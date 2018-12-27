The best sewing machines you can buy

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

High-quality sewing machines are pleasant to use for long periods of time, have stitches for whatever projects you want to work on, and can handle a broad range of fabrics.

The Singer Heavy Duty 4423 Sewing Machine is our top pick because it’s ideal for beginners, it’s inexpensive, and can reach speeds of up to 1,100 stitches per minutes.

With the easy accessibility of cheap clothing, linens, and other fabric products just a click away, the sewing machine has lost its once prominent place in American homes. However, for people who like completing projects on their own and reducing their consumption, sewing machines are an indispensable part of the household. Plus, these units serve as an excellent way to bond with youngsters and nurture their self-sufficiency.

For the most part, the sewing machine industry is dominated by Singer, Janome, and Brother, though there are some notable exceptions. Kenmore used to be a major player in the market, but it’s available exclusively at Sears, which just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Singer is the top brand with 43% of sewing machine sales. The company offers features and styles that are designed for all skill levels. Brother holds 29% of the market share and focuses on balancing easy usability with advanced technology and functions for a variety of experience levels and budgets. Lastly, Janome is known for more expensive and advanced computerized machines.

The two main factors you should consider when purchasing a new sewing machine is your skill level and your budget. In our guide, we note which experience levels will benefit most from each machine, including which ones will continue to serve you well as you develop your abilities.

If you have a limited budget, you need to pay closer attention to the features and extras that you really need. For the most part, added functionality comes with a price, but there are deals to be found if you are willing to live without some accessories. For example, some of the more affordable units don’t come with carrying cases and have limited stitch options. This might be fine if you have a dedicated space for your machine and are not interested in monogramming or embroidery.

While researching the best sewing machines, we read through hundreds of buyer and expert ratings and reviews of dozens of models. Our guide features machines that have a track record or performance, durability, and versatility.

Here are the best sewing machines you can buy:

The best sewing machine overall

Why you’ll love it: The Singer Heavy Duty 4423 Sewing Machine is designed with the beginner in mind with its intuitive interface, ability to handle all types of fabrics, and one-step buttonholes.

The Singer Heavy Duty 4423 Sewing Machine only has 23 stitches – 6 basic, 12 decorative, 4 stretch, and a 1-step buttonhole – but it’s a workhorse with its heavy-duty mechanical design.

It has the ability to make 1,100 stitches per minute so you can complete your projects faster. The top drop-in bobbin is easy to insert, and the clear cover allows you to monitor how much thread is left. The built-in needle threader is also convenient for effortless threading with minimal frustration.

The kit comes with a soft-sided dust cover, auxiliary spool pin, spool pin felt, screwdriver, bobbins, needles, quilting guide, seam ripper/lint brush, and all-purpose, zipper, buttonhole, and button sewing feet.

The Wirecutter recommends the Singer Heavy Duty 4423 Sewing Machine for beginners because it’s affordable, can handle an array of fabrics, and is easy to use. The reviewer found that a beginner could sit down and use this machine without spending much time reading the manual. It also makes excellent buttonholes perfectly sized for your button. However, she points out that there only appear to be two speeds, fast and slow. And, the machine gets quite noisy.

Sew Orbit and Best Sewing Machine for Beginners Today also recommend this machine.

More than 2,400 Amazon buyers posted positive reviews of the Singer Heavy Duty 4423 Sewing Machine. John K has the most helpful review. At first, he initiated a return because he had trouble getting the thread tension right and experienced countless bobbin jams, even though he watched several video tutorials. After some more research, he learned that it works well when he uses the felt bobbin spacer, only uses plastic bobbins, and threads it correctly.

Other buyers were impressed with how durable this machine feels and how it can handle heavy-duty fabrics, such as leather and vinyl.

Pros: Achieves up to 1,100 stitches per minutes, handles heavy-duty fabrics, easy to use, makes great buttonholes

Cons: Only two speeds and 23 stitches

The best computerized sewing machine

Why you’ll love it: If you are looking for a sewing machine that will keep pace with your improving abilities, the Janome 7330 Magnolia Computerized Sewing Machine is a smart choice with its computerized stitch selection and durable design.

The Janome 7330 Magnolia Computerized Sewing Machine features a small backlit LCD screen that lets you choose from 30 stitches, including 6 one-step buttonholes. Using the touch buttons, you can also see what stitch length and width you’ve selected. There are convenient buttons for tying off the end of the thread, reversing direction, and starting/stopping.

This machine comes as part of six different kits, and the price is currently the same for all of them. So, before buying, take a moment to find the kit that is best for your needs. For instance, I would recommend going with one of the bundles that has a tote case if you plan on moving your 7330 around regularly.

The Janome 7330 is one of the most highly rated machines on the comprehensive expert site Erin Says Sew. The reviewer appreciates that the bobbin is jam proof and top loading. Also, she was impressed with how one can start and stop sewing with the push of a button, rather than relying exclusively on the foot pedal. However, she would have preferred more decorative stitches, a dust cover, and adjustable presser foot pressure.

Grandma Likes to Sew found that this is a terrific unit for sewers of all levels. The reviewer liked the superior stitch-work and how durable and reliable the 7330 is.

About 92% of the people who reviewed the Janome 7330 on Amazon gave it a positive rating. The most helpful reviewer, Debra Wilson, gave the unit five stars because it runs quietly, can handle several layers of heavy fabric, and has automatic button sewing. Yet, after five years of use, she was only able to figure out how to use the buttonholer attachment after stumbling upon a YouTube tutorial.

Another buyer commented that she uses the machine on a daily basis, and the 7330 was instrumental in her starting a sewing blog and hobby business.

Pros: Useful for sewers of any skill level, runs quietly, durable, automatic button sewing

Cons: Only 30 stitches

The best quilting sewing machine

Why you’ll love it: The Brother CS6000i Sewing and Quilting Machine comes with a variety of extras that make quilting convenient, including an oversized table attachment.

What makes the Brother CS6000i Sewing and Quilting Machine special is the extras and the number of stitches it can handle.

First of all, the oversized table attachment is designed for quilting and other larger projects. There are also eight quilting feet to choose from. You can store your CS6000i in the included hard protective case. There are 60 stitches to choose from on the LCD screen, including 7 buttonholes. Brother backs the quality of this unit with a 25-year limited warranty.

Good Housekeeping recommends the Brother CS6000i as a good computerized sewing machine for beginners. The reviewer found it to be easy to transport and use. They also liked how the add-on wide table worked well for larger quilting projects.

Grandma Likes to Sew recommends this unit as one of the best values for your money. The reviewer noted that the auto-threading, pedal-free sewing, and speed control were easy enough for beginners to use. Sewing from Home suggests buying the CS6000i for quilting projects because the foot holder quilt guide, wide table, and the spring-action quilting foot all lent themselves well to quilting projects.

There are more than 5,500 five-star reviews of the Brother CS6000i on Amazon. Numerous reviewers use this model for making apparel, handbags, accessories, and other projects as part of their sewing business.

Many buyers are impressed with the number of stitch options they get with such an affordable machine. Another popular feature is the effortless threading of the bobbin and needle. The only common complaint was that the highest speed is not particularly fast.

Pros: 60 stitches, comes with a wide table attachment, easy threading of the needle and bobbin, 25-year limited warranty

Cons: Some complaints about the tension

The best luxury sewing machine

Why you’ll love it: If you are an experienced sewer who needs a unit for daily use and you have a little extra money to spend, the Janome DC5100 Computerized Sewing Machine is your best bet.

The Janome DC5100 Computerized Sewing Machine is great because it has 167 stitches that you can select and edit on the LCD touchscreen. Among the stitches are five one-step buttonholes and every letter of the alphabet.

This computerized machine also has enough memory to store up to 50 patterns so you can easily duplicate a project. The kit comes with 11 presser feet, extra needles and bobbins, and a carrying case with a handle so you will have everything you need to get started out of the box. You just need to buy some thread.

The Wirecutter recommends the Janome DC5100 as the best sewing machine for intermediate sewers. The reviewer found that it can handle everything from delicate clothing projects to heavy curtains and quilts.

Of the dozens of units Erin Says Sew tested, this machine is one of only three to receive a perfect five-star rating. She recommends this unit because she found the motor to be incredibly powerful and the array of stitches to be unique and helpful. The only negative she noted is that there is only one font for monogramming, and it isn’t particularly exciting.

There are only 35 reviews of the Janome DC5100 on Amazon, and just 3 of those give the unit less than 4 stars. The biggest positive that buyers keep mentioning is that the user manual is incredibly helpful and well-written. Others are impressed with how quiet the machine runs.

One buyer noted that she is able to use the DC5100 while her baby is sleeping, whereas her old machine would inevitably wake up the wee one. The main complaint is that the letters are somewhat sloppy looking.

Pros: 167 stitches, powerful motor, handles a broad array of fabrics, well-written user manual

Cons: Expensive, unimpressive and non-adjustable font

The best portable sewing machine

Why you’ll love it: The Brother HC1850 Computerized Sewing and Quilting Machine only weighs about 10 pounds, which makes it ideal for bringing along to sewing circles and classes.

For its price, the Brother HC1850 Computerized Sewing and Quilting Machine has an impressive selection of features. You can use this unit to monogram letters, numbers, punctuation marks, and even some non-standard characters. The stitches include 8 auto-buttonhole styles, 12 heirloom stitches, 94 decorative stitches, 14 quilting stitches, and 42 garment construction stitches.

Like the Brother CS6000i, the HC1850 is great for quilting and comes with a spring-action quilting foot, detachable wide table, and the ability to do free-motion quilting. Plus, the kit includes bobbins, needles, spool caps, a seam ripper, instructional DVD, eight presser feet, and more.

Good Housekeeping recommends the Brother HC1850 because it comes with an easy-to-follow instructional DVD that shows beginners how to get started. The reviewer found that it was light and portable enough to bring along to classes. However, they note that the sewing speeds are fairly slow.

Quilter’s Review recommends this unit because it balances affordability and features quite nicely. The reviewer was impressed with how simple it is to thread the needle, but she warned against using it for serious quilting because of the small neck and the presser feet don’t rise enough for thicker quilts.

Approximately 89% of the people who reviewed the Brother HC1850 on Amazon gave it 4 or 5 stars. G. Whittington is the most helpful reviewer. This is her third sewing machine and her favorite. She uses it for embroideries, quilting, and sewing. She is disabled and found it fits her needs thanks to the foot pedal-free use and light weight.

Another experienced sewer was impressed with the embroidery stitches this unit produces. The biggest complaint is with the 25-year warranty. One buyer was disappointed when her feed dog stopped working after a year and Brother would not replace it.

Pros: Only weighs about 10 pounds, 130 built-in stitches, comes with an instructional DVD

Cons: Runs slow, misleading warranty, doesn’t come with a case or cover