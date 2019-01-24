The best outdoor storage sheds you can buy

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Outdoor storage sheds come in nearly countless designs, making them suitable for storing everything from gardening tools to ride-on lawnmowers.

The Sheds USA Installed Smart Siding Val-U Shed made the top of our list thanks to its economical cost, fully assembled delivery, and customization options.

If you own or rent a home with a yard, then chances are you have all sorts of gardening and landscaping equipment, too. Maybe you have bicycles, kids’ toys, and sporting goods in your yard as well. No matter what items are lying around, a quality outdoor storage shed can neaten up your yard and protect your supplies.

But buying an outdoor storage shed is a process. Many sheds are significant investments, and you’ll find a huge variety of designs, materials, and assembly procedures as you shop. Plus, you want a shed that has a nice visual appeal, especially because it’s going to be installed in your yard.

If you’re overwhelmed by the many shed choices you’re facing, Insider Picks is here to help. We’ve researched and evaluated outdoor storage sheds to find the best sheds you can buy.

We’ve included sheds that give you tons of storage, as well as sheds that don’t take up too much room. And don’t worry, we’ve included sheds that are easy to install, and one shed that doesn’t require any installation at all. Whether you need to store ride-on lawnmowers, garbage cans, or sporting equipment, there’s a shed in this guide that will suit your needs.

Here are the best sheds you can buy:

The best shed overall

Why you’ll love it: The Sheds USA Installed Smart Siding Val-U Shed isn’t just charming in its design, it arrives fully assembled and is installed right in your yard.

If the idea of assembling a shed has you dreading its arrival, the Sheds USA Installed Smart Siding Val-U Shed is the perfect solution. This shed arrives fully assembled, and it will be installed in your yard for you. The process is completely hands-off, allowing you to enjoy a ready-to-use shed without any of the assembly hassle.

Sheds USA also offers many customization options that aren’t available with prepackaged sheds. You can choose between three different shingle colors and several add-on options, such as a 4-foot ramp, workbench, and ultra-strong Tough Floor. The siding and pine trim come ready to paint, giving you full control of the shed’s final appearance.

While this shed is economical, it has also been built with an eye for quality. The shed features a 54-inch-wide door that has a keyed lock entry for security. Its 8-by-6-foot dimensions offer generous storage space, and the Smart Siding Val-U Shed is backed by a 15-year limited warranty.

The Smart Siding Val-U Shed has an impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars at Home Depot, based on nine reviews. Many reviewers praised the installation process.

One reviewer wrote, “I had the shed installed and it was exactly as I suspected. The crew that brought the shed and built it for me were friendly, efficient, and great to work with.”

Pros: Delivered fully assembled, many customization options, keyed lock entry, 15-year limited warranty

Cons: Installation site must be level and prepared

The best shed for temporary use

Why you’ll love it: The Abba Patio Storage Shelter is lightweight, affordable, and a convenient solution for temporary storage space.

If you’re looking for temporary storage at an affordable price, you won’t find a better option than the Abba Patio Storage Shelter. This shelter features a powder-coated steel frame and polyethylene top cover that can be easily set up, collapsed, transported, and stored as needed. The components themselves are lightweight, making moving and assembling this shed easy for one person.

I’ve used this shed myself at my home and the installation took me about an hour. I found that all of the parts fit together well. As an Amazon reviewer confirmed: “Very well designed and made, everything fit together perfectly – tubing joints, seams, grommets, Velcro, and door flap. Easy one person set up in 90 minutes, just follow the picture instructions.” The zipper door is removable, and it can be secured open for easy access to the shed.

I found that this shed to be more durable than other temporary sheds made by other companies. Still, it’s important to anchor it down well, since strong wind will easily carry it away. I found the anchors included with the shed to be a bit flimsy and opted to use heavy-duty tent stakes and cinderblocks for extra reinforcement.

The Abba Patio Storage Shelter is available in multiple sizes, so it can be used to store anything from lawnmowers to vehicles.

Pros: Simple installation, fully collapsible, affordable, available in a number of different sizes

Cons: Lightweight construction can be damaged by severe weather, wind can carry the shed away unless properly anchored

The best shed for durability

Why you’ll love it: With a spacious interior and durable construction, the Suncast Tremont Storage Shed will keep tools, lawnmowers, and more safe.

The Suncast Tremont Storage Shed is a versatile option suitable for many homeowners. This shed’s 8-by-10 foot design can accommodate tools, smaller machines, and other items. Its generous 60-inch-wide door opening means that you can use it to store ride-on mowers, wheelbarrows, and more. Two corner shelves can be installed in eight different locations, allowing you to customize the shed’s design to your needs.

Many outdoor storage sheds are made of somewhat flimsy materials, but the Suncast Tremont Storage Shed‘s major strength is in the durability of its construction. The steel-reinforced multi-wall panels are designed for both strength and stability, and the all-weather construction offers UV protection. This shed is designed to be low-maintenance, and it can even be padlocked for additional security.

This shed is packed full of features that make it both convenient and easy to use. Six skylights provide visibility during the day, so you don’t have to worry about bringing along a flashlight to locate your tools.

With a 4.4 out of 5-star rating on Amazon based on 54 reviews, it’s clear that buyers are pleased with the shed’s design, performance, and durability.

One reviewer wrote, “It looks great, the doors fit perfectly and the sky lights are a nice addition. The heavy plastic floor is great, with raised tread for grip.”

All in all, the Suncast Tremont Storage Shed offers significant value for its price.

Pros: Highly durable, generous storage space, skylights allow for natural light

Cons: Assembly can be time-consuming, shed must be installed on a prepared flat base

The best small shed

Why you’ll love it: If you need less storage or don’t want to sacrifice square footage in your yard, the Suncast The Stow-Away Horizontal Storage Shed is a good solution.

With its horizontal design, this shed is easy to access and can be placed right alongside your house. The Suncast Stow-Away Horizontal Storage Shed can hold two 96-gallon garbage containers for an aesthetically pleasing solution. Or, you can use it for bicycles, patio cushions, tools, and more.

This shed offers many features that make it a popular choice. Its multi-wall panels are engineered to be strong and durable, and the all-weather construction is water-resistant and offers UV protection. The lid is lockable (though a lock isn’t included), which is ideal if you’ll be storing garbage containers and want to keep your local raccoons and other animals out.

It measures five feet 10.5 inches wide by three feet 8.25 inches deep by four feet four inches high. Plus, at under $400, this shed is a more economical option for those who need minimal storage.

The Stow-Away Horizontal Storage Shed has earned 4.2 out of 5 stars, based on 233 reviews on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, “I bought this to permanently store a very large portable generator. It was easy to put together and the resin pieces are reasonably sturdy, probably better than any metal shed for the price.”

Another reviewer loved the ease of installation: “I’m five feet four inches and had no problem putting this together myself. The parts fit together easily. It’s sturdy and the precision is excellent. All the holes and tabs line up exactly. The parts are all CLEARLY labeled as is the direction (up, down, left right) and what each piece is (left door, right door, back etc…).”

Pros: Easy-open lid, versatile storage options, durable construction

Cons: Level site must be prepared for installation, smaller dimensions mean this shed offers limited storage

The best shed for maximum storage

Why you’ll love it: The Lifetime Dual Entry Plastic Storage Shed offers a huge amount of storage plus dual entry doors for convenience and accessibility.

At 14 feet seven inches wide by seven feet eight inches deep, the Lifetime Dual Entry Plastic Storage Shed is sure to offer you plenty of space for your tools, machinery, and more. Double doors allow for easy access, while two shelves, four corner shelves, and two peg strips with tool hooks set you well on your way to having an impeccably organized shed.

This shed has been built to be long-lasting and strong. HDPE polyethylene plastic and steel ensure plenty of durability, and the two polycarbonate windows with shutters complement the charming gable roof.

Screened vents allow air to circulate into the shed while keeping pests out, protecting your tools and machinery. Plus, this shed offers a high-density slip-resistant plastic floor to help keep you safe when your shoes are wet. The shed is backed by a 10-year limited warranty.

The Lifetime Dual Entry Plastic Storage Shed has a customer rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars on Wayfair, based on 198 reviews. Jacqueline wrote, “Wonderful shed. We have had this for a few years now and we’ve had wind, snow, and rain with no issues.”

Another reviewer named Chad attested to the shed’s spacious interior: “There is a ton of space: we have a riding lawn mower, push mower, and snow thrower all in there, plus lawn tools and various odds and ends. It looks small when you set it up. There is a ton of storage inside.”

If you’re storing a lot of equipment and want to prioritize your organization, this shed may be the right choice for you.

Pros: Place the end door on whichever end of the shed you need, generous storage space, wind rated to 65 miles per hour

Cons: Takes up significant yard space, requires a foundation (not included)