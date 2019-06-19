May was an awful month for video game sales as the world prepares for the next PlayStation and Xbox — here were the best-selling games

caption Post-apocalyptic shooter “Rage 2” was one of two new games that made May’s top 10 best-sellers list. source Bethesda

Video game sales in May 2019 were down 13% compared to the same period of last year, according to data from the NPD Group.

This was the video game industry’s worst sales performance for the month of May since 2013, which came about six months before the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One were released.

The low sales are tied to a lack of big-ticket May releases. Several publishers are saving major titles for next year, when the next generation of video game consoles is set to arrive.

Only two new releases cracked the list of top 10 best-selling games for May 2019. April’s top sellers, “Mortal Kombat 11” and “Days Gone,” continued to dominate in May.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Only a handful of notable games were released last month, and it showed on the sales charts. According to data from the NPD Group, video game sales in May 2019 were down 13% compared to May 2018 and reached their lowest revenue total since May 2013, a few months before the release of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Just two new May releases managed to break into the top 10 best-selling games of the month: “Rage 2” and “Total War: Three Kingdoms.” A pair of April releases, “Mortal Kombat 11” and the PlayStation 4 exclusive “Days Gone,” managed to hold steady at the top of the best-sellers list.

Look soley at the month’s new titles, they generated the lowest revenue for games released in May since 1998. Following the weak month, combined video game hardware and software sales are down about three percent compared to this time last year.

US NPD SW – Dollar sales of tracked console, portable and PC video game software reached $262 million in May 2019, falling 13 percent when compared to a year ago. May 2019 experienced the lowest software sales for a May month since 2013 ($222 million). — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) June 18, 2019

Video game publishers are currently preparing for the next-generation of video game consoles set to launch during the 2020 holiday season, leaving this year’s slate of releases somewhat bare. Perennial hits like “Call of Duty” and “NBA 2K” are still planned for this fall, and a few long-awaited titles like “Doom Eternal” and “Death Stranding” will arrive in time for the holiday season. Still, several major releases are being held until year.

This includes highly-anticipated games, like “Halo Infinite,” which will launch with Microsoft’s new Xbox, and Sony’s “The Last of Us 2,” which has no confirmed release date. No fewer than six major games designed for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will also launch in March and April 2020, a final wave of releases before publishers make the push towards next-generation hardware. “Marvel’s Avengers,” “Final Fantasy VII Remake,” and “Cyberpunk 2077” are just a few of the buzz-worthy titles launching early next year.

But before we can get to all of the remarkable games to come, we’ll have to suffer through a few months of slow releases. These were the best-selling games of May 2019:

10. “NBA 2K19” (Take 2 Interactive)

source NBA 2K19/2K Games

9. “Minecraft” (Microsoft)

source Microsoft

8. “MLB 19: The Show” (Sony)

source “MLB 19: The Show”/Sony

7. “Red Dead Redemption II” (Take 2 Interactive)

source Rockstar Games

6. “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” (Nintendo)

source “Super Smash Bros Ultimate”/Nintendo

5. “Grand Theft Auto V” (Take 2 Interactive)

source “Grand Theft Auto V”/Rockstar Games

4. “Rage 2” (Bethesda Softworks)

source Avalanche Games/Bethesda Softworks

3. “Total War: Three Kingdoms” (Sega)

source “Total War Three Kingdoms”/Sega

2. “Days Gone (Sony)

source Sony

1. “Mortal Kombat 11” (Warner Bros. Interactive)