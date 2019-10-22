Self-tanners are a quick and easy way to give yourself a sun-kissed look without subjecting your skin to the sun’s harmful UV rays.

Our top pick is the Fake Bake Self-Tanning Liquid Solution Flawless because it is a highly-rated self-tanner that dries quickly and streak-free, leaving you with a flawless glow.

Now that we all know how dangerous UV rays can be, the days of laying out in the sun working on our tans have been replaced with sitting under umbrellas applying sunscreen with a high SPF rating. Thankfully for those of us who still like a bronzed look, you can safely make your skin look sun-kissed with a good self-tanner.

While self-tanners have been around for a while now, they can still get a bad rap. It’s probably because in the past, finding an option that left you with a golden glow and not an orange streaky mess was difficult to find.

Thankfully beauty brands are now producing innovative new self-tanning formulas that make the application process practically foolproof. This summer’s crop of self-tanning mousses, mists, and lotions are formatted to provide sleek and natural-looking results.

Whether you’re looking to give yourself the deep tan or just want your skin to look slightly sun-kissed, we’ve got you covered. We did the research to find the best self-tanners available.

Here are the best self-tanners you can buy:

Updated on 10/22/2019 by Remi Rosmarin: Updated links, formatting, and prices.

The best self tanner overall

source Flawless

Want a natural-looking self-tanner that absorbs quickly and is easy to apply? Try the Fake Bake Self Tanning Liquid Solution Flawless spray.

The Fake Bake Self Tanning Liquid Solution Flawless is a non-sticky self-tanning spray that you apply with the included tanning mitt. Just spritz the product on the professional mitt before stroking it into your skin for a perfectly even tan that develops between 4 to 6 hours.

The self-tanner is made with naturally-derived tanning agents that work to enhance your skin’s unique pigments meaning you’ll be left with a natural-looking glow every time. It also has a nice tropical smell, unlike other self-tanners that smell very chemically.

The product works well on all skin types and skin tones and is made with no artificial preservatives or parabens. It is one of the most popular self tanners around with a 4.5 out of 5-star rating on Influenster. Fake Bake is also a best seller on Amazon where more than 6,300 shoppers give it a 4.3-star average rating.

One reviewer named Trish wrote, “Best stuff on the market. Period. I have ordered this stuff multiple times and will never go back to using anything else. I have never used a tanning product that dries in two minutes and I can get dressed and go right away. Not sticky, not stinky, not streaky. I would give this product 100 stars– the creator is a genius!”

Some buyers noted they had some issue with the spray bottle leaking, so be sure to keep it upright while using it to avoid any unwanted spillage.

Pros: Affordable, comes with a mitt, easy to use, dries quickly, nice smell, natural glow

Cons: Can leak if not careful

The best self-tanning mousse

source St. Tropez

The St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse is a lightweight self-tanning mousse that enhances your natural skin tone.

The St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse is a long-lasting foam self-tanner that helps users achieve natural and healthy-looking tan. The mousse is formulated to dry quickly without leaving blotches or a sticky residue. Unlike other mousses, St. Tropez’s stays foamy while you spread it on your skin, rather than turning into a runny liquid that will streak.

The mousse is tinted to help you see which areas you may have missed, ensuring a near foolproof application. To achieve the perfect streak-free tan, the company does suggest you exfoliate 24 hours prior to using the mousse. The self-tanner is made with hydrating properties to keep skin looking and feeling smooth and moisturized after the application.

This beloved product has won an Allure Best of Beauty Award seven times and has a 4.5-star rating on Ulta with 91% of buyers saying they would recommend it to a friend.

One shopper named Kay wrote, “Now that I don’t tan as much and have been trying to avoid the tanning bed I needed something that would give me a nice healthy tan but still look good and St. Tropez has done the job. I tried cheaper brands such as St. Mortiz? And it wasn’t nearly as good as St. Tropez. The price is steep but with this you actually get what you pay for. It works so well gives such a natural streak-free tan and doesn’t look fake. I love it.”

Many reviewers noted that it works best when used with the brand’s tanning mitt, which you, unfortunately, have to buy separately for $6.50.

Pros: Dries quickly, moisturizing, natural and healthy-looking tan, not sticky

Cons: Expensive, tanning mitt sold separately

The best self-tanning mist

source Coola

The Coola Sunless Tan Dry Body Oil Mist is an organic self-tanner that produces a buildable natural-looking tan that lasts up to three days.

If you prefer to buy eco-friendly products, give the Coola Sunless Tan Dry Body Oil Mist a try. The easy to use tanner is formulated with a mix of argan oil, vitamin C, hibiscus, and chamomile extract to leave skin looking hydrated and glowing.

While other self-tanners can have a complicated application process, with Coola’s mist all you need to do is spritz it on and gently rub it in. Allure editor, Lexi Novak was pleasantly surprised when she tested the product without exfoliating or prepping with a barrier cream.

She noted that the clear, fine spray dried quickly and didn’t feel sticky at all. She was also impressed that it didn’t leave any residue or stains behind on her sheets after a night spent sleeping with the self-tanner on her skin.

Coola’s self-tanner has a Clean at Sephora seal, which means it’s made without the ingredients shoppers told Sephora they’d like to avoid. It has more than 6,700 loves and a 4.5-star rating on the site.

One Sephora shopper raved, “Self-tanners are usually hit or miss, and this one is hands down one of my favorites yet. The product goes on easily, smells good and isn’t tough to smooth around to get an even finish. It also is easy to apply minimally and progressively over time, helping maintain a tan that is realistic and even. Definitely a good addition to any bronze junkie!”

A few customers did complain about how much the 3.4 fl oz bottle cost, but most said it was worth the price.

Pros: Easy to use, hydrating, doesn’t stain clothes or sheets, little to no prep, organic

Cons: Expensive

The best self tanner for your face

source Tan Luxe

If you are looking for a way to turn your favorite moisturizer into a self-tanner for your face, try Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Self Tan Drops.

The Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Self Tan Drops is specially formulated to transform any moisturizer into a customized self-tanner. Simply mix one to four drops – depending on how tan you’d like your skin to look – with your usual moisturizer, serum, or face oil and apply it to your face for a sun-kissed glow.

The product’s non-toxic formula works well on all types of skin types, while its natural ingredients like raspberry-seed oil, vitamin E, and aloe vera, work to nourish skin and eliminate dullness. It is made without parabens, sulfates, and phthalates and is cruelty-free.

The tanning drops have over 5,600 likes and a 4.4-star rating on Sephora, with 86% of buyers saying they would recommend the product to a friend.

One shopper wrote, “This product really impressed me. It doesn’t break me out (I’m sensitive oily acne prone), it gives you a flawless beautiful natural tan and it works! I’m so happy with it! I’m confident to go out without any B.B. cream or foundation on. I highly recommend this product! By the way, I barely leave reviews so if I’m writing it, it means it’s good!”

The self-tanner has two buildable shades to choose from, Light/Medium and Medium/Dark. Some people were off-put by the size of the bottle since it is so expensive, but most said a little goes a long way.

Pros: Works with your regular moisturizer, cruelty-free, non-toxic, works on all skin types, natural radiant glow, buildable tan

Cons: Expensive

The best drugstore self tanner

source Banana Boat

The Banana Boat Self-Tanning Sunless Lotion is an affordable self-tanning lotion that allows you to control your tan’s darkness.

The Banana Boat Self Tanning Sunless Lotion is fast-acting, quick-drying self-tanner that allows you to gradually build up the color until you reach the shade of bronze you desire. The oil-free lotion contains aloe vera extract and vitamin E to help keep your skin looking soft and supple.

The lotion is easy to apply and adjusts to your skin tone ensuring you will be streak-free and looking more bronzed than orange. It has a 4.25-rating on Influenster and is a best seller on Amazon with a 3.7-star average rating and more than 1,200 reviews.

One reviewer named Jecka wrote, “I have tried out many self-tanners as I am not good at tanning. My skin doesn’t burn but never gets tan either. This product is by far my favorite that I have ever used. It leaves a very natural color of tan! Everyone thought I had actually gone somewhere or had been tanning. It’s easy to build up to the color you want and the spray helps to distribute it evenly without any streaking (as long as you don’t overdo it causing it to run).”

It comes in two colors, Light/Medium, and Deep Dark. While most people loved the product, some did complain of a strong smell.

Pros: Affordable, Easy to apply, buildable color, oil-free, natural-looking color

Cons: Smell can be bothersome