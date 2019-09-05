The 6 bestselling mattresses on Amazon are nearly all under $250 — here’s what you need to know about each of them if you’re considering buying one

source Amazon

You can find a lot of great mattresses on Amazon for a good price, and if you’re a Prime member, you can get free two-day shipping on most of them.

We’ve rounded up Amazon’s bestselling mattresses, and provided all the details you need to know as you consider what’s right for you.

All but one of them cost less than $300 (based on queen sizing).

When it comes to convenience, it’s hard to beat shopping at Amazon – especially if you’re a Prime member and get free two-day shipping.

This perk, as nice as it is when it applies to laundry detergent, is even nicer when applied to cumbersome or otherwise time-consuming purchases like mattresses. Thankfully there are lots of great online mattress startups you can pick and choose from, but if you want a mid-range option that will provide lots of comfort, a great warranty, and plenty of customer feedback to parse through in order to make an online purchase more reliable, you’ve got some great options on Amazon – with most bestselling mattresses not exceeding $250. To make shopping for your next mattress easier, we’ve rounded up the six bestselling mattresses on Amazon below, plus a short résumé of each for your consideration. Below are the 6 bestselling mattresses that you can buy on Amazon, plus what to expect from each:

Linenspa Eight-Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress

The Linenspa Eight-Inch mattress combines memory foam and the traditional support of an innerspring mattress for a medium-firm feel. It will be shipped folded in a box to your door.

Makeup: Memory foam and innerspring hybrid.

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King.

Warranty: 10-year limited warranty.

Ratings: 9,700+ customer reviews, 4.4 stars overall.

Zinus Six-Inch Green-Tea Memory Foam Mattress

Shipped in a box to your door, the Zinus Six-Inch Memory Foam Mattress is infused with natural green-tea extract to maintain freshness for longer. The foam is CertiPUR-US certified for durability and performance and made for comfort and pressure relief.

The Zinus Six-Inch mattress features one inch of memory foam and five inches of Airflow High-Density Base Support Foam.

Makeup: Memory foam.

Sizes: Narrow Twin, Twin, Twin XL, Full, Short Queen, Queen, King, California King.

Warranty: 10-year limited warranty.

Ratings: 29,300+ customer reviews, 4.1 stars overall.

Linenspa Six-Inch Innerspring Mattress

The Linenspa Six-Inch mattress is made up of heavy-gauge tempered steel coils for support and durability. The quilted foam fabric cover and foam layer above the coils provide cushioning at the surface for more comfort, and the supportive felt pad creates a consistent feel across the springs. The mattress is marketed as “perfect for daybeds, trundle beds, and bunk beds.” It also has a fire-resistant barrier that’s tested to meet safety standards.

The Linenspa Six-Inch will also come shipped in a box to your door.

Makeup: Innerspring with foam layer above coils for cushioning.

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, King, California King.

Warranty: 10-year warranty against manufacturer defects.

Ratings: 5,000+ customer reviews, 3.9 stars overall.

Zinus Six-Inch Ultima Comfort Memory Foam Mattress

The Zinus Six-Inch Comfort Memory Foam Mattress is made of two layers of memory foam: 1.5 inches of traditional memory foam and 4.5 inches of High-Density Base Support Foam. The foam is CertiPUR-US certified, and the integration of BioFoam replaces some of the traditional petroleum with natural plant oil to keep your mattress fresh, according to Zinus.

The Zinus Six-Inch Comfort Memory Foam will ship to your door in a box.

Makeup: Memory foam.

Sizes: Narrow Twin, Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King.

Warranty: 10-year limited warranty.

Ratings: 4,300+ customer reviews, 4.3 stars overall.

Lucid 10-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress

The Lucid 10-Inch Gel Memory Foam is made from two layers: 2.5 inches of gel-infused, ventilated memory foam for breathability and ease on pressure points, plus 7.5 inches of high-density foam for good support and a medium-firm feel. A Tencel-blend fabric cover also bumps up breathability and moisture control.

The company claims the open-cell construction makes for a more durable, long-lasting memory foam, and it’s CertiPur-US certified and resistant to dust mites.

The Lucid 10-Inch will be shipped to your doorstep in a box.

Makeup: Gel memory foam.

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, King, California King.

Warranty: 10-year warranty.

Ratings: 8,200+ customer reviews, 4.0 stars overall.

Ashley Furniture 10-Inch Chime Express Memory Foam Mattress

The 10-Inch Chime Express mattress has a stretch knit cover, 1.5 inches of thick memory foam, 1.5 inches of transition foam, and seven inches of core foam. It’s also made from hypoallergenic material to keep dust mites, pollen, mold, and pet dander at bay.

The Ashley Furniture 10-Inch Chime Express will be shipped to your doorstep in a box.

Makeup: Memory foam.

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, King, California King.

Warranty: Three-year pro-rated warrantee, though it’ll depend on the laws around implied warrantees in your state.

Ratings: 1,200+ customer reviews, 4.4 stars overall.

