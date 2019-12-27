The best places to buy scarves online

When it comes to versatility, you can’t beat J. Crew’s scarf selection. From cozy and affordable cashmere to snuggly wool-blends in adorable prints, there’s something for everyone here.

Every fall and winter I inevitably leave the house at least a couple of times without a scarf. I kind of just … forget they exist. It’s like I come down with temporary weather-related amnesia each October and it takes me a few tries to get seasonal dressing right. If only there was a layer just for my neck I think as I’m shivering on the first under-50 degree day.

Your choice of scarf can make or break your comfort level in the wintertime. Opt for one that’s wooly and warm and you’ll be toasty. Choose a too-thin fabric and you, well, won’t. Scarves are also a great opportunity to infuse a bit of personality into your winter wardrobe. And when you get bored of your outerwear, you can always pick a new scarf to mix things up.

The stakes are lower when it comes to scarf shopping because they simply aren’t as pricey as coats. You don’t have to spend much money to build a small collection of stylish and functional options. These five brands are your best bet for warm, attractive scarves that will keep you cozy all winter long.

Here are the best places to buy scarves:

Best scarf brand overall: J. Crew

Best affordable scarf brand: Uniqlo

Best stylish scarf brand: Topshop and Topman

Best outdoorsy scarf brand: Patagonia

Best ultra warm scarf brand: Barbour

The best scarf brand overall

source J. Crew

J. Crew is the one to beat in terms of scarf selection, from cute patterns to affordable yet luxe fabric blends.

Cute scarves are a dime a dozen, but cute, warm scarves? Those are significantly rarer. But not at J. Crew! The brand offers scarves for both men and women in a ton of colors, patterns, knits, and materials.

J. Crew has mastered the concept of fun basics, and the scarf selection is no different. There are colorful, patterned, embellished knits and solid options to go with every coat in your closet. Looking for affordable cashmere? This is your place.

If you’re not a fan of cashmere, there are several wool blend and lighter weight options for men and women alike. Overall, you’ll find warm scarves in colors for just about every mood or personality.

J.Crew scarves have been featured in Men’s Journal, Esquire, Glamour, and more.

Pros: Affordable cashmere, warm scarves, lots of styles and patterns

Cons: Some styles are dry clean only

The best affordable scarf brand

source Uniqlo

Uniqlo teaches us time and time again that warm, high-quality winter wear doesn’t have to cost half a month’s rent.

You don’t have to dish out a lot of money on a scarf in order to stay warm this winter. Japanese brand Uniqlo, known for affordable basics, makes some great ones you can buy on the cheap. And I mean really cheap – scarves made out the brand’s popular Heattech material are only $14.90.

Heattech is Uniqlo’s “bio-warming” fabric designed to keep you warm super warm without weighing you down with tons of layers. The scarves are available in an array of muted colors like wine red and dark gray to go with any winter jacket. There’s also a plaid scarf and a trendier snood style available in the same fabric.

Uniqlo also sells cashmere scarves for $49.90, which is absurdly inexpensive. The Cut featured a fascinating breakdown of the brand’s cashmere production process that should convince you that you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck.

The store is pretty much your one-stop shop for classic unisex winter accessories that won’t break the bank.

Pros: Affordable, classic styles, innovative fabrics like Heattech and affordable cashmere

Cons: Not a lot of patterned options

The best stylish scarf brand

source Topshop

Topshop and its men’s counterpoint Topman are reliable when it comes to shopping for on-trend wares, so it’s no surprise it has an extensive and ever-changing scarf collection.

I was so excited when Topshop opened its first Stateside location back in 2009. I was a senior in high school and my mom actually let me miss school one day so we could go shopping soon after it first opened, which was not her usual style.

As an adult I find the brand’s offerings hit-or-miss – sometimes awesome, sometimes a bit too pricey for the quality. But outwear is one category where the selection always shines.

The scarf lineup is especially impressive. From patterned fashion offerings to thick wooly numbers perfect for the dead of winter, Topshop and its men’s counterpart Topman have it all. And the prices aren’t bad either, averaging between $35 and $40 for the heavier styles.

You’re not looking at super-luxe materials here – most of the styles are made of polyester or acrylic – and there’s higher turnover so you won’t be able to pick up the same beloved scarf year after year. But none of the Topshop scarves are a major investment, so it won’t sting too badly if they don’t last for longer than a season or two.

Pros: Trendy, not super expensive, lots of options

Cons: No luxe materials

The best outdoorsy scarf brand

source Patagonia

Outdoor gear brand Patagonia makes surprisingly cute and unsurprisingly cozy scarves you’ll gravitate toward on the coldest days of winter.

For cold climate dwellers and winter sports hobbyists Patagonia is your brand. The brand’s outdoorsy, high-performance offerings translate to some very warm scarves for men and women.

Recycled cashmere scarves, fleece and wool-blend neck warmers, something called a sun mask … the brand carries all sorts of neckwear that will suit all your needs if, unlike me, you actually enjoy going outside during the months between November and March.

Patagonia is obviously a well-known brand for outdoor enthusiasts, so it’s not a shock that their scarves would be a top pick for anyone who needs their outerwear a cut above the average.

The downside is that Patagonia doesn’t have as many options as more fashion-focused brands, and the ones they do have aren’t as stylish. But if warmth is your priority, you really can’t go wrong.

Pros: Super warm, fleece, cashmere, and wool-blend options, great for cold climates and outdoor activities

Cons: Not as many options as other brands

The best ultra warm scarf brand

source Barbour

Barbour is known for waxed jackets that last forever, but don’t overlook the brand’s toasty warm scarves.

A Barbour jacket was best thing that ever happened to my winter wardrobe. It changed my life, really. I went from constantly freezing in 30-and-under temperatures to still freezing but less freezing. I’m one of those people who is always cold, so it’s a vast improvement.

I also have one of the brand’s tartan print scarves, which is the only thing warm enough to make me sweat outdoors in the dead of winter.

In keeping with the brand’s Scottish heritage, most of the scarves feature iconic plaid and tartan designs. It’s like getting that Burberry look for less. The Icons Tartan Scarf is a solid classic choice. Made of a merino wool and cashmere blend, it’s softer than your average wool scarf and super cozy, perfect for the coldest of days.

Barbour scarves are extra long and wide, which adds to the warmth factor. These aren’t balmy fall weather scarves. I only bring mine out when it’s really freezing, otherwise I get a bit too warm. But everyone needs at least one wooly plaid scarf to keep them cozy and to go with everything in their closet, right?

Pros: Warm, high-quality materials, versatile plaid design, large size

Cons: Pricey, might be too large to comfortably fit under some coats

