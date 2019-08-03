The 25 best-selling new cars, trucks, and SUVs so far in 2019

caption The 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor. source Ford

SUVs and pickup trucks continue to take an increasing percentage of the US vehicle market.

According to data compiled by the automotive-research firm Kelley Blue Book, 17 of the 25 best-selling new vehicles in the US this year through June are SUVs or pickup trucks.

Ford‘s F-Series took the top spot by a margin of 50%.

According to data compiled by the automotive-research firm Kelley Blue Book, 17 of the 25 best-selling vehicles in the US through June were SUVs or pickup trucks. While there are more SUVs (12) than pickup trucks (5) on the list, pickup trucks took the top three spots by a wide margin.

These are the 25 best-selling new vehicles in the US this year through June, according to data compiled by Kelley Blue Book.

25. Hyundai Elantra

caption Hyundai Elantra. source Hyundai

2019 US sales through June: 84,971

24. Subaru Forester

caption Subaru Forester. source Subaru

2019 US sales through June: 86,219

23. Subaru Outback

caption Subaru Outback. source Subaru

2019 US sales through June: 93,711

22. Ford Fusion

caption Ford Fusion. source Ford

2019 US sales through June: 96,351

21. Jeep Cherokee

caption Jeep Cherokee. source Jeep

2019 US sales through June: 97,210

20. GMC Sierra

caption GMC Sierra. source GMC

2019 US sales through June: 97,403

19. Ford Explorer

caption Ford Explorer. source Ford

2019 US sales through June: 101,823

18. Nissan Altima

caption Nissan Altima. source Nissan

2019 US sales through June: 108,777

17. Nissan Sentra

caption Nissan Sentra. source Nissan

2019 US sales through June: 109,899

16. Toyota Highlander

caption Toyota Highlander. source Toyota

2019 US sales through June: 111,183

15. Jeep Wrangler

caption Jeep Wrangler. source FCA

2019 US sales through June: 117,065

14. Toyota Tacoma

caption Toyota Tacoma. source Toyota

2019 US sales through June: 121,866

13. Jeep Grand Cherokee

caption Jeep Grand Cherokee. source FCA

2019 US sales through June: 123,272

12. Honda Accord

caption Honda Accord. source Honda

2019 US sales through June: 129,435

11. Ford Escape

caption Ford Escape. source Ford

2019 US sales through June: 133,100

10. Toyota Corolla

caption Toyota Corolla. source Toyota

2019 US sales through June: 138,747

9. Honda Civic

caption Honda Civic. source Honda

2019 US sales through June: 169,172

8. Chevrolet Equinox

caption Chevrolet Equinox. source Chevrolet

2019 US sales through June: 174,157

7. Nissan Rogue

caption Nissan Rogue. source Nissan

2019 US sales through June: 175,267

6. Toyota Camry

caption Toyota Camry. source Toyota

2019 US sales through June: 176,008

5. Honda CR-V

caption Honda CR-V. source Honda

2019 US sales through June: 176,944

4. Toyota RAV4

caption Toyota RAV4. source Toyota

2019 US sales through June: 200,610

3. Chevrolet Silverado

caption 2019 Chevrolet Silverado. source Chevrolet

2019 US sales through June: 255,463

2. RAM

caption Ram 1500. source Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

2019 US sales through June: 299,480

1. Ford F-Series

caption Ford F-150. source Ford

2019 US sales through June: 448,398