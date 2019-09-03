The best scalp scrub you can buy

Scalp scrubs are great multitaskers that exfoliate and detoxify the often ignored skin under your hair, and sometimes provide added benefits like hydration.

Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt earns our vote because it works for a variety of hair types including straight, curly, and wavy – plus, it feels super luxe.

It’s easy to forget that the skin on your scalp is actually skin, and it needs care, treatment, and exfoliation just like the rest of you. Just because it’s harder to reach, being underneath hair and all, doesn’t mean your scalp should be ignored.

In fact, scalps are prone to irritation due to product build-up, oil, dryness, and skin conditions such as dandruff. Unlike your face, scalp skin is usually a bit tougher and can handle heavier physical exfoliation. That’s where scalp scrubs come in. Most scalp scrubs contain salt, sugar, or other fine particles that loosen and whisk away flakes of dry skin and product build-up.

Many of them also have hydrating oils to balance out the possible harshness from the scrubby bits. But over time, exfoliating the top of your head weekly can actually soothe your skin and keep your head and hair healthier between washes.

Scalp scrubs run the gamut from high-end to drugstore, and not all of them are equally effective for everyone. These five are the best ones on the market according to experts and shoppers.

Here are the best scalp scrubs you can buy:

The best scalp scrub overall

source Christophe Robin

Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt is fancy and effective, soothing your scalp with sea salt and almond oil.

I promise, some expensive products you see referenced over and over again are actually worth it. Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt is one of them.

The sea salt-based scrub is suspended in soothing sweet almond oil to help keep your scalp supple and smooth as it breaks down styling product residue and dry skin. The formula is color-safe and works for many hair and skin types. Stylist Cortney Crace tells The Strategist that the scrub even “rebalances sensitive and oily scalps.”

Cosmopolitan suggests swapping this scrub in for shampoo a few times a week because it also lathers up and cleanses. Editors at Bustle, Byrdie, and Women’s Health are also big fans of this scrub, which averages 4.4 stars at Sephora based on more than 900 shopper reviews.

If you do the math, the larger 8.33 ounce jar is a better buy over the smaller 2.7 ounce. You get a lot of product for $53, which will help offset the sticker shock, and depending on how much and how often you use the scrub, it will last a really long time too.

Pros: can be used in place of shampoo, good for many hair types, available in two sizes

Cons: expensive

The best multitasking scalp scrub

source Sephora

Ouai Scalp & Body Scrub is a gentle head-to-toe exfoliator that saves shelf space in your shower.

Body scrubs and scalp scrubs are very similar, and sometimes, it makes sense to combine the two. Ouai Scalp & Body Scrub is the head-to-toe exfoliator you’ve been waiting for – just don’t use it on your face.

This sugar-based scrub contains a probiotic blend to help protect and fortify your skin against environmental stressors, and coconut oil to hydrate. Sugar is one of my favorite physical exfoliators because it dissolves as you scrub, leaving behind minimal mess in your shower.

Cosmopolitan recommends this scrub for fine hair types, and it’s been featured as a top pick by Women’s Health, Elle, and Allure. The product has an overall 4.4-star rating at Sephora based on almost 200 shopper reviews.

One shopper even says it helped her psoriasis, though you should definitely talk to a dermatologist if you have the condition: “Been struggling with psoriasis and hair loss for about 2 years. I’m currently using a lot of other products that are helping but I can definitely tell this product has accelerated the process of getting my scalp back to normal. I bought this thinking I might return it, but I absolutely will be keeping it and buying more :-)”

Pros: multitasking, contains probiotics and coconut oil

Cons: expensive, strong rose scent

The best exfoliating shampoo scalp scrub

source Briogeo

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo cleans, soothes, and detoxifies your scalp.

If you struggle with a really itchy or sensitive scalp, consider incorporating Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo into your routine a few times a week.

This Allure Best of Beauty-winner is packed with detoxifying charcoal that unclogs hair follicles and prevents gunk from building up. Coconut oil hydrates while a blend of peppermint, tea tree, and spearmint oils soothes itchiness. Since it doubles as a cleanser, this cuts down on the number of products you’d need to pile on afterwards.

Women’s Health names this the best scrub for dry scalps because it’s moisturizing and gentle, using only the finest charcoal particles to exfoliate. Men’s Health, Into the Gloss, Bustle, and Cosmopolitan have also featured the Briogeo scrub and shampoo.

Sephora shoppers give the scrub 4.1 stars out of more than 1,300 reviews.

Pros: very gentle exfoliating, hydrating, cleanses, soothes irritated scalps

Cons: expensive

The best drugstore scalp scrub

source Amazon

The sulfate-free L’Oréal EverFresh Micro-Exfoliating Scrub uses apricot seeds to exfoliate, and only costs around $10.

Most of the scrubs on this list are pretty pricey, though expected for the amount of product. But if you’re on a budget or your hair and head have less specific needs, you might like the L’Oreal EverFresh Micro-Exfoliating Scrub, which uses tiny apricot seeds to remove flakes and comes in at around $10.

This sulfate-free scrub is gentle and nonabrasive so it’s great for many hair types. Men’s Health points out, “This drugstore favorite uses teeny-tiny particles that won’t get caught in your hair.” It’s not a replacement for your shampoo or conditioner though, so this one will require an extra step in your routine once or twice a week.

Editors at Allure, Into the Gloss, Bustle, and Women’s Health rave about this affordable and effective scrub, while Amazon shoppers give it 3.9 out of 5 stars, based on more than 300 reviews.

“I have been having a hard time with finding a good scalp exfoliating scrub. Either they leave my head feeling really gritty or my hair feels oily but THIS one works great for me,” writes one shopper.

Pros: affordable, sulfate-free, nonabrasive particles

Cons: not a replacement for shampoo or conditioner

The best scalp scrub in a squeeze bottle

source Kiehl’s Since 1851

Kiehl’s Deep Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Treatment comes in mess-free packaging, and uses apricot seeds and argan shells to exfoliate.

Tired of scalp scrubs that only come in messy jars? Kiehl’s Deep Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Treatment, a favorite of Insider Picks editor Malarie Gokey, comes packaged in a neat squeeze bottle that reduces the likelihood of it getting watered down with shower water.

Like our L’Oréal pick, this scrub exfoliates with small apricot seeds, plus argan shell powder to help add moisture. It also uses essential oils to hydrate and give hair some shine. Apply it to a dry scalp and let it sit for up to five minutes before you even step in the shower, instead of standing around and waiting for it to do its job.

Self writer Rachel Charlene Lewis points out that this scrub is runnier than others, which is why the packaging is a squeeze tube as opposed to a jar. But that doesn’t mean the formula is less effective; “It did really well at taking care of the flakes that tend to pop up right along my hairline that I really can’t stand,” writes Lewis.

Men’s Health, Byrdie, InStyle, and Health editors are also fans of the Kiehl’s Deep Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Treatment.

Pros: thin consistency can be easier to use, can be used on dry scalp, squeeze bottle

Cons: bottle is small for price, some might find consistency too thin

What else we considered

source Kristin Ess

Just like with skin-care products, not every scalp scrub we recommend is going to be a hit for your skin and needs. That’s why we’re including a few other top contenders in case you needed more recommendations.