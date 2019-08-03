The 25 best-selling new cars, trucks, and SUVs so far in 2019

By
Mark Matousek, Business Insider US
-
The 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor.

caption
The 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor.
source
Ford

SUVs and pickup trucks continue to take an increasing percentage of the US vehicle market, so it’s no surprise that they accounted for many of the best-selling new vehicles in the US during the first half of this year.

According to data compiled by the automotive-research firm Kelley Blue Book, 17 of the 25 best-selling vehicles in the US through June were SUVs or pickup trucks. While there are more SUVs (12) than pickup trucks (5) on the list, pickup trucks took the top three spots by a wide margin.

These are the 25 best-selling new vehicles in the US this year through June, according to data compiled by Kelley Blue Book.

25. Hyundai Elantra

caption
Hyundai Elantra.
source
Hyundai

2019 US sales through June: 84,971

24. Subaru Forester

caption
Subaru Forester.
source
Subaru

2019 US sales through June: 86,219

23. Subaru Outback

caption
Subaru Outback.
source
Subaru

2019 US sales through June: 93,711

22. Ford Fusion

caption
Ford Fusion.
source
Ford

2019 US sales through June: 96,351

21. Jeep Cherokee

caption
Jeep Cherokee.
source
Jeep

2019 US sales through June: 97,210

20. GMC Sierra

caption
GMC Sierra.
source
GMC

2019 US sales through June: 97,403

19. Ford Explorer

caption
Ford Explorer.
source
Ford

2019 US sales through June: 101,823

18. Nissan Altima

caption
Nissan Altima.
source
Nissan

2019 US sales through June: 108,777

17. Nissan Sentra

caption
Nissan Sentra.
source
Nissan

2019 US sales through June: 109,899

16. Toyota Highlander

caption
Toyota Highlander.
source
Toyota

2019 US sales through June: 111,183

15. Jeep Wrangler

caption
Jeep Wrangler.
source
FCA

2019 US sales through June: 117,065

14. Toyota Tacoma

caption
Toyota Tacoma.
source
Toyota

2019 US sales through June: 121,866

13. Jeep Grand Cherokee

caption
Jeep Grand Cherokee.
source
FCA

2019 US sales through June: 123,272

12. Honda Accord

caption
Honda Accord.
source
Honda

2019 US sales through June: 129,435

11. Ford Escape

caption
Ford Escape.
source
Ford

2019 US sales through June: 133,100

10. Toyota Corolla

caption
Toyota Corolla.
source
Toyota

2019 US sales through June: 138,747

9. Honda Civic

caption
Honda Civic.
source
Honda

2019 US sales through June: 169,172

8. Chevrolet Equinox

caption
Chevrolet Equinox.
source
Chevrolet

2019 US sales through June: 174,157

7. Nissan Rogue

caption
Nissan Rogue.
source
Nissan

2019 US sales through June: 175,267

6. Toyota Camry

caption
Toyota Camry.
source
Toyota

2019 US sales through June: 176,008

5. Honda CR-V

caption
Honda CR-V.
source
Honda

2019 US sales through June: 176,944

4. Toyota RAV4

caption
Toyota RAV4.
source
Toyota

2019 US sales through June: 200,610

3. Chevrolet Silverado

caption
2019 Chevrolet Silverado.
source
Chevrolet

2019 US sales through June: 255,463

2. RAM

caption
Ram 1500.
source
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

2019 US sales through June: 299,480

1. Ford F-Series

caption
Ford F-150.
source
Ford

2019 US sales through June: 448,398