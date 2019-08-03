The 25 best-selling new cars, trucks, and SUVs so far in 2019

- source
SUVs and pickup trucks continue to take an increasing percentage of the US vehicle market, so it’s no surprise that they accounted for many of the best-selling new vehicles in the US during the first half of this year.
According to data compiled by the automotive-research firm Kelley Blue Book, 17 of the 25 best-selling vehicles in the US through June were SUVs or pickup trucks. While there are more SUVs (12) than pickup trucks (5) on the list, pickup trucks took the top three spots by a wide margin.
These are the 25 best-selling new vehicles in the US this year through June, according to data compiled by Kelley Blue Book.
25. Hyundai Elantra
- Hyundai
2019 US sales through June: 84,971
24. Subaru Forester
- Subaru
2019 US sales through June: 86,219
23. Subaru Outback
- Subaru
2019 US sales through June: 93,711
22. Ford Fusion
- Ford
2019 US sales through June: 96,351
21. Jeep Cherokee
- Jeep
2019 US sales through June: 97,210
20. GMC Sierra
- GMC
2019 US sales through June: 97,403
19. Ford Explorer
- Ford
2019 US sales through June: 101,823
18. Nissan Altima
- Nissan
2019 US sales through June: 108,777
17. Nissan Sentra
- Nissan
2019 US sales through June: 109,899
16. Toyota Highlander
- Toyota
2019 US sales through June: 111,183
15. Jeep Wrangler
- FCA
2019 US sales through June: 117,065
14. Toyota Tacoma
- Toyota
2019 US sales through June: 121,866
13. Jeep Grand Cherokee
- FCA
2019 US sales through June: 123,272
12. Honda Accord
- Honda
2019 US sales through June: 129,435
11. Ford Escape
- Ford
2019 US sales through June: 133,100
10. Toyota Corolla
- Toyota
2019 US sales through June: 138,747
9. Honda Civic
- Honda
2019 US sales through June: 169,172
8. Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet
2019 US sales through June: 174,157
7. Nissan Rogue
- Nissan
2019 US sales through June: 175,267
6. Toyota Camry
- Toyota
2019 US sales through June: 176,008
5. Honda CR-V
- Honda
2019 US sales through June: 176,944
4. Toyota RAV4
- Toyota
2019 US sales through June: 200,610
3. Chevrolet Silverado
- Chevrolet
2019 US sales through June: 255,463
2. RAM
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
2019 US sales through June: 299,480
1. Ford F-Series
- Ford
2019 US sales through June: 448,398