive Samsung Galaxy S10 cases

Why you’ll love them: Spigen’s basic cases still provide ample protection to your phone, but cost less than $20.

The Galaxy S10 is an expensive phone, so I understand if your main concern when getting a case is its price. Spigen’s cases all cost under $20, and there’s a wide enough variety to find something you’ll really like.

While we recommend all of Spigen’s cases, the Tough Armor and Slim Armor cases stand out. Both cases have a hard outer shell that keeps the back of your phone scratch-free, raised lips that protect its cameras and screen, and are slim that you can use the phone on a wireless charger.

Where each case stands out is with their extra features. The Tough Armor case has a kickstand, so you can prop up your phone to watch videos without using a third-party accessory. The Slim Armor case has a compartment in its back that can fit two credit cards, so you don’t have to carry around a wallet.

Spigen’s cases aren’t the most rugged or beautiful, but they’re impressively full-featured for their price.

Pros: Inexpensive, plenty of color and style options, some have extras, like a kickstand

Cons: None

The best rugged Samsung Galaxy S10 cases

Why you’ll love them: OtterBox’s hardshelled cases will protect your phone from getting damaged by dust, dirt, and drops.

If you’re an accident-prone person who knows you’re going to drop your phone a lot, OtterBox’s cases were made for you. Many are more than half an inch thick and come in multiple parts to keep your phone safe from anything you throw at it.

A prime example of this is the Defender Pro, which comes with four parts: A polycarbonate shell to prevent scratches, a rubber slipcover to absorb shock damage from drops, a polycarbonate holster to clip onto your pants, and a “microbial defense shield,” which keeps the case free from germs.

This level of protection is phenomenal, but it will make your phone noticeably bigger and heavier. If you can accept that tradeoff for the knowledge that your phone is incredibly safe, this is your best option.

Pros: Four layers of protection, a belt clip for easy storage

Cons: Will add extra weight and bulk to your phone

The best feminine Samsung Galaxy S10 cases

Why you’ll love them: Case-Mate’s portfolio is full of feminine case options, including cases full of glitter and mother of pearl.

It’s great that most cases are unisex, but if you’d like your phone to show off some feminine flair, Case-Mate has your back. Its cases are designed with glitter, mother of pearl, and fun colors and patterns.

The visual appeal of these cases can’t be understated, but Case-Mate also designed them to keep your phone protected. It says the case offers 10-foot drop protection, which is above average, and flexible sides that make the phone easier to grip.

You might be wary about getting a case with a sealed pocket of glitter that could open after a particularly nasty spill, but Case-Mate’s cases come with a lifetime warranty, so you shouldn’t worry.

Most of Case-Mate’s cases have feminine designs, but there are also a handful of unisex options if you’d like the level of protection they provide and a lifetime warranty.

Pros: Feminine and unisex options, unique design, lifetime warranty

Cons: Can get expensive depending on the case you choose