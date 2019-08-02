These are the 10 best-selling sneakers of the year so far

caption Chucks Taylors were among the most popular sneakers this year. source Converse

Sneakers are undoubtedly having a moment.

Athletic brands like Nike and Adidas regularly dominate the sneaker world with their innovative and modern designs. But in the midst of new styles and changing fads, some sneakers will always be iconic.

Sport footwear sales declined declined overall in the first half of 2019, NPD analyst Matt Powell wrote in a report Tuesday. In general, sales for Nike and the Jordan brand grew slightly in the first half of the year, while Adidas, Converse, Skechers, New Balance, and Under Armour saw a slight decline.

From Chuck Taylors to Air Jordans, these are the best-selling sneakers of 2019 so far, according to Powell.

10. Nike Revolution 4

source Nike

This running shoe comes in a variety of styles for men, women, and children. This men’s running shoe model goes for around $60 on Nike.

9. Vans Ward

source Famous Footwear

The Ward Low Top from Vans is notably the only skate sneaker on the top-selling list. The design features an iconic side stripe and a rubber outsole. This model is going for $50 on Famous Footwear.

8. Chuck Taylor Ox Low

source Converse

Probably one of the most classic sneakers of all time, the Chuck Taylor All Stars are available in a multitude of colors on the Converse website. A pair usually goes for $50.

7. Adidas NMD R1

source Stadium Goods

Inspired by the trends of the ’80s, these breathable sneakers from Adidas fuse comfort with style. This women’s shoe is listed for $130 on Adidas’ website.

6. Air Jordan 4

source Jordan

The Air Jordan 4 was the first global release of the Jordan brand and was originally released as a tribute to Michael Jordan’s 1988/89 season.

5. Air Jordan 6

source Jordan

The Air Jordan 6 was originally released in five colorways. This model represents the shoes that Jordan wore during his first title run from 1990 to 1991.

4. Nike Air Force 1

source Nike

This pair of Nike sneakers represents a modern take on the classic sneaker. The Air Force 1 model comes in a variety of styles, and the pair above goes for $90 on Nike’s website.

3. Jordan 6 Rings

source Nike

Pairs of the Jordan 6 Rings model usually go for around $165 on Nike’s website. The design of the shoe includes different stylistic elements that celebrate Jordan’s career.

2. Nike Tanjun

source Nike

This Nike shoe gets its name from the Japanese word for “simplicity.” The Tanjun comes in a variety of colors and is available in men’s, women’s, and kids’ sizes. An adult pair usually goes for around $65 on the Nike website.

1. Nike Air Max 270

source Nike

The Nike Air Max 270 model is inspired by the Air Max 180 and the Air Max 93. The shoe’s large heel maximizes comfort and makes for a unique style. A pair goes for $150 on the Nike website.