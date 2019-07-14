The 10 best-selling electric vehicles in the US this year so far

caption Tesla Model 3. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Tesla was the electric-vehicle sales leader in the US by a wide margin during the first half of 2019, according to estimates from the electric-vehicle website InsideEVs.

It sold around 83,875 vehicles in the US between January and June, InsideEVs estimated, over 10 times the number of vehicles sold by General Motors, which came in second in the rankings.

Tesla‘s best-selling vehicle, the Model 3 electric luxury sedan, outsold every other vehicle by staggering degree, at least 750%, according to InsideEVs.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tesla was the electric-vehicle sales leader in the US by a wide margin during the first half of 2019, according to estimates from the electric-vehicle website InsideEVs.

It sold around 83,875 vehicles in the US between January and June, InsideEVs estimated, over 10 times the number of vehicles sold by General Motors, which came in second in the rankings. While Tesla sells three fully-electric models, more than most other automakers, Tesla’s best-selling vehicle, the Model 3 luxury sedan, outsold every other vehicle by at least 750%, according to InsideEVs.

Read more: MotorTrend named Tesla’s 2013 Model S its ‘ultimate’ car of the year among the vehicles that have won the honor in the past 7 decades

But electric vehicles account for just 1% of the US automotive market and remain unprofitable for Tesla and many of its rivals, which means traditional automakers may not yet be motivated to sell them in large numbers.

These are the 10 best-selling electric vehicles in the US during the first half of this year, according to InsideEVs. The website’s estimates are based on factors like vehicle identification numbers and automaker sales data, though some are based more heavily on the judgement of InsideEVs’ staff.

10. Smart EQ fortwo

caption Smart EQ fortwo Cabrio. source Daimler

2019 US sales through June: 496

9. Jaguar I-Pace

caption Jaguar I-Pace. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

2019 US sales through June: 1,309

8. Audi e-tron

caption Audi e-tron. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

2019 US sales through June: 1,835

7. Volkswagen e-Golf

caption Volkswagen e-Golf. source Volkswagen

2019 US sales through June: 1,893

6. BMW i3

caption BMW i3. source Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

2019 US sales through June: 2,207

5. Nissan Leaf

caption Nissan Leaf. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

2019 US sales through June: 6,008

4. Tesla Model S

caption Tesla Model S. source Hollis Johnson

2019 US sales through June: 7,225

3. Chevrolet Bolt EV

caption Chevrolet Bolt EV. source Hollis Johnson

2019 US sales through June: 8,281

2. Tesla Model X

caption Tesla Model X. source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

2019 US sales through June: 9,000

1. Tesla Model 3

caption Tesla Model 3. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

2019 US sales through June: 67,650

Have you worked for Tesla? Do you have a story to share? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.