The best serger sewing machines you can buy

Give your sewing project a professional look with a serger, which finishes seams and edges, makes ruffles, handles both delicate and heavy fabrics, and produces decorative hems and stitches.

With numerous stitch options and three- and four-thread overlock stitch capabilities, the easy-to-use and versatile Brother 1034D 3/4 Thread Serger with Differential Feed is our top pick.

Since learning to use a sewing machine in middle school, I’ve enjoyed creating homemade costumes and clothes (even my wedding dress!). Items I make have adequate seams with raw edges that I trim and press. But what they lack are finished seams, like those in well-made, store-bought garments. Although my sewing machine has an overlock stitch function, what I really need is a serger (also known as an overlock machine) – a tool that doesn’t replace but complements a regular home sewing machine.

With a serger, you can give homemade sewing projects a neat and sturdy finish, quickly and easily. How? Sergers secure and finish seams by stitching fabric pieces together, trimming the seam allowance, and enclosing the raw edges – all in one step. The resulting seam is not only professional looking, but also strong, durable, and stretchy.

Because sergers produce stretchable seams, they are great for working with woven or knit fabric without compromising elasticity. Using a serger to sew clothes made of thin stretchy fabrics, like spandex or Lycra (e.g., swimsuits, dancewear, workout gear), allows for attractive topstitching that looks good, reinforces the seam, yet still lets the fabric expand and move. You also can stitch elastic directly onto stretchy fabric to make waistbands and the like.

Versatility is another advantage of sergers, which can handle delicate fabrics – like silk, satin, chiffon, and organza – as well as heavy materials such as denim, upholstery fabrics, and more. The flat, raw-edge-seam-allowance-encased seams produced by sergers eliminate thick, unattractive lines as well as bulk produced by seam lines in projects made with sheer and heavy fabrics.

You can use a serger to finish edges on pieces like silk scarves or anything that needs neat and delicate yet strong edges. Different model sergers can make ruffles, rolled hems, chain stitches, cover stitches, and other decorative stitches.

When choosing a serger, the most important deciding factor for most users is the number of threads the serger can handle, which determines its versatility in stitch options. For example, the popular “3-4 model” executes durable four-thread overlock stitches for clothing as well as less-durable (but still decent) three-thread overlock stitches. Some models produce three- or two-thread flatlock stitches for thin knits and delicates as well as a two-thread rolled hem for finishing raw edges.

More advanced sergers may use five or up to eight threads. Depending on your needs and projects – from clothes for yourself and family to home decor and garments for sale – you can choose from models ranging in price from $200 for personal use to $500 or more for commercial use.

Here are the best serger sewing machines in 2019:

The best serger overall

Why you’ll love it: Easy and fun to use, the Brother 1034D 3/4 Thread Serger with Differential Feed boasts versatility, dependability, and high quality in operation.

With 22 built-in stitches, the popular Brother 1034D 3/4 Thread Serger with Differential Feed is beloved for its functionality and efficiency. Fast at up to 1,300 stitches per minute, this model features options including four-thread overlock, three-thread overlock, narrow hem, rolled hem, and ribbon lock stitches. Unfortunately, this model cannot do a coverstitch.

Nonetheless, it can handle a wide variety of fabrics (e.g., formal wear, linen, even thin and stretchy material), and finishes seams, edges, and hems with a professional touch. Rating this model as its top pick, the team at Design My Costume found that it cuts fabric cleanly and sews pieces expertly.

Adding to its versatility, the Brother 1034D 3/4 Thread Serger with Differential Feed also can be used to create ruffles and decorative edges. You also have control over other features, like the presser foot pressure (via an adjustment dial), thread tension (of each needle individually), stitch width (3.00mm to 7.00mm), and a removable free arm for working on sleeves and cuffs.

Users rave (and are relieved) that this model is easy to thread. She Likes to Sew praises its color-coded and numbered upper thread guides and lower looper threading instructions. The Brother 1034D 3/4 Thread Serger with Differential Feed also comes with snap-on interchangeable presser feet for quick, easy changes between different types of stitch if needed.

It’s the top pick for beginners on The Finest Thread, which describes it as “extremely easy to use,” and The Tool Report, which praises its reliability and sturdiness. Its rated number one on Wiki.ezvid.com, number two on Teach You to Sew, and “Best of the Best” on Best Reviews. Of more than 3,600 Amazon users, 75% awarded it 5 out of 5 stars.

Note: When shopping you may encounter a newer model, the Brother Serger 1034DX 3/4 Thread Serger with Differential Feed. According to SergerPro.com, both are relatively similar performance wise, with some minor differences. Left-handed users, however, will especially like the 1034D.

Pros: Fast, versatile, easy to use, and dependable

Cons: No two-thread stitch option, lacks coverstitch capability

The best budget serger

Why you’ll love it: The affordable Singer ProFinish 14CG754 Serger is great for sewers who want versatility and quality for a good price.

Able to do two-, three-, and four-thread stitches, the Singer ProFinish 14CG754 Serger offers much functionality and superb performance at a decent price. Several Amazon users commented that they could use it “right out of the box.” This model even comes pre-threaded with red, yellow, green, and blue spools – and rethreading is simplified by its color-coded system that indicates the path for each thread by color.

The Singer ProFinish 14CG754 Serger has eight different stitch options, from basic to decorative sewing, like finished seams, edging, narrow hems, and rolled hems. Sewing up to 1,300 stitches per minute, this efficient, user-friendly model features adjustable stitch width and length for applique, basting, and more. Its differential feed adjusts fabric feed for creating smooth seams on very stretchy fabrics. Another Amazon user “had to sew a spandex costume in a hurry and it saved the day!”

The Singer ProFinish 14CG754 Serger also has a removable storage compartment and a built-in free arm for sewing sleeve cuffs and hemming pants, as well as a movable upper knife that can trim excess seam allowances or retract when you don’t need it (e.g., during flat locking). Users commented that perhaps most helpful is the instructional DVD.

Rated the top “budget pick” by Design My Costume, this model is also named “best bang for buck” by BestReviews. The Tool Report picks it as the best model for “entry level pricing.” The Singer ProFinish 14CG754 Serger earns a place within the top ten models on SewingMachinesView and an average rating of 4 out of 5 stars from more than 375 Amazon reviewers.

Pros: User-friendly, many features (like two-, three-, and four-thread stitches), affordable price

Cons: Heavy

The best portable serger

Why you’ll love it: Although small, the Juki MO654DE Portable Thread Serger Sewing Machine delivers a lot of power and high-quality performance with a maximum speed of 1,500 stitches per minute.

The Juki MO654DE Portable Thread Serger Sewing Machine is small but stable – despite its size, it doesn’t vibrate or move around much during operation. Combine that with its two-. three-, and four-thread options, fast stitching speed, and other handy features, and you have high performance in a small package.

The Juki MO654DE Portable Thread Serger Sewing Machine executes various stitches, including two-thread overcast, two- and three-thread rolled hem, three-thread overlock, three-thread narrow overlock, three-thread flatlock, and four-thread overlock. It features an easily adjustable differential feed that keeps fabric moving evenly or can be used for ornamental styles, like a lettuce edge. A built-in seam allowance guide and heavy-duty knife help create clean-cut and even seams on thick and thin fabrics. In fact, The Tool Report was able to stitch and cut through six layers of cotton batting and two layers of denim.

In addition to a convenient color-coded threading guide, the Juki MO654DE Portable Thread Serger Sewing Machine has a lower looper threader that disengages for quick and easy threading before simply snapping back into place. Speaking of snapping, this serger also has a snap-on multi-function presser foot that accommodates overlock stitching as well as tape, elastic, ribbon, or sequins.

Design My Costume rated this model as the best portable unit, while The Tool Report highly recommends it to beginners and experienced users. It earns fifth-place among Sewing Machines View‘s top ten sergers and 5 stars from 80% of 180 Amazon reviewers.

Pros: Compact, fast, smooth operation, strong knife

Cons: Pricey, no cover stitch option, no free arm

The best serger for beginners

Why you’ll love it: For someone starting out, the Janome 8002D Serger is just right – easy to use, easy to thread, and highly functional.

The word “easy” is often used to describe the Janome 8002D Serger. Arriving pre-threaded with white thread, this reliable machine is ready to work right away. It executes three- and four-thread stitches and easily converts to a rolled hem. Color-coded tension dials are easily threaded and color-coded thread guides help newbies re-thread the serger easily.

The Janome 8002D Serger has a differential feed system, adjustable pressure for its snap-on presser feet, and adjustable stitch lengths and widths. Working up to 1,300 stitches per minute, this model is versatile and efficient.

Best of all, the Janome 8002D Serger is well-suited for users learning the craft. Teach You To Sew noted that this model is great for kids as well as for people with arthritic hands. The Tool Report described it as great for beginners. Sewing Machine Reviews, She Likes to Sew, and BestReviews rank this serger within their top five models.

On Amazon, 75% of more than 100 reviewers rated it 5 out of 5 stars. Amazon bundles bonus accessories like the Janome Blind Stitch Foot and a five-pack of Schmetz Universal 90/14 Needles with the Janome 8002D Serger.

Pros: Easy to use and re-thread, strong and neat stitching work

Cons: No free arm, no cover stitch option

The best serger for advanced users

Why you’ll love it: For experienced users and those who even do commercial sewing, the Singer Professional 5 14T968DC Serger is offers excellent performance and diverse stitching capabilities in a heavy-duty body.

On the other end of the spectrum is the Singer Professional 5 14T968DC Serger, a model with lots of bell and whistles – fitting for advanced users.

Capable of doing two-, three-, four-, and five-thread stitches, this workhorse can execute various cover stitches (narrow, triple, double chain, or wide) as well as serger stitches (five- and four-thread safety, five-thread safety wide, four- and three-thread ultra-stretch mock safety, three-thread overlock, three-thread flatlock, two-thread wrapped-edge overlock, and two-thread overedge).

This serger also has four built-in rolled hems. So many different types of seams, hem finishes, and decorative edges are attainable with this machine, and the five-thread overlock stitch is very strong. The three- and four-thread overlock stitches are no slouches either.

As expected for a serger of this level, a differential feed adjusts fabric feed for smooth seams, a color-coded threading system makes re-threading simple, and a speed of 1,300 stitches per minute makes each job quick. Pleasant bonuses include the self-adjusting tension system (where you pick a stitch and the machine automatically calibrates the tension to keep stitches even) and an extra-high presser foot lifter to accommodate thick fabrics.

Speaking of presser feet, in addition to a general purpose foot, the Singer Professional 5 14T968DC Serger comes with six extra presser feet: elastic (to add elastic to delicate fabric), beading/sequin (to adorn garments or home decor), shirring (to gather fabric and attach it to a flat piece simultaneously), blind hem, cording, and taping.

Finally, the Singer Professional 5 14T968DC Serger has a heavy-duty metal interior frame and stainless steel bed plate for durability. Combined with reliability and superb performance, this machine is built for frequent and expert use.

Design My Costume named this model “best for professionals,” The Tool Report rated it “best advanced,” and it is ranked number two on Wiki.evid and number three on Sewing Machines View. The Singer Professional 5 14T968DC Serger earned an average rating of 4 out of 5 stars from almost 300 Amazon reviewers.

Pros: A multitude of diverse stitching options, overlock and cover stitching, automatically adjustable tension

Cons: No free arm, a bit heavy