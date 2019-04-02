The 25 best-selling music singles of all time

The best-selling singles of all time are heavy on pop, but not a whole lot outside of that. Rock, country, and rap are scattered throughout, but are largely missing from the top 25.
Among the RIAA’s (Recording Industry Association of America) biggest singles ever, Eminem and Katy Perry are the most popular artists, with three songs each in the top 25. Ed Sheeran, though, claimed the top spot with “Thinking Out Loud.”
We put together RIAA’s data on the 25 best-selling singles of all time, which is based on certified units sold in the US.
25. Black Eyed Peas — “I Gotta Feeling” (2009)
- source
- Black Eyed Peas/Interscope
Certified units: 10 million
24. Robin Thicke — “Blurred Lines” (2013)
- source
- Interscope
Certified units: 10 million
23. OneRepublic — “Counting Stars” (2013)
- source
- Interscope
Certified units: 10 million
22. Meghan Trainor — “All About That Bass” (2014)
- source
- Epic
Certified units: 10 million
21. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Feat. Wanz — “Thrift Shop” (2012)
- source
- Macklemore, LLC
Certified units: 10 million
20. Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee — “Despacito” (2017)
- source
- Universal Music Latino/Republic Records
Certified units: 10 million
19. Lorde — “Royals” (2013)
- source
- Republic Records
Certified units: 10 million
18. LMFAO — “Party Rock Anthem” (2011)
- source
- Interscope
Certified units: 10 million
17. Lady Gaga — “Poker Face” (2009)
- source
- Dreamline/Interscope
Certified units: 10 million
16. Katy Perry — “Roar” (2013)
- source
- Capitol Records
Certified units: 10 million
15. Imagine Dragons — “Radioactive” (2012)
- source
- Interscope
Certified units: 10 million
14. Eminem — “Not Afraid” (2010)
- source
- Shady/Aftermath/Interscope
Certified units: 10 million
13. Eminem — “Lose Yourself” (2002)
- source
- Universal
Certified units: 10 million
12. Ed Sheeran — “Shape of You” (2017)
- source
- Atlantic Records
Certified units: 10 million
11. Carly Rae Jepsen — “Call Me Maybe” (2012)
- source
- YouTube screencap
Certified units: 10 million
10. Bruno Mars — “Just the Way You Are” (2010)
- source
- Elektra
Certified units: 10 million
9. Mark Ronson Feat. Bruno Mars — “Uptown Funk” (2014)
- source
- RCA
Certified units: 11 million
8. Lady Gaga — “Bad Romance” (2009)
- source
- Streamline/Interscope
Certified units: 11 million
7. Katy Perry — “Dark Horse” (2014)
- source
- Capitol Records
Certified units: 11 million
6. Katy Perry — “Firework” (2010)
- source
- Capitol Records
Certified units: 11 million
5. Florida Georgia Line — “Cruise” (2012)
- source
- BMX
Certified units: 11 million
4. Elton John — “Candle in the Wind 1997/Something About the Way You Look Tonight” (1997)
- source
- Rocket
Certified units: 11 million
3. Justin Bieber Feat. Ludacris — “Baby” (2010)
- source
- Island/Def Jam
Certified units: 12 million
2. Eminem Feat. Rihanna — “Love the Way You Lie” (2010)
- source
- Shady/Aftermath/Interscope
Certified units: 12 million
1. Ed Sheeran — “Thinking Out Loud” (2014)
- source
- Atlantic Records
Certified units: 12 million