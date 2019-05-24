Nordstrom is having a huge sale on sandals right now — here are the 19 best pairs to buy for women and men

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Nordstrom/Instagram

Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale is going on right now through Sunday, June 2. During the sale, you can take up to 50% off select products sitewide.

We showed you the best clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty products, and home products you can get from the sale in this roundup, but also know that with summer quickly coming up, you’re probably on the lookout for appropriate summer footwear.

Thanks to the sale, you can get men’s and women’s sandals from top brands like Madewell, Tory Burch, Sam Edelman, and Steve Madden for up to 50% off. If you’re in the market for stylish, comfortable new sandals, now’s the perfect time to shop.

Below, we rounded up the top 19 sandal deals, but if you prefer to see all the sandals on sale, here’s where to go:

Women’s: Madewell Marianna Basketweave Slide Sandal

source Nordstrom

Women’s: Nine West Brielle Espadrille Slide Sandal

source Nordstrom

Women’s: Marc Fisher Ltd. Rite Sandal

source Nordstrom

Women’s: Soludos Slide Sandal

source Nordstrom

Women’s: Steve Madden Bev Slide Sandal

source Nordstrom

Women’s: Loeffler Randall Daisy Knot Espadrille Slide Sandal

source Nordstrom

Women’s: Dolce Vida Nolen One Band Sandal

source Nordstrom

Women’s: Vince Floyd Platform Slide Sandal

source Nordstrom

Women’s: Taryn Rose Karissa Sandal

source Nordstrom

Women’s: J.Crew Penny Twisted Knot Sandal

source Nordstrom

Women’s: Madewell Illana Colorblock Slide Sandal

source Nordstrom

Women’s: Sam Edelman Andy Slide Sandal

source Nordstrom

Women’s: Marc Fisher Ltd. Pella Sandal

source Nordstrom

Women’s: Madewell Gesine Open Toe Mule

source Nordstrom

Women’s: Tory Burch Ravello Double Band Slide Sandal

source Nordstrom

Men’s: Hari Mari Dunes Flip Flop

source Nordstrom

Men’s: John Varvatos Collection Seville Slide Sandal

source Nordstrom

Men’s: Grenson Chadwick Slide Sandal

source Nordstrom

Men’s: Trask Findley Slide Sandal