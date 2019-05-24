Nordstrom is having a huge sale on sandals right now — here are the 19 best pairs to buy for women and men

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.
Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale is going on right now through Sunday, June 2. During the sale, you can take up to 50% off select products sitewide.
We showed you the best clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty products, and home products you can get from the sale in this roundup, but also know that with summer quickly coming up, you’re probably on the lookout for appropriate summer footwear.
Thanks to the sale, you can get men’s and women’s sandals from top brands like Madewell, Tory Burch, Sam Edelman, and Steve Madden for up to 50% off. If you’re in the market for stylish, comfortable new sandals, now’s the perfect time to shop.
Below, we rounded up the top 19 sandal deals, but if you prefer to see all the sandals on sale, here’s where to go:
Shop Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale here.
Women’s: Madewell Marianna Basketweave Slide Sandal
$88 (originally $110) [You save $22]
Women’s: Nine West Brielle Espadrille Slide Sandal
$44.25 (originally $58.95) [You save $14.70]
Women’s: Marc Fisher Ltd. Rite Sandal
$76.96 (originally $109.95-$119.95) [You save $32.99-42.99]
Women’s: Soludos Slide Sandal
$89 (originally $98.95) [You save $9.95]
Women’s: Steve Madden Bev Slide Sandal
$35.96 (originally $59.95) [You save $23.99]
Women’s: Loeffler Randall Daisy Knot Espadrille Slide Sandal
$116.98 (originally $195) [You save $78.02]
Women’s: Dolce Vida Nolen One Band Sandal
$84.99-$95.99 (originally $119.95) [You save $23.96-$34.96]
Women’s: Vince Floyd Platform Slide Sandal
$134.98 (originally $225) [You save $90.02]
Women’s: Taryn Rose Karissa Sandal
$65.96 (originally $109.95) [You save $43.99]
Women’s: J.Crew Penny Twisted Knot Sandal
$94.80 (originally $158) [You save $63.20]
Women’s: Madewell Illana Colorblock Slide Sandal
$62.40 (originally $78) [You save $15.60]
Women’s: Sam Edelman Andy Slide Sandal
$53.96 (originally $89.95) [You save $35.99]
Women’s: Marc Fisher Ltd. Pella Sandal
$83.96 (originally $139.95) [You save $55.99]
Women’s: Madewell Gesine Open Toe Mule
$88.80 (originally $148) [You save $59.20]
Women’s: Tory Burch Ravello Double Band Slide Sandal
$166.16 (originally $248) [You save $81.84]
Men’s: Hari Mari Dunes Flip Flop
$33.46 (originally $49.95) [You save $16.49]
Men’s: John Varvatos Collection Seville Slide Sandal
$178.80 (originally $298) [You save $119.20]
Men’s: Grenson Chadwick Slide Sandal
$97.49 (originally $195) [You save $97.51]
Men’s: Trask Findley Slide Sandal
