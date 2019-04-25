The 25 best-selling music singles of all time

The best-selling singles of all time are heavy on pop, but not a whole lot outside of that. Rock, country, and rap are scattered throughout, but are largely missing from the top 25.

Among the RIAA’s (Recording Industry Association of America) biggest singles ever, Eminem and Katy Perry are the most popular artists, with three songs each in the top 25. Ed Sheeran, though, claimed the top spot with “Thinking Out Loud.”

We put together RIAA’s data on the 25 best-selling singles of all time, which is based on certified units sold in the US.

25. Black Eyed Peas — “I Gotta Feeling” (2009)

source Black Eyed Peas/Interscope

Certified units: 10 million

Watch the music video here.

24. Robin Thicke — “Blurred Lines” (2013)

source Interscope

Certified units: 10 million

Watch the music video here.

23. OneRepublic — “Counting Stars” (2013)

source Interscope

Certified units: 10 million

Watch the music video here.

22. Meghan Trainor — “All About That Bass” (2014)

source Epic

Certified units: 10 million

Watch the music video here.

21. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Feat. Wanz — “Thrift Shop” (2012)

source Macklemore, LLC

Certified units: 10 million

Watch the music video here.

20. Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee — “Despacito” (2017)

source Universal Music Latino/Republic Records

Certified units: 10 million

Watch the music video here.

19. Lorde — “Royals” (2013)

source Republic Records

Certified units: 10 million

Watch the music video here.

18. LMFAO — “Party Rock Anthem” (2011)

source Interscope

Certified units: 10 million

Watch the music video here.

17. Lady Gaga — “Poker Face” (2009)

source Dreamline/Interscope

Certified units: 10 million

Watch the music video here.

16. Katy Perry — “Roar” (2013)

source Capitol Records

Certified units: 10 million

Watch the music video here.

15. Imagine Dragons — “Radioactive” (2012)

source Interscope

Certified units: 10 million

Watch the music video here.

14. Eminem — “Not Afraid” (2010)

source Shady/Aftermath/Interscope

Certified units: 10 million

Watch the music video here.

13. Eminem — “Lose Yourself” (2002)

caption “8 Mile” source Universal

Certified units: 10 million

Listen to the audio here.

12. Ed Sheeran — “Shape of You” (2017)

source Atlantic Records

Certified units: 10 million

Watch the music video here.

11. Carly Rae Jepsen — “Call Me Maybe” (2012)

source YouTube screencap

Certified units: 10 million

Watch the music video here.

10. Bruno Mars — “Just the Way You Are” (2010)

source Elektra

Certified units: 10 million

Watch the music video here.

9. Mark Ronson Feat. Bruno Mars — “Uptown Funk” (2014)

source RCA

Certified units: 11 million

Watch the music video here.

8. Lady Gaga — “Bad Romance” (2009)

source Streamline/Interscope

Certified units: 11 million

Watch music video here.

7. Katy Perry — “Dark Horse” (2014)

source Capitol Records

Certified units: 11 million

Watch the music video here.

6. Katy Perry — “Firework” (2010)

source Capitol Records

Certified units: 11 million

Watch the music video here.

5. Florida Georgia Line — “Cruise” (2012)

source BMX

Certified units: 11 million

Watch the music video here.

4. Elton John — “Candle in the Wind 1997/Something About the Way You Look Tonight” (1997)

source Rocket

Certified units: 11 million

Watch the music video here.

3. Justin Bieber Feat. Ludacris — “Baby” (2010)

source Island/Def Jam

Certified units: 12 million

Watch the music video here.

2. Eminem Feat. Rihanna — “Love the Way You Lie” (2010)

source Shady/Aftermath/Interscope

Certified units: 12 million

Watch the music video here.

1. Ed Sheeran — “Thinking Out Loud” (2014)

source Atlantic Records

Certified units: 12 million

Watch the music video here.