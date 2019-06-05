The best scales you can buy

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Even if you’re not actively trying to lose or maintain your weight, it’s good to have a scale at home.

The Digital Body Fat Weight Scale by Balance is our top pick because it accurately measures your weight and has an easy-to-read screen.

Bathroom scales have come a long way in the past few decades, and you don’t necessarily have to pay top dollar to get top features. Whether you are looking for a scale to serve as your sidekick as you work toward your fitness goals or you just want to occasionally weigh yourself to make sure nothing wonky is going on with your body, there are highly accurate scales available that vary in complexity from simply displaying your weight to charting your progress on your smartphone.

You can still find analog scales with a single needle that points to your weight, but none of these are included in our guide because they are difficult to read and imprecise. The digital scale is an excellent basic alternative if you just want to find out how much you weigh. Most digital scales display your weight to the nearest 0.2 pounds. There are also some models that have several user profiles so everyone in your family can track their weight and body mass index (BMI).

Body fat scales have come down in price quite a bit in the past few years. Also referred to as “body composition monitors,” these scales usually use bioelectrical impedance analysis, which sends a small electrical current through your body, to measure your body fat, muscle mass, bone density, water weight, and more.

Smart scales are growing in popularity. They connect to your tablet or smartphone using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Smart scales usually have their own app that syncs with the most popular fitness apps, such as Google Fit, Apple Health, and Fitbit. The app keeps a record of your various health metrics and can display graphs detailing your progress over time.

Before settling on the scales we chose to include in this guide, we first researched the buyer and expert reviews of dozens of other scales. Our top picks are all highly-rated for accuracy, ease of use, and long-term performance.

Here are the best scales you can buy:

The best scale overall

If you are looking for an affordable scale that accurately measures your weight and other biometrics, the Digital Body Fat Weight Scale by Balance is the best.

Most modern scales do so much more than tell you your weight, and luckily, they don’t all cost a fortune. The Digital Body Fat Weight Scale by Balance (sold by Greater Goods) is our top pick because it is very affordable, reliable, and innovative. It’s a simple scale that does so much more than show your weight.

To get started, you enter your height and age. Then, using bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA), the device tells you your body fat, muscle mass, bone density, and hydration. The scale then stores this information along with the weight and BMI of up to eight people, which is great if you live in a multi-person household.

The screen has extra-large numbers and is backlit for easy readability. The scale is rated to support up to 400 pounds, and the four weight sensors have a resolution of ±0.2 pounds, so you know you’re getting an accurate reading.

Balance’s scale runs on four AAA batteries, which are included. Plus, a portion of the proceeds from each purchase goes to support Love146, which fights to stop child trafficking and to care for survivors.

Experts and buyers alike recommend this scale. The Spruce called the Digital Body Fat Weight Scale the best BMI scale and liked that it has several different features to keep track of more than your weight. In a write-up by Body Fat Analyzer, the writer pointed out that the scale comes with a five-year warranty and quality customer service.

The Balance Digital Body Fat Weight Scale has more than 1,500 5-star reviews on Amazon. One customer cautions buyers to be patient in getting the body fat readout. The scale displays your weight quickly, but it takes time to complete the BIA.

There were several reviewers who received scales that measured their weight and nothing else, no matter how long they waited. Yet, they found Greater Goods’ customer support was quite helpful and quickly replaced any malfunctioning devices.

Pros: Attractive design, measures six key metrics, excellent customer service

Cons: Lacks advanced features, such as Bluetooth connectivity

The best budget scale

If you just want a scale that will accurately show you how much you weigh without any fuss, the EatSmart Precision Digital Bathroom Scale is an affordable option.

The EatSmart Precision Digital Bathroom Scale only does one thing, but it does it well: It tells you how much you weigh to the nearest 0.2 pounds. The scale has an 8mm-thick tempered glass platform that measures 12 by 13 inches and supports weights up to 400 pounds.

The scale automatically turns on once you step on it and shows your weight on the 3.5-inch backlit LCD screen. The scale runs on four AAA batteries that are included. You also get a body tape measure to more accurately track the progress of specific body areas. Lastly, EatSmart backs the scale with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Consumer Search liked that his scale is reasonably accurate, economical, easy to read, and simple to use. However, the reviewers noted that this is a fairly basic scale that lacks popular features such as body fat readouts and user profiles.

The Precision Digital Bathroom Scale has more than 21,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. Most reviewers used this scale to achieve their weight-loss goals and found it very helpful and accurate.

On the downside, one reviewer did experience spontaneously shattering, but he did note that the company was very responsive and quick in sending him a replacement scale. This experience is rare but it also isn’t uncommon, so beware.

Pros: Attractive design, inexpensive, easy to use

Cons: Minimal features

The best no-frills scale

The Taylor Glass and Chrome Digital Bathroom Scale is for people who want a no-nonsense scale that gives you your weight quickly and accurately.

The Taylor Precision Products Digital Bathroom Scale doesn’t have any fancy bells and whistles, but it is an incredibly accurate and easy-to-use scale that you can rely on.

It has a base with a high-quality chrome finish and a tempered clear glass platform that measures 13 by 11.75 inches. The LCD display is 1.2 inches in size and it’s very easy to read. The scale measures up to 400 pounds.

Taylor’s scale uses a lithium battery for power, plus it has an auto-off feature that’s meant to preserve battery. The scale will alert you when you need to replace the battery. When you step on the scale, it automatically calibrates and turns on to take your weight. Taylor backs the quality of this scale with a five-year warranty.

Reviewers at Best Advisor and The Spruce recommend this scale because it is a great basic scale for accurate measurements.

The Taylor Precision Products scale has approximately 1,500 4- and 5-star ratings from Amazon buyers. One customer compared the accuracy of this scale to three balance beam scales at a local hospital and found that any difference between these scales and the Taylor device were not measurable.

Several people caution that the readings are off when you move the scale from one spot to another. If possible, you should store your scale in a spot where it is easy for you to use without moving it. Or, take out the battery and wait five minutes before replacing it and weighing yourself.

Pros: Large, ergonomic platform, accurate when it remains stationary

Cons: Returns inaccurate readings after moving it

The best smart scale

If you are looking for a high-tech way to record your weight-loss and fitness goals, the Bluetooth Smart Body Fat Scale by Weight Gurus is for you.

Both our top pick and the Bluetooth Smart Body Fat Scale are made by Greater Goods. The company makes high-quality scales that are affordable and it also donates some of the proceeds to charity, which is a nice touch.

The scale uses BIA to measure bone mass, water weight, lean mass, and body fat. And, of course, it will tell you your weight and BMI. It has a large, tempered glass surface, operates on four AAA batteries, and comes with a five-year warranty.

The Weight Gurus scale is notable because it features Bluetooth to connect to an app on your iPhone or Android. The app syncs with a variety of other products and apps, including Amazon Echo, MyFitnessPal, Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit, and more. That way, you can track your progress and get encouragement to help you reach your goals.

Reviewers at The Wirecutter, Top Ten Reviews, and Gotta Have Fit gave this scale great reviews for its accuracy, helpful app, and decent price.

More than 4,500 Amazon buyers have left positive reviews of the Bluetooth Smart Body Fat Scale. Reviewers liked that it is incredibly easy to connect to various fitness tracking apps.

There were a few complaints, though. The scale does not work well on soft surfaces, and you can only use the scale without a smartphone in certain circumstances. Some have also experienced shattering, though they say seller Greater Goods provided excellent customer service and replaced the broken scale.

Pros: Incredibly accurate, excellent customer service, up to eight user profiles

Cons: Need the app to use the scale (for the most part)

The best smart scale on a budget

The Eufy BodySense Smart Scale is a super affordable smart scale that helps you keep tabs on your weight with your phone.

The Eufy BodySense Smart Scale is an incredibly affordable smart scale that keeps tabs on your weight, BMI, and body composition. It also syncs with an app on your phone so you can easily monitor your progress. Because it’s made by Eufy, which is a part of Anker’s family of tech products, it also comes with great customer service and has a very fair price.

Although the scale’s display only shows your weight, the EufyLife app shows you the body fat, BMI, and body composition analysis readings. The app also syncs with Google Fit and Apple Health, so you can have all your metrics in one place. Eufy’s scale can pair with up to 20 accounts, which is great for multi-person households.

The scale is made of tempered glass and is approximately 11.8-inches square. Its weight capacity is 397 pounds, which is pretty standard. For best results, place the scale on a hard, flat surface and measure yourself barefooted.

Reviewers at Lifehacker, The Wirecutter, and Android Central all recommend this smart scale, and around 70% of the buyers who bought the Eufy BodySense on Amazon gave it a 4- or 5-star rating.

People are happy with the physical appearance of the scale. They like that they don’t have to adjust or tare the scale. Reviewers also like that the Bluetooth connection is fairly quick when you have the app open.

However, two of the most helpful reviewers complained about the accuracy of the body fat percentage measurements. Both believed that the body fat numbers were based on a weight-based algorithm rather than using BIA.

Pros: Easy to use, can operate as a normal scale, connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth

Cons: Questionable body fat accuracy