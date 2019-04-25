The 25 best-selling music singles of all time

The best-selling singles of all time are heavy on pop, but not a whole lot outside of that. Rock, country, and rap are scattered throughout, but are largely missing from the top 25.

Among the RIAA’s (Recording Industry Association of America) biggest singles ever, Eminem and Katy Perry are the most popular artists, with three songs each in the top 25. Ed Sheeran, though, claimed the top spot with “Thinking Out Loud.”

We put together RIAA’s data on the 25 best-selling singles of all time, which is based on certified units sold in the US.

25. Black Eyed Peas — “I Gotta Feeling” (2009)

Black Eyed Peas/Interscope

Certified units: 10 million

24. Robin Thicke — “Blurred Lines” (2013)

Interscope

Certified units: 10 million

23. OneRepublic — “Counting Stars” (2013)

Interscope

Certified units: 10 million

22. Meghan Trainor — “All About That Bass” (2014)

Epic

Certified units: 10 million

21. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Feat. Wanz — “Thrift Shop” (2012)

Macklemore, LLC

Certified units: 10 million

20. Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee — “Despacito” (2017)

Universal Music Latino/Republic Records

Certified units: 10 million

19. Lorde — “Royals” (2013)

Republic Records

Certified units: 10 million

18. LMFAO — “Party Rock Anthem” (2011)

Interscope

Certified units: 10 million

17. Lady Gaga — “Poker Face” (2009)

Dreamline/Interscope

Certified units: 10 million

16. Katy Perry — “Roar” (2013)

Capitol Records

Certified units: 10 million

15. Imagine Dragons — “Radioactive” (2012)

Interscope

Certified units: 10 million

14. Eminem — “Not Afraid” (2010)

Shady/Aftermath/Interscope

Certified units: 10 million

13. Eminem — “Lose Yourself” (2002)

“8 Mile”
Universal

Certified units: 10 million

12. Ed Sheeran — “Shape of You” (2017)

Atlantic Records

Certified units: 10 million

11. Carly Rae Jepsen — “Call Me Maybe” (2012)

YouTube screencap

Certified units: 10 million

10. Bruno Mars — “Just the Way You Are” (2010)

Elektra

Certified units: 10 million

9. Mark Ronson Feat. Bruno Mars — “Uptown Funk” (2014)

RCA

Certified units: 11 million

8. Lady Gaga — “Bad Romance” (2009)

Streamline/Interscope

Certified units: 11 million

7. Katy Perry — “Dark Horse” (2014)

Capitol Records

Certified units: 11 million

6. Katy Perry — “Firework” (2010)

Capitol Records

Certified units: 11 million

5. Florida Georgia Line — “Cruise” (2012)

BMX

Certified units: 11 million

4. Elton John — “Candle in the Wind 1997/Something About the Way You Look Tonight” (1997)

Rocket

Certified units: 11 million

3. Justin Bieber Feat. Ludacris — “Baby” (2010)

Island/Def Jam

Certified units: 12 million

2. Eminem Feat. Rihanna — “Love the Way You Lie” (2010)

Shady/Aftermath/Interscope

Certified units: 12 million

1. Ed Sheeran — “Thinking Out Loud” (2014)

Atlantic Records

Certified units: 12 million

