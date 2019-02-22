26 beauty and skin-care products that are trending on Amazon right now

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Amazon’s Movers and Shakers list is full of eye-catching items from the site’s top trending products. You’ll find over 30 categories of Amazon’s best sellers and dozens of interesting finds in each.

Some products are consistent performers, while others are unique finds that sparked interest among Amazon shoppers. No matter the product, this section of the site provides interesting insight into what people are buying.

Being an avid beauty follower, I decided to take a closer look into the top-trending beauty and personal care items on the list. I found acclaimed face serums that seem to get increasingly popular by the day, but I also found more unique products like blackhead vacuums and Aztec healing clay that rose above thousands of other products on the site.

Check out some of the top Movers and Shakers beauty finds below.

TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum

Rating: 4 stars out of 5

Eating enough citrus to get our daily recommended value of vitamin C is a tough task, but giving your skin a heavy dose is much easier. This vitamin C serum created by TruSkin is said to increase collagen production (without the need to down a glass of orange juice). Benefits include skin-brightening and a reduction in signs of wrinkles and dark spots.

Heeta Hair Scalp Massager

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

The Heeta scalp massager is a waterproof tool that can be used on various types and lengths of hair. The brush is used in the shower to massage your scalp and promote blood circulation – meaning you can get that salon-like head massage in your own home.

Sunatoria Black Mask Blackhead Remover

Rating: 5 stars out of 5

This product has received five stars, and reviewers seem extremely pleased with the application process and results. The Sunatoria blackhead-removing acne treatment comes in the form of a charcoal peel-off mask that purifies and exfoliates skin while helping to reduce fine lines and pore size.

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

CeraVe is a trusted drugstore brand with a dedicated band of followers. This 19-ounce face and body cream for normal-to-dry skin moisturizes, restores, and maintains a protective skin barrier to keep skin looking and feeling rejuvenated.

New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mast

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

Reviewers say they’ve fallen “totally in love” with this mud mask, and the best part is that it can be used on all skin types. It’s infused with minerals, aloe-vera, chamomile extract, Vitamin A, sunflower seed oil, and jojoba oil and claims to leave you with a clean, refreshed feeling.

Weleda Skin Food

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

Weleda created this 2.5-ounce tube of intensive skin cream to be used on the face or body, and it has since developed quite the cult following. It helps to treat dry skin with a base of oils and beeswax for a natural moisture barrier.

Aquaphor Lip Repair

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

Aquaphor’s lip repair comes in a .35-ounce tube and is specially formulated for sensitive lips. I’m an avid user myself and I can definitely say that the healing vitamins, shea butter, and chamomile have worked hard to relieve my dry, chapped lips.

Thayers Rose Petal Witch Hazel Toner

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

Facial toners have become increasingly popular over the last couple years and this alcohol-free witch hazel toner is a great introduction to the trend. It’s made with hints of rose petal and certified organic aloe vera and can be used to control oil and tighten pores.

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Face Cream

Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5

If the review simply stating “This works” from a longtime user isn’t enough of a motivator to try this wrinkle repair cream, then the combination of retinol and glucose complex should do the trick. This anti-wrinkle face cream can be used as a day or night serum and comes in a packable 1.7-ounce jar.

Cliganic Organic Jojoba Oil

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

This four-ounce bottle of 100% pure jojoba oil is fragrance-free and completely natural. The company cold presses the oil to ensure that the product is as potent as possible and that none of the nutrients are damaged by heat.

Olay Regenerist Night Cream

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

This night cream is fragrance-free and designed to hydrate and rejuvenate skin’s surface cells. It has a non-greasy formula that is also fast-absorbing, and it claims to visibly reduce wrinkles.

Neutrogena Makeup Removing Wipes

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

These are the only makeup wipes I use, and I’m not surprised to see them on this list. Neutrogena’s makeup removing wipes thoroughly remove makeup, dirt, oil, or anything else I happen to get on my face – and they don’t feel harsh on my skin. This purchase includes a two-pack of 25 wipes each.

Kate Blanc Cosmetics Vitamin E Oil

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

This one-ounce Kate Blanc vitamin E oil claims to reduce stretch marks and acts as a natural antioxidant for tired skin. Anti-inflammatory properties smooth fine lines, scars, stretch marks, and even acne, and the formula is also said to aid in diminishing the appearance of eczema with only a few drops.

Admire My Skin Brightening Serum

Rating: 4 stars out of 5

Admire My Skin created a 2% hydroquinone dark spot corrector that brightens skin and helps to fade hyper-pigmentation. Users have said they’ve seen “drastic improvements” in just three weeks to their damaged and acne-prone skin.

LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set

Rating: 5 stars out of 5

These bath bombs are sure to make you the greatest gift-giver at the party. The gift set includes 12 individually wrapped bath bombs, and each one has a unique look and scent. The formula is relaxing and therapeutic and said to leave skin feeling soft and hydrated.

Viva Naturals Sweet Almond Oil

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

This 16-ounce, 100% pure almond oil is unscented and contains no added ingredients. Amazon reviewers claim that it deeply moisturizes while still feeling light on the skin. Typically, oils sit on the surface after application, but this one is said to absorb quickly and thoroughly.

Batiste Divine Dark Dry Shampoo

Rating: 4 stars out of 5

I rely on this stuff and use it no less than a couple times a week. Batise dry shampoo is a waterless formula that absorbs dirt and grease to aid in revitalizing dull hair. This three-pack has a hint of color and adds body and texture when applied.

Edive Jade Rolling Kit

Rating: 5 starts out of 5

Jade-rolling is a centuries-old tradition used for lymphatic drainage and facial toning. When used with proper technique, it’s said to reduce dark circles and puffiness under eyes, and improve circulation. Some reviewers say that putting it in the freezer prior to use makes it feel even more therapeutic.

Purely Northwest Tea Tree Oil Body Wash

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

This tea tree oil has many uses including treatment of acne, eczema, and body odor, and can act as an anti-fungal aid. The three-ounce bottle is enriched with essential oils that work to sooth itchy and dry skin.

Beakey Makeup Brush Set

Rating: 4 stars out of 5

Beakey’s 12-piece-set comes with ten makeup brushes, one makeup sponge, and one brush cleaner. Makeup enthusiasts who left reviews purport that is both high quality, and comfortable to use – especially for a buy under the $10 mark.

Skin1004 Wash Off Face Mask

Rating: 4 stars out of 5

Some reviewers claim they saw immediate results with this face mask kit that includes eight treatment masks. From application to wash-off, it takes a total of 15 minutes for the aloe vera extract sink into skin, providing deep moisture and tightening of wrinkles and fine lines.

M3 Naturals Body and Face Scrub

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

This Himalayan salt-infused scrub promotes collagen and stem cell growth on the face and body. The 12-ounce jar contains a scrub that exfoliates, deep-cleans, and rejuvenates skin – and one user even said that its ability to clear imperfections has turned them into a lifetime customer.

Elizabeth Mott Eye Primer

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

A good, cheap primer is hard to find, but reviews claim that this product makes their shadow last all day – even with the oiliest of skin. Thank Me Later’s eye primer comes in a .48-ounce tube, and once applied, can hold eyeshadow in place long enough to withstand the occasional afternoon eye rub. The quick-drying formula brightens and balances skin tone and dries quickly upon application.

OCuSoft Lid Scrub

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

This scrub removes makeup, oil, and debris that occurs with dry eyes – all while soothing and comforting your skin. Most reviews rave about about the ease of use along with the fact that it leaves their skin feeling hydrated.

Opiqcey Silicone Face Mask Brushes

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

These hygienic face mask applicators may look basic, but Amazon reviewers claim they go above and beyond expectations when it comes to quality – especially considering the price. Two brushes are included in the pack and they can be used with any serum, peel-off mask, skin-care product, or clay mask to keep your hands from getting dirty.

ArtNaturals Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner

Rating: 4 stars out of 5

Argan oil shampoo is said to aid in hair growth, and while we can’t back up those claims, the reviews speak for themselves. Men and women expressed that they’ve use this set to attain fuller, shinier, and more moisturized heads of hair.