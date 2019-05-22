‘Mortal Kombat 11’ is selling so well, it just achieved a rare feat that no other game has accomplished in over a decade

caption “Mortal Kombat 11” was the best-selling game of April 2019 across all platforms. source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studios

The NPD Group has released a list of the best-selling video games in the United States during April 2019, based on data collected from April 7 through May 4.

“Mortal Kombat 11” was the month’s top-selling title, leading sales across the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and the Nintendo Switch – a rare feat.

Two PlayStation 4 exclusives published by Sony, “Days Gone” and “MLB 19: The Show,” earned the second and third spots on the list, respectively.

April was a great month for “Mortal Kombat 11.”

The industry analysts at the NPD Group published a list of the best-selling video games of April 2019, based on data collected between April 7 and May 4. The data includes both digital and physical sales figures from more than a dozen different publishers in the United States.

The iconic fighting game was the best-selling game of the month, leading sales across all platforms. Two PlayStation 4 exclusives – “Days Gone” and “MLB 19: The Show” – both came in second and third, respectively. “Kingdom Hearts III” is the best-selling game of the year so far.

Video game industry analyst Mat Piscatella shared the full list of best-selling games and gaming hardware on Twitter, along with breakdowns for all three major consoles: Sony’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft’s Xbox One, and Nintendo’s Switch. Video game sales generated $427 million in revenue during April 2019, based on NPD’s data.

“Mortal Kombat 11” is the first game to top the sales charts on all three major consoles in more than 10 years. Piscatella said the last game to achieve that feat was “Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock” in October 2007. “Guitar Hero III” eventually became the best-selling game of the year.

Piscatella also said that “Mortal Kombat 11” is the first Mature-rated game to top Nintendo’s sales chart since “Bayonetta 2” was released on the Wii U in 2014.

Mortal Kombat 11 was the best-selling game in the US on a Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo console in April 2019. This is the first time a game has been #1 on each console platform in the same month since Guitar Hero III Legends of Rock accomplished the feat in October 2007. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) May 22, 2019

Here are the 10 best-selling games of April:

10. “Yoshi’s Crafted World” (Nintendo)

source Nintendo

9. “NBA 2K19” (Take 2 Interactive)

source NBA 2K19/2K Games

8. “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” (Activision Blizzard)

source “Call of Duty Black Ops 4″/Activision Blizzard

7. “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” (Activision Blizzard)

source “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice”/FromSoftware

6. “Grand Theft Auto V” (Take 2 Interactive)

source “Grand Theft Auto V”/Rockstar Games

5. “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” (Nintendo)

source “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate”/Nintendo

4. “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” (Ubisoft)

source “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2″/Ubisoft

3. “MLB 19: The Show” (Sony)

source “MLB 19: The Show”/Sony

2. “Days Gone” (Sony)

source “Days Gone”

1. “Mortal Kombat 11” ( Warner Bros. Interactive)