We’ve rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy S20 cases by brand for several uses, so you can find an excellent case for your shiny, new Galaxy S20 phone no matter the model number or your style.

Whether you want a leather, affordable, rugged, or stylish case – we have found a Samsung Galaxy S20 case for you.

We are always researching and testing out dozens of cases for the latest Samsung phones, so come back for more picks throughout the year.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series of flagship smartphones is now available for pre-order, and there’s plenty of stock to be gobbled up still from both retailers and carriers. Of course, you’re going to need some protection for your exorbitantly expensive investment, and that’s where our collection of the best Samsung Galaxy S20 cases comes in.

We’ve researched and gathered what we believe will deliver the most quality in several subcategories of Galaxy S20 cases, based on our hands-on experience with these brands on previous flagship phone case launches and general shopping expertise. We also aim to test these cases on the phones as they become available.

Here are the best Samsung Galaxy S20 cases for every model:

The best leather cases

Samsung’s very own leather cases for all three Galaxy S20 phones are the most sleek and stylish we’ve seen so far.

Surprisingly, Samsung produces the best leather Galaxy S20 cases we could find. They’re effective and understated, not adding much to the phones’ dimensions.

These leather cases come in several colors: black, sky blue, red, brown, gray, and light gray – so they can match any style you can come up with. Naturally, the black and brown options will get the most mileage with the most outfits, if that’s a concern for you.

You could even consider getting both, or two other color options, and changing them with each outfit you wear to make sure you pop all day long. If you own more than one leather jacket (bonus points if they’re more than one color), this is the line of cases to go after.

Pros: Stylish, several colors, affordable

Cons: Not very protective, prone to scratches and cuts

The best Samsung official cases

For the best balance between style and sturdiness, the Samsung Silicone Cover is the best official Galaxy S20 case.

Samsung has prepared a wide variety of official cases for this year’s Galaxy S20 line, but by far the best of these for most people will be the Silicone case. It’s an affordable piece that brings a bit of style and some sturdiness as well.

It comes in several colors – black, white, sky blue, pink, navy, and gray – and can resist minor shocks and bumps. That’s a lot of use both stylistically and as a means of keeping your expensive new phone sharp and safe.

Finally, this Silicone Cover is imminently grippable, thanks to the very nature of its silicone material. It’s not explicitly designed for this, but it sure does the trick.

Pros: Several colors, shock and bump resistance, affordable

Cons: Not very luxurious

The best cases for grip

For both its breadth of grippy case options and its effective designs, Speck is the leader in the category.

For those looking for all sorts of cases that offer good grip, Speck has got you covered. Several of Speck’s Samsung Galaxy S20 cases have grips of some sort on them.

Take the straight-up Speck Presidio Grip, which is a rubber case featuring several grippable strips throughout its surface. The case also features microban antimicrobial protection and 13-foot drop protection.

Then you have the Presidio Perfect-Clear with Grips, which is a clear, hard plastic case with the same graspable strips as the aforementioned case. You’re definitely losing a small bit of grip here for full phone visibility, but that trade-off is up to you. This version also has microban antimicrobial technology that reduces bacteria by 99%.

All told, Speck cases are ideal for those who want to avoid the chances of dropping their shiny new phones at all costs.

Pros: Effective design techniques for grip, several design options, anti-bacterial

Cons: Not attractive

The best simple cases

Incipio has developed some of the simplest Samsung Galaxy S20 cases, including some that are easier to recycle.

If you want a no-nonsense phone case even more inconspicuous than the Silicone Cover, then look no further than Incipio’s line of Galaxy S20 cases. They’re basic in their design and effective in their goals of simplicity and affordability.

Take the NGP Pure for instance, which features a shock-absorbing polymer shell that is stretch- and- tear-resistant and provides five feet of drop protection. The case comes in basic black, clear, and pink (“Apricot Blush”) colors, and it’s compatible with wireless chargers.

Then, there’s the Organicore, a case that is made with plant-based materials and is 100% biodegradable. The case offers six-foot drop protection and support for wireless charging in spite of its plant-based nature, and comes in black, gray, dark green, light blue, and pink color options.

If you want a simple case both figuratively and literally, then we recommend Incipio’s lineup of Galaxy S20 cases.

Pros: Simple and subdued designs, affordable, some eco-conscious

Cons: Not many color options, muted colors

The best rugged cases

Otterbox and Lifeproof have developed the absolute best rugged cases for Samsung’s latest phones, with options for everyone from the style conscious to the worrywarts out there.

It’s tough to beat the ruggedized cases made by Otterbox and Lifeproof – they’re the undeniable leaders in the category. This year, Otterbox has several options that are both stylish and sturdy, while Lifeproof so far has a single clear case option that focuses on all sorts of protections.

The Otterbox options include the stone and earth-inspired Symmetry series that are more stylish than most as well as the tough-as-nails Defender line. You can even get a rugged Otterbox case with a PopSocket built into the back.

Lifeproof, on the other hand, has a single option known as the “NËXT” case, which is a clear, hard plastic case with rubberized plastic bumpers. The company claims that the case is, and we quote, “DropProof, DirtProof, SnowProof,” and so could very well be the most overall ruggedized Galaxy S20 case out there.

Pros: Lots of options from Otterbox, extreme protections from Lifeproof

Cons: On the pricey side, will inevitably increase phone thickness by a lot

The best flashy cases

If you want a flashy splash of style, then Case-Mate is the brand of Galaxy S20 case for you.

Case-Mate is the ultimate choice for anyone looking for top-notch flair from their phone case, no matter their gender. Almost all of the brand’s cases are clear, hard plastic designs with patterns and even materials integrated inside.

Need a gold, sparkling case for an anniversary party or New Year’s event? Case-Mate has that in several varieties. Looking for a floral print or a rainbow? Case-Mate has that, too.

Simply put, Case-Mate has the largest variety of stylish cases, including a few more understated options as well. Plus, they’re all relatively affordable, so take those style savings to another store.

Pros: Lots of patterns and styles, affordable

Cons: Few other design types than hard plastic

The best case with unique materials

By far the most unique Galaxy S20 case so far is the Samsung Clear View, a case with a screen that has a custom interface so you can use your phone without opening it up.

Folio cases have certainly seen a surge in popularity as the overall size of smartphones continues to increase to be close to that of the average purse or women’s wallet. However, they do add a level of complication to simply using your phone for the most mundane and frequent tasks.

The Samsung Clear View case adds some much needed function to the folio case style, with a dedicated touch display featuring an original interface to carry out basic functions like phone calls, texts, emails, and notifications. It’s got the most functionality we’ve found within a single phone case.

Sure, it’s an expensive one, but you should expect to pay a little extra for special little bits of tech within your case.

Pros: Clever folio display, stylish look and feel

Cons: Pricey, not very protective

The best eco-friendly cases

For eco-conscious buyers, the Gear4 Oxford Eco is the best option for a sustainable Galaxy S20 case purchase.

Zagg makes some of the most excellent phone cases around, and for the Samsung Galaxy S20 it takes the crown as the best eco-friendly option for most people. Not only is the case wrapped in a slick, tightly-woven fabric, but it contains slots for cards as well.

This is another folio-style case, but it’s made with recycled plastics from discarded water bottles and is drop resistant up to 13 feet. Better yet, the Gear4 Oxford Eco features a kickstand as well as antimicrobial protection.

For all of that functionality and those features, Gear4 isn’t asking for a terribly steep price on the Oxford Eco, which should help make sustainable purchases more accessible.

Pros: Excellent design, lots of features, made from recycled plastics

Cons: Few color options, folio style only

The best clear cases

Grab an ESR case if you want to maintain the fresh style of your shiny, new Galaxy S20 phone while protecting that investment.

We consider stylish to mean quite a lot of things, even when it comes to phone cases. A lot of the cases in this buying guide already could be considered plenty stylish, and we’ve said as much.

So, we think cases that bring out the natural beauty of the phone they’re protecting are widely easy to consider stylish as well. ESR provides cases that do as much as physically possible to disappear around your shiny, new Galaxy S20 phone.

Almost all of their options are clear and understated in design and otherwise effective for long-lasting and even rugged use. If you already consider the Galaxy S20 line to be stylish, then consider one of these clear cases to protect that inherent style.

Pros: Emphasizes phones’ inherent style, protective and versatile options

Cons: Few if any other design options

The best cheap cases

Affordability is the ultimate selling point of Spigen cases, and the company has delivered in spades for the Galaxy S20 line, with plenty of quality budget-priced options.

If you don’t want to spend too much on a case, but look as if you spent a decent amount when at the bar or at parties, go for one of Spigen’s options. All of them are incredibly affordable, seldom costing more than $40.

From hard, clear plastic options, like the Liquid Crystal and Ultra Hybrid, to stylized pieces of silicone, like the Thin Fit and Liquid Air, Spigen has attractive and effective options for as little as $20. These cases aren’t going to wow you at these prices, but they’re going to be effective and comfortable.

If you want an affordable Galaxy S20 case after spending a fortune on the phone itself, then check out Spigen’s selection.

Pros: Excellent prices, lots of options, some protection as well

Cons: Not as premium in build quality