Hosting a dinner can be stressful, but having the right serving dishes helps everything go more smoothly. Here are some of our favorite serving dishes that mix fashion and function.

Here are the best serving dishes you can buy in 2019:

Read on in the slides below to check out our top picks.

The best serving dish

Why you’ll love it: From Easter ham and Thanksgiving turkey to kids’ birthday cupcakes, Le Creuset’s oval platter is a classic multitasker that can stylishly serve up any food.

If you’re passionate about combining food with friends and family, you know the value of a good workhouse platter that can multitask on-the-quick and always look good doing it. After much research, hosting experience, and deliberation, I feel confident recommending a Le Creuset large oval platter as the best all-around serving dish you buy.

If you know and love your way around a kitchen, chances are you already have (or are coveting) something made by Le Creuset. The nearly 100-year-old French manufacturer of cookware and serveware is most famous for its range of brightly colored enameled cast iron pieces. For me, the iconic flame orange Dutch oven was the gateway drug, and I loved it so much I now have a pretty good collection of bakeware to match.

Even though the rest of my set is the brand’s signature orange, and the entire Le Creuset catalog is available in eight colors, I still recommend plain white as the best all-around serving dish to own. Not only does white complement every tablescape and occasion, its understatedness also lets your beautiful food be the star of the show.

In terms of versatility, I can’t think of a more functional and elegant option all-around serving option than this timeless and understated platter. It looks as compelling at the center of your table holding a Christmas ham as it does serving up your latest gastronomy invention. It’s also simple and minimalist enough to look perfect serving up hot dogs on a picnic table.

Its durable enamel glaze is sturdy and resistant to chips, and is safe for use in the dishwasher, microwave, and even the oven (up to 500F degrees). It’s certainly not the cheapest platter you could buy, but at $80 it’s still quite reasonable, especially since this piece is destined to become an heirloom.

Pros: Versatile, well-crafted, oven and dishwasher safe

Cons: None, really, except it’s not the cheapest option out there

The best chip n’dip dish

Why you’ll love it: This simple chip n’ dip server presents your appetizer beautifully at a great price.

I feel like chip n’ dips are an under-celebrated, under-utilized party hosting tool. Do you remember the “Mad Men” episode where Pete Campbell tried to return a duplicate chip n’ dip wedding gift to the department store without a receipt? I bring it up because, first of all, that was an amazing episode, and secondly, 2000’s culture gleaned so many fun 1960s hosting practices from that show and brought them back into style. So now I’m calling for the return of the chip n’ dip!

Personally, I recommend the Michelangelo Chip & Dip Platter that’s available on Wayfair for less than $25 bucks. It’s made of thick clear glass that’s resistant to chipping, and obviously goes with any décor since it’s so simple.

As one Wayfair reviewer puts it, this dish is both “elegant and practical.” I also appreciate that its see-through style showcases your food combo beautifully. That may not sound so important if you’re just serving corn chips and salsa, but if you’re putting out something like fresh crudité with yogurt dip, for instance, showcasing your food’s color starts to sound like a good idea.

This chip n’ dip comes in two parts with a detachable dip bowl for easy cleanup, which surprisingly is harder to find than a one-piece model. It’s also dishwasher safe, which is a blessing to tired hosts. It’s not the largest chip n’ dip platter I’ve ever seen, with a diameter of just under a foot, but unless you’re serving a large crowd, you should have ample space. It’s also easy to refill mid-party, of course.

Pros: Easy-to-clean and simple at a great price

Cons: On the smaller side, so functions best for a small crowd

The best cheese and charcuterie board

Why you’ll love it: The MaxMoxie cheese board and knife set makes it easy to serve up a selection of cheese, meats, and extras in a stylish way.

I always serve a cheese, charcuterie, or tapas board at any gathering I host. They require little to no cooking, very easy prep, and especially when complementing other dishes, can fill up a crowd easily.

Sure, you can just throw some crackers, brie, and slices of prosciutto on any old kitchen cutting board, but using a specially purposed serving tray like this cheese board and knife set from MaxMoxie.

Ever since I watched “The Barefoot Contessa” segment about how to set up the perfect cheese tray, I’ve been paying particular attention to the way my appetizer trays are styled. To that end, I love that this board comes with cracker and bread troughs to help keep things organized. There are also two indentations that fit the two accompanying ceramic bowls intended for dips or small snacks like olives or nuts.

Moving right along with this board’s litany of amusing extras, pulling a small, removable drawer reveals four bamboo and stainless steel cutting and spreading utensils, as well as two slate stick-in markers with chalk makers so you can label your snack varieties.

Its 100% bamboo material makes this cheese board set beautiful, sustainable, and naturally antimicrobial. There are really very few cons to this product, but I would warn that the MaxMoxie logo in the bottom right corner detracts a bit from overall beauty. Still, you could just cover it with a particularly large hunk of gouda.

Pros: Elegant design, sustainable materials, makes a great gift

Cons: Visible logo, hand-wash only

The best punch bowl

Why you’ll love it: Crate and Barrel’s punch bowl is a chic and functional piece at a good price.

At your next cocktail party, do yourself a favor and take this hosting shortcut. Setting up a feature punch bowl is one of my favorite ways to class-up a party, while also simplifying prep and keeping costs down. You can mix up a batch of your favorite colorful non-alcoholic beverage and serve it next to a DIY liquor bar, or you can add the spirits right along with your fruity mixers, and serve up your favorite signature cocktail.

Since most punches, from creamy eggnog and cinnamon, to traditional red rum punch, happen to be gorgeous, this highly-rated large, clear glass punch bowl from Crate and Barrel can help you mix beauty and function on your drinks table.

The round fishbowl shape and matching glasses are simple yet chic, and go with absolutely any décor theme. Plus, at a three-gallon capacity, this punchbowl is plenty large enough to serve a crowd. But if you want to go for that spare, elegant style, it looks great when filled just halfway.

The deep ladle is the perfect shape to help guests dole out large portions without spilling. However, the ladle is acrylic, and not glass. This is, of course, to prevent breakage against the glass bowl and cups, but might not be aesthetically ideal for you.

The eight glasses are fantastically versatile for serving anything from juice to working as stemless wine glasses or whiskey tumblers.

Pros: Chic, versatile, inexpensive for a 10-piece set

Cons: The ladle is plastic, and the bowl is hand wash only

The best soup tureen

Why you’ll love it: Timeless beauty is the name of the game with this porcelain tureen from Lenox.

Chances are, if you’re thinking of using a highly specialized piece of serving ware like a soup tureen, then you’re pretty aware of the details that go into a traditional, buttoned-up style of dinner party hosting. Basically, if your serving game calls for a soup tureen, then you’re probably looking for something with classic beauty, and we’ve got you covered.

This porcelain tureen comes from Lenox, which is one of the major longstanding china companies in the US. The careful, botanical carvings in this classic porcelain tureen say dignified beauty, and the included lid, ladle, and easy-to-grip handles scream functionality.

As one reviewer on Amazon puts it, “Holds heat well on its own when I have soup or mashed potatoes.” Plus, its capacity is a little over a gallon, so you can feed a hungry, soup-loving crowd if need be.

Lenox also sells a matching set of serving dishes, so if you want all of your serving dishes to go together, this is a good set to invest in.

Pros: Classic beauty, available as a matching china set

Cons: Porcelain isn’t as sturdy as some material alternatives, and it’s a little on the pricier side

