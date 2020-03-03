Common household cleaners can damage your phone’s screen and remove the protective, fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating, so it’s best to avoid them – especially if they have alcohol or ammonia in the formula.

Bleach can also destroy devices and render them useless.

Most of the time, you can simply dip a microfiber cloth in some warm water and clean your phone’s screen in a few light swipes.

When it comes to disinfecting your phone’s screen, there are a few screen cleaners that are safe.

PhoneSoap, WHOOSH, and Häns are the best screen cleaners we’ve tried.

Although most experts say that you don’t actually need to disinfect your phone, many people would beg to differ – especially after their phone has taken a plunge into the toilet.

If you’re worried about germs on your phone and you don’t think that the simple warm-water-and-a-microfiber-cloth trick will satisfy your urge to sanitize it, you may want to pick up a screen cleaner that’s safe for your device.

Unfortunately, most common household cleaners are not safe to use on your phone’s screen. Many cleaning agents use alcohol, ammonia, bleach, and other abrasive ingredients that can damage your phone’s screen or even destroy the device entirely.

Most phones have a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating on top that does a great job of keeping your screen free from oily fingerprint smears. It also, just so happens, to be sensitive to the most common cleaning agents (alcohol, ammonia, bleach, etc). Both Apple and Google suggest using a damp microfiber cloth in lieu of cleaning products and warn against using harsh cleaning agents.

Luckily, there are a few screen-safe cleaners that you can use to disinfect your device. We’ve tried a few of them personally over the past six years that we’ve been reviewing tech devices and accessories. Here are our favorites.

Here are the best screen cleaners:

Best screen cleaner overall: PhoneSoap

Best screen-cleaning spray: Whoosh

Best screen cleaner for travel: Häns Swipe

The best screen cleaner overall

source Amazon

PhoneSoap 3 uses UV-C light to kill 99.9% of the germs you’re most likely to find on your phone.

PhoneSoap 3 is a small rectangular box that uses UV-C light to kill off the germs that live on your phone, wallet, keys, and other small objects.

There are two UV-C lights inside the box that work to break down bacteria so they can no longer function or reproduce. Hospitals have used UV-C light since the mid-20th century. PhoneSoap claims that it can kill 99.9% of common household germs in 10 minutes’ time. This includes the bacteria that leads to E.Coli, Salmonella, Staph, Flu, and the common cold.

You can also charge your phone while PhoneSoap does its work. Business Insider reporter Remi Rosmarin has been using the phone sanitizer since 2019, and recommends it to anyone who’s concern about germs on their phone. I’ve also used PhoneSoap’s sanitizer in the past.

Although it’s hard to definitively say that PhoneSoap lives up to its claims and actually kills 99.9% of germs, several publications have done actual lab tests to see if the claim is accurate.

Reviewed performed extensive tests to find out if PhoneSoap actually does work. The results were mixed: it effectively killed all the bacteria in the first test, but it failed in the second. MacSources also put it to the test and found that PhoneSoap did kill all the bacteria. PhoneSoap also passed the Discovery Channel’s tests.

Based on these and other reviewers’ experiences, it seems that results may be mixed, but PhoneSoap is likely one of the most effective and safe screen cleaners to try. It is more expensive than a cleaning solution, but it is a bit less labor-intensive and it does appear to be quite effective based on lab tests performed by several journalists.

Pros: UV-C light kills germs, easy to use, can charge your phone at the same time, fast-acting

Cons: Priciest option on our list

The best screen-cleaning spray

source WHOOSH

The Whoosh screen-cleaner kit includes a screen-safe spray and a microfiber cloth that is also antimicrobial.

I first heard about Whoosh! at the CES tech conference – the company had posted ads in the show’s bathrooms to warn you that your phone had more germs than the public toilet seat in the stall, but that Whoosh’s spray could help. Needless to say, I went over to their booth and got a kit to test.

Years later, I’m still using it to clean my phone. The spray doesn’t have any harmful ingredients like ammonia or alcohol that could damage your screen. Instead, it actually helps to improve the fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating on your phone.

To use the spray, spritz it directly onto the included antimicrobial microfiber cloth that comes with the kit, and then rub your screen gently. When you’re done, use the dry part of the cloth to buff it to a shine.

You can wash and reuse the microfiber cloth up to 40 times and the antimicrobial properties will stay intact.

The one downside is that there isn’t much proof available that Whoosh actually kills all the germs on your phone. We did a test with an adenosine triphosphate (or ATP) detector, which detects and measures the number of actively growing microorganisms (or bacteria) on an object, and it did indicate that the number of bacteria had decreased after using Whoosh.

Pros: Easy to use, long-lasting, safe to use on any screen, protects the fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating on phones, reusable microfiber cloth

Cons: Unclear how effective the solution is at killing bacteria

The best screen cleaner for travel

source Häns

The Häns Swipe is a compact screen cleaner that has two ends: one with a damp cloth that’s infused with a cleaning solution, and another that has a dry microfiber cloth for buffing afterward.

The Häns Swipe is a small deodorant-like container with a cap at each end. One end has a moistened cloth that’s infused with the company’s cleaning solution, and the other end has a dry microfiber cloth for wiping your phone clean afterward.

To clean your phone, open the end that has the damp cloth, swipe it across the screen, and then open the other end with the dry cloth, and buff it clean and dry. Its small size also makes it ideal for travel, plus, it isn’t a liquid spray, so you can stash it in your purse or carry-on bag without worrying about TSA restrictions.

I’ve been using the Häns Swipe for about a year now, and it makes cleaning my phone quick and easy. I typically keep it at my desk so I can clean my phone every day before I go home, but I’ve also brought it with me while traveling to ensure that my phone stays germ-free.

It’s also refillable, so when the damp end dries out and has no more solution inside, you can refill it with more cleaning solution from Häns.

To do so, just pour the solution into the cap and insert that end of the device into the cap. Let it sit for a while so that the cloth can absorb all the cleaning liquid.

The dry cloth at the other end can also be washed and reused. It’s really easy to pop the dry cloth in and out for cleaning – I’ve done it a few times.

Häns says its antimicrobial cleaning solution uses nano-ions to “disrupt bacterial enzymes and stop energy metabolism and electrolyte transport, suffocating the bacteria.” There aren’t many studies or reviews that actually test to see if Häns kills germs, so beware that it may not be as effective as our top pick, PhoneSoap.

Pros: Easy to use, travel-friendly, refillable, safe for screens

Cons: A bit pricey, unclear how effective the solution is at killing bacteria

The best microfiber cloths

source Facebook

You can get a four-pack of antimicrobial Whoosh microfiber cleaning cloths to supplement your device-cleaning arsenal.

Whoosh’s microfiber cleaning cloths are reusable and you can wash them up to 50 times before they lose their cleaning power.

They are also antimicrobial, so they won’t become a host for bacteria to grow each time you use them to clean your phone.

Pros: Four-pack, antimicrobial, reusable, can wash them up to 50 times

Cons: Can be pricey