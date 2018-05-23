These are the 10 best-selling men’s watches of the season, according to an expert — and they make gifts for grads and dads

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Movado

Here at Insider Picks, we’ve written about a lot of amazing watches. From affordable timepieces under $100 to stylish luxury options under $1,500 – and everything in between – we’ve done it all.

With a huge selection of watches from all the top designer brands and amazing prices, Jomashop has been one of our favorite sites to shop for every style and price-point imaginable. Right now, the brand is making their deals even more worthwhile with a sitewide sale of up to 75% off, making it the best time to shop for dads and grads.

Even with a wide selection and an unbeatable sale, picking out a watch that’s just right can still be difficult – especially if you’re shopping for someone else.

To help you find an amazing Father’s Day or graduation gift, we asked Jomashop’s marketing director Chaim Posen what the best-selling men’s watches of the spring 2018 season (so far) have been. He helped us put together a list of options under $500. As best sellers, you can’t go wrong gifting any of these.

If you’re considering dropping money on a luxury watch, as with any other major purchase, be sure to compare prices and do some research first. While all of the watches are guaranteed to be 100% authentic, they do not come with a manufacturers warranty. If you have any concerns at all, you can view Jomashop’s full warranty policy here.

Seiko Diver’s Automatic

source Jomashop

The Seiko Diver’s Automatic features a classic diver style. Its silver bracelet and case is contrasted by a black bezel and dial. The dial uses large white hour markers, thick hands, and a day and date display at 3 o’clock.

Tissot Luxury Automatic

source Jomashop

The Tissot Luxury is perfect for guys who like a minimal amount of contrast. With the exception of the minute markers and Tissot branding, the entire watch is done in a classy stainless steel silver. With automatic movement and an 80-hour power reserve, the watch is also very functional.

Casio G-Shock GG1000-1A5

source Jomashop

Built to withstand a beating, Casio’s G-Shock line includes some of the most durable watches you can buy. The GG1000-1A5 makes the list in an extremely stylish black and olive colorway. What makes this watch stand out is its analog and digital display. You’ll find functions like month, day, date, world time, alarm, and stopwatch, and countdown timer, all on its face. It’s also water resistant up to 660 feet, which is a nice touch.

Tissot T-Sport Seastar 1000 Automatic

source Jomashop

Aptly named the T-Sport Seastar, this watch features a sporty nautical-inspired design. The stainless steel case is contrasted by a black uni-directional bezel, rubber strap, and dial. A combination of white and blue accents are used on the display. A skeleton rear case shows of its automatic movement.

Diesel Timeframe

source Jomashop

The Diesel Timeframe watch is one of the most interesting options on the list. It features a black ion-plated stainless steel case, a black leather strap, and an iridescent dial, which has a luminescent glowing display. Priced at under $90, it’s an extremely affordable way to add variety to any watch collection.

Citizen Promaster Diver

source Jomashop

Priced at nearly 50% off, the Citizen Promaster Diver is a great watch if you’re sticking to a $200 budget. In a contemporary diver watch style, it features a silver bracelet and case with a blue bezel and dial.

Citizen Eco-Drive World Chronograph A-T

source Jomashop

The Citizen Eco Drive World Chronograph A-T proves that intricate watches can be just as popular as trendy ones with a minimalist design. The watch uses Citizen’s Atomic Timekeeping Eco-Drive movement, and displays a lot of information including the day, date, world time, and chronograph functions. The watch itself features a gold case, brown leather strap, and grey dial.

Movado Museum

source Jomashop

The Movado Museum is a minimalist’s dream watch. It features an elegant black and gold color combination. The only markings to be found are the signature Movado dot at 12 o’clock and a bit of texture on the premium leather strap.

Armani Exchange Active Chronograph

source Jomashop

At just over $70, the Armani Exchange Active Chronograph makes for a very affordable gift. Its simple black and silver design can be appreciated by any guy. With three chronograph sub-dials and a date display, the watch is as functional as it is attractive.

Fossil Machine Chronograph

source Jomashop

Coming in at less than $90, the Fossil Machine Chronograph is another extremely giftable watch. It features a black ion-plated stainless steel case, a dark brown leather strap, and a black dial with tan accents. The display includes the date and sub-dials for 60-second, 30-minute, 24-hour intervals. In addition to be a very handsome watch, it comes bundled with a matching leather bracelet – another thoughtful touch for gifting.