15 of the best-selling face masks at major beauty and skin-care stores like Ulta and Sephora — and why people love them

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Summer Fridays/Instagram

If skin-care companies stopped making new face masks right now, you might be able to sift through the already-existent thousands to find the handful that really do make a difference – the ones that visibly improve your skin’s clarity, tone, and hydration. Alas, their popularity dictates that the number of options out there will instead grow steadily greater, while your budget and patience dwindle smaller.

Rather than relying solely on your own time and money, we prefer to use reviews and best-seller lists determined by Sephora VIB members, beauty enthusiasts, and the legions of other women out there probably looking for the same thing. Because when they find it, they are not shy about proselytizing.

Below are the top three best-selling face masks from major beauty sites like Sephora, Ulta, and Dermstore. From luxe Allure award-winning at-home facials to cheap peel-offs, these are the masks people keep coming back to buy – and telling their friends to buy. If you’ve got a Self-Care Sunday coming up or are looking for a better way to address hydration for the winter or troubled skin, this may be a better, smaller list to start from.

Below are the top three best-selling face masks at a handful of your go-to beauty stores like Ulta, Sephora, Dermstore, Bluemercury, and Amazon:

Summer Fridays Overtime Mask

source Sephora

This clarifying mask uses vitamin-packed pumpkin and exfoliating apricot seed powder to buff away dead skin cells without damaging your skin’s surface. Soothing oat kernel proteins and free radical-fighting antioxidants combined with the exfoliation can bump up luminosity and brightness.

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial

source Sephora

Drunk Elephant’s award-winning T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial is essentially a professional at-home facial that you can do in 20 minutes.

The T.L.C contains high concentrations of AHA (25%) and BHA (2%), plus Drunk Elephant’s “dream team blend” of glycolic, tartaric, lactic, citric, and salicylic acids. Altogether, it gently but efficiently resurfaces the skin to reveal much more even and smooth skin underneath.

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask

source Sephora

Sephora #3 best seller Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask, $48

Summer Friday’s Jet Lag Mask is a hyper-hydrating mask that steeps cells in a nourishing mix of vitamins, ceramides, antioxidants, and gently exfoliating extracts. After one application, your skin should look noticeably more hydrated and bright.

PÜR Dirty Girl Detoxifying Mudd Masque with Pascalite Clay

source PÜR Cosmetics

Ulta #1 best seller PÜR Dirty Girl Detoxifying Mudd Masque with Pascalite Clay, $29

This Detoxifying Mudd Masque uses Pascalite Clay (a unique form of calcium bentonite clay) to deep clean your skin. The mineral mud unclogs pores and draws impurities out, leaving behind a brighter, smoother, and clearer complexion. The Mudd Masque doesn’t rely on harsh chemical dyes, and it shouldn’t irritate or dry out your skin.

PÜR Purple Pore Punisher

source PÜR Cosmetics

Ulta #2 best seller PÜR Purple Pore Punisher, $26

PÜR’s “Pore Punisher” uses charcoal to slough off dead skin cells and detoxify your pores. After charcoal pulls impurities from the skin, witch hazel soothes and tightens pores without stripping or drying your skin.

DERMALOGICA Clear Start Blackhead Clearing Fizz Mask

source DERMALOGICA

Ulta #3 best seller DERMALOGICA Clear Start Blackhead Clearing Fizz Mask, $21

This Fizz Mask literally fizzes, thanks to a unique formula meant to open pores, decongest skin, and target your blackheads for extractions upon application.

Vassoul Blackhead Remover Mask

source Amazon

This $15 Vassoul mask is named “Suction” for its ability to target blackheads. Vassoul also notes that it can remove the light facial hair on your face, leaving skin even smoother.

Indian Healing Clay Mask

source Amazon

This is the convenient version of the cult-favorite Indian Healing Clay Mask, which has 13,000+ 5-star reviews, because it includes plastic mixing tools. Its 100% natural calcium bentonite clay reaches deep into the skin to unclog pores and bring impurities to the surface. Its main use is treating acne and blemishes, and sensitive skin types shouldn’t leave the mask on for longer than 10 minutes.

You can find a full review here.

Piero Lorenzo Blackhead Remover Mask

source Amazon

Amazon #3 best seller Piero Lorenzo Blackhead Remover Mask, $10

This peel-off mask targets blackheads, whiteheads, and helps to remove dead or dull skin cells and minimize pores.

SkinCeuticals Clarifying Clay Masque

source Dermstore

Dermstore #1 best seller SkinCeuticals Clarifying Clay Masque, $52

SkinCeuticals’ Clarifying Clay Masque uses natural earth clays and botanicals to unclog your pores, remove impurities, and balance your skin’s oil production. Plant extracts and minerals calm, soothe, and nourish your skin, and a 5% hydroxy acid blend works to slough away dead and dull skin cells. Kaolin and bentonite clays absorb excess oil and shine.

Herbivore Botanicals Blue Tansy Mask

source Dermstore

Dermstore #2 best seller Herbivore Botanicals Blue Tansy Mask, $48

Herbivore Botanicals’ cult-favorite Resurfacing Clarity Mask is a mix of truly natural ingredients that makes for one clarifying and cooling gel face mask. It contains white willow bark (natural BHA), fruit enzymes (natural AHA), and blue tansy to gently exfoliate, smooth, and resurface the skin.

The star ingredient – blue tansy oil – is naturally high in azulene and a powerful anti-inflammatory that soothes irritated skin and reduces redness.

SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Masque

source Dermstore

Dermstore #3 best seller SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Masque, $58

SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Masque cools on contact for instant relief to stressed, sensitive, or inflamed skin. This mask is especially good for post-procedure skin, though it’s beneficial to all skin types experiencing redness or sensitivity. The Phyto Corrective Masque has been clinically tested to reduce redness, irritation, and discomfort.

THIS WORKS Stress Check Face Mask

source Bluemercury

This cooling and calming mask is formulated for hydration, armed with a powerful infusion of essential oils. Tumeric oil, giant hyssop, and roseroot work to fortify the skin against free radical damage and signs of aging, and peppermint extract calms the skin.

PATCHOLOGY Flashmasque Hydrate

source Bluemercury

Patchology’s Flashmasque Hydrate addresses dry skin with a plumpening, refreshing mega-dose of moisture. The Flashmasque material accelerates the delivery of essential ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 to leave skin looking replenished, plump, and dewy.

FLORAPY Deep Hydration Sheet Mask

source Bluemercury

Florapy’s therapy facial sheet masks are made from 100% coconut fibers and infused with flower essences and aromatherapy. Nutrient-rich blackberry fruit bumps up hydration, and primrose flower fights free radical damage while repairing the skin. Recovery Essence 8 – a proprietary blend of vervain flower, grapeseed oil, olive oil, clary sage oil, carrot oil, almond oil, rosehip and vitamin E – hydrates, protects, and repairs the skin.

The sheet masks currently out of stock at Bluemercury, but it’s available at Amazon.