24 tech gadgets that are trending on Amazon right now

Amazon’s Movers and Shakers page highlights some of the best-selling products over the last 24 hours, giving you an overview of the most popular goods on the site, all in one place. The section includes multiple categories, from pet supplies to appliances; but this time, we took a closer look at the tech products that sparked interest among Amazon buyers.

Routers and home security cameras were definitely trending at the time we combed through various electronics and gadgets – though unique finds like spy cameras and sunrise alarm clocks also made the list.

Here are a few of our favorite tech Movers and Shakers:

Sosun Video Camera Camcorder

Rating: 4 stars out of 5

This compact camcorder has a 1080p video resolution, allowing you to capture crisp footage with the click of a button. The 3-inch LCD screen can rotate, ensuring you won’t miss out on features or capabilities like face detection, smile capture, playback, and sound recording.

Lenrue Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Rating: 4 stars out of 5

This small, wireless Bluetooth speaker comes in eight colors and can last over five hours on one charge. It is compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled devices and has a built-in mic for hands-free calling.

Apple Watch Series 3, 42mm

Rating: 4 stars out of 5

It’s no wonder the refurbished 42mm Apple watch series 3 is trending right now, considering that it’s a fraction of the original price but in like-new condition. The watch has a stainless steel exterior, GPS and cellular, and Bluetooth connectivity – plus it’s water-resistant.

Energizer Universal Charger

Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5

This universal charger charges up to eight AA, eight AAA, four C, four D, or one nine-volt battery at a time. It can also charge different-sized batteries simultaneously in three hours and is accompanied by an LCD screen that shows charging status.

Netgear Orbi Home WiFi System

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

Netgear’s home WiFi system comes with a router and two wall-plus satellite extenders that can produce speeds up to 2.2 Gbps and can cover over 5,000 square feet of space. Upon purchase you can choose to have the system professionally installed, or you can manually install it through the Orbi app.

Akaso HD WiFi Action Camera

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

This portable action camera has a 5x zoom lens and can be used up to 30 meters underwater. The camera has an adjustable head and WiFi connect-ability for easy sharing and editing.

Bose Mini II Bluetooth Speaker

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

The Bose Soundlink Mini II speaker has a 10-hour battery life and can be easily transported. It has a built-in speakerphone and includes a voice prompt for simple Bluetooth pairing.

Asus Full HD Gaming Monitor

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

This gaming monitor has a 144 Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time for clear and fast-paced gaming. The screen is a full HD 1920 x 1080 display and is designed to pivot, tilt, and adjust based on height preference.

Eufy Smart Plug

Rating: 4 stars out of 5

Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant both work with this WiFi enabled smart plug. It has the capacity to track energy usage, set operating schedules, eliminate unnecessary power consumption, and turn on or off lights from anywhere – all from the EufyHome app or through voice control.

Qolixm Power Strip

Rating: 5 stars out of 5

This power strip is equipped with six outlets, six quick USB charging ports, and a six-foot, heavy-duty extension cord.

Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Dot

Rating: 4 stars out of 5

The Ring doorbell allows you to watch your home and porch from you phone, computer, or tablet. Video alerts can be sent to your device when motion is detected, and users have the capability to hear and speak to visitors from their device to the Ring doorbell monitor. The 3rd Generation Echo Dot is also included.

Kissral Bluetooth Headphones

Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5

The Krissal true wireless earbuds allow for up to eight hours of talking time, six hours of music time, and 120 hours of standby time on one battery charge. They have noise-cancelling capabilities, intuitive button controls, and reviewers seem to appreciate the quality of sound for the price.

Dell Universal Dock

Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5

This universal dock by Dell supports up to three 4K displays or a single 5K display. With the dock, you can conveniently connect any device with a USB to your system of choice thanks to the DisplayLink technology.

Sceptre Curved LED Monitor

Rating: 4 stars out of 5

This curved monitor delivers an 1800R image and is compatible with multiple Windows and Mac operating systems. It has a 5ms response time, a built-in speaker, and a display port that delivers 1080P video.

Echo Spot Smart Alarm Clock

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

The Echo Spot alarm clock includes all the best qualities of Alexa and the classic Amazon Echo devices, plus video capabilities. It’s great as an alarm clock, but works just as well in the kitchen or living room. It can be connected through Bluetooth or a stereo cable to any compatible device.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet

Rating: 4 stars out of 5

The new Amazon Fire HD tablet comes with an 8-inch HD display and relatively fast processor. An addition to the 10-hour battery life, the device is equipped with 1.5 GB of RAM and Dolby audio.

GoPro Hero 5 Camera

Rating: 4 stars out of 5

The GoPro Hero 5 has the ability to record 4K video and capture 12MP photos in two modes – single burst and time lapse. The camera is waterproof up to 33 feet and can be linked to your phone to ensure seamless editing – ideal for adventurers and travelers who are constantly on the go.

Dymo Label Writer and Printer

Rating: 4 stars out of 5

This label writer and printer can print over 70 labels in one minute using thermal technology, which allows for printing without ink. The printer is compatible with Windows 7 or later and macOS 10.9 or later.

HP Enby Wireless Photo Printer

Rating: 4 stars out of 5

This wireless printing allows you to print high-quality photos from your computer or phone by using the HP Smart app, or scan with the push of a button.

Microsoft Surface Pro

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 has all the functionality you’d expect from a laptop with the capacity to convert into a tablet. It includes a 13.5 hour lasting battery, a 1.7 pound frame, and an 8 GB RAM. Just beware; it doesn’t have a USB-C port.

Aukey Dashboard Camera Recorder

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

This low-profile dash cam sits behind a rear view mirror and has a sharp resolution camera. The camera has a wide 170 degree field of vision and is also enabled to record instantaneously in emergency situations.

Sony Mono Digital Voice Recorder

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

This voice recorder with built-in USB can record MP3 audio on a battery that lasts up to 57 hours on one charge. It has a 4GB memory storage and allows you to optimize sound settings based on what you’re recording.

Google WiFi System

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

The Google WiFi system replaces a home router for better coverage and works to eliminate dead zones and buffering. The app allows for easy setup and the device will cover 1,500 square feet of space.

Boss Multimedia Car Stereo

Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5

This car stereo system is Bluetooth capable and allows you to play AM/FM radio, MP3 files, or stream music through a smart phone. It has USB and auxiliary inputs along with a 50-watt battery.