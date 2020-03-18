The best sheet masks

Sheet masks are the latest Korean beauty craze to take the world by storm.

They offer a super-easy, speedy way to give your skin some extra love without having to leave home.

For the ultimate post-facial glow in an instant, the Farmacy Coconut Gel Sheet Mask is the best sheet mask you can buy for the price and quality ingredients.

You can also check out our guide to the best moisturizers.

Sheet masks act like flash facials to provide an instant fix for your skin and address all sorts of concerns. Despite the fact that sheet masks make you look terrifying temporarily, they have reached cult status among celebrities, dermatologists, and beauty junkies alike. Instagram is filled with people snapping scary sheet mask selfies (check out Victoria Beckham’s account).

So what’s so amazing about this K-beauty trend? The reason for our sheet mask obsession is that they are the easiest and fastest way to give your skin some extra attention without having to go to a spa. These masks are made from cotton, paper, or gel and saturated with concentrated ingredients that penetrate deep into your skin for plumper, more radiant complexions. You see results in just 10-15 minutes and unlike traditional masks, they are super-easy to remove. However, in our testing, we did discover that many sheet masks didn’t produce any visible results, so you have to do your research before you buy your first mask.

As well as being renowned for their incredible hydrating properties, sheet masks treat different skin concerns, from soothing sensitive skin to brightening dull complexions. Some are great for a pre-night out boost, while others work better if you wear them before you go to bed, so the serum can soak in and you can wake up with glowing skin. Many experts are now using sheet masks as part of their daily skincare routine.

With the incredible number of sheet masks on the market, working out which one is right for you can be a minefield. As well as researching thousands of reviews from beauty experts and buyers, we’ve tried and tested all sorts of sheet masks, from super cheap to super expensive, to come up with our top picks.

Here the best sheet masks:

The best sheet mask overall

source Farmacy

The Farmacy Coconut Gel Sheet Mask Sheet is loaded with ultra-moisturizing ingredients for a boost of hydration in a pinch.

When you’re crunched for time and don’t want to spend a fortune on a facial, a great sheet mask can give you radiant skin almost instantly. If your main goal is a glowy complexion, we recommend trying Farmacy’s Coconut Gel Sheet Mask.

The formula is loaded with nourishing ingredients like coconut water, hyaluronic acid, and cucumber extract. Hyaluronic acid can hold 1,000 times its weight in water, so it delivers some serious hydration. Paired with calming cucumber extract and moisturizing, refreshing coconut water, this mask works for any skin type.

Just slap the Coconut Gel Sheet Mask on for 15 minutes – that’s all you need for the mask to work its magic. Take it off to reveal more supple, smooth, calm skin. Sephora reviewers give this a 4.5/5 star rating.

At $6 a mask, it’s not the cheapest on this list but it’s relatively affordable, making it a good choice to pick up if you need your skin in tip-top shape for a special event. – Remi Rosmarin

Pros: Clean and cruelty-free ingredients, affordable price, good for all skin types

Cons: Smaller sized mask

The best sheet mask for hydrating dry skin

source Patchology

For smoother, hydrated skin in just five minutes, the Patchology Hydrate FlashMasque 5 Minute Facial Sheet Mask is hard to beat.

Patchology’s mask is your secret weapon for defeating dry skin because it features ingredients like hyaluronic acid for hydration, and vitamin B5 and betaine to improve elasticity and smooth skin.

Traditionally, sheet masks take up to 20 minutes to work, but the Patchology Hydrate Flashmasque accelerates delivery of the ingredients to the skin with its unique material, so you see results in just five minutes.

This speedy skin saver is perfect for a last-minute touch up before you put on your make up or before you go to bed. It is the ideal quick fix for winter when your skin needs some extra hydration or on a long flight (as long as you don’t mind scaring the flight attendants).

Beauty blogger Cou Cou Jolie said her skin was looking more fresh and plump after using the Patchology Hydrate Flashmasque. It also gets great reviews on Ulta Beauty, with users reporting glowing, smoother skin. – Janine Clements

Pros: Quick results, hydrates, smooths dry skin, good for all skin types

Cons: Very wet, can be tricky to unfold

The best sheet mask for brightening dull skin

source Erno Laszlo

For an easy, fast path to radiant skin, Erno Laszlo’s Lighten & Brighten Hydrogel Mask should be your go-to sheet mask.

The Lighten & Brighten White Marble Hydrogel Mask from renowned skincare brand Erno Laszlo is designed to instantly brighten skin and reduce the appearance of dark spots and aging. The serum is made up of allotonin to plump up the skin, essential oils including peony and chamomile to moisturize, and sunflower seed oil to protect against wrinkles.

We’re obsessed with Erno Laszlo’s range of sheet masks, and this one is awesome. Each sheet mask comes in two pieces of gel-like material. It felt a bit slippery and strange, but it was easy to apply. I liked that it didn’t slip off my face so I could walk around while the mask did its work.

The mask has a very light, clean smell, unlike some sheet masks that smell a bit weird. After I took it off, my skin looked way less tired and had a visible dewy sheen. This is a perfect pre-night out treatment.

Beauty bloggers and buyers agree, giving this mask consistently high ratings. The experts at Conde Nast Traveller included the Lighten & Brighten Hydrogel Mask on a list of top hand luggage beauty essentials. – Janine Clements

Pros: Suitable for all skin types, you can move around with it on, ideal pre-night out treatment, paraben, phthalate, sulfate-free

Cons: One of the more expensive sheet masks

The best sheet mask for soothing sensitive skin

source Sephora

When you want to give dry, sensitive skin some extra love without spending a fortune at the spa, the Dr. Jart+ Dermamask Water Jet Vital Hydra Solution Mask is ideal.

Our favorite water-based face mask for sensitive skin comes from the legendary Korean Brand Dr Jart+. The mask is packed with hydrating ingredients like algae extract, aquaxyl, xylitol, and oligo-hyaluronic acid to moisturize sensitive skin without irritation. The mask is designed to calm redness and cool irritated skin, making it a godsend for people with sensitive skin. It works just as well for those with oily, dry, or combination skin.

Buyers at Sephora give it an average rating of 4.5 out of 5. Reviewer after reviewer reports how much more hydrated and smooth their skin feels. This is the kind of face mask you can use before you go to bed to give your skin a chance to recover. – Janine Clements and Remi Rosmarin

Pros: Great if you have sensitive skin, formulated without artificial fragrance, parabens, sulfates, and phthalates

Cons: A bit big so it can slip off

The best splurge-worthy sheet mask

source SK-II

Japanese brand SK-II’s Pitera Facial Treatment Mask is a cult classic because it visibly hydrates, brightens, and firms your skin.

The SK-II Pitera Facial Treatment Mask is an all-in-one sheet mask that does everything you need for a glowing, gorgeous complexion. Beauty editors, bloggers, and celebrities such as Cate Blanchett are obsessed, and so are we.

The sheet is soaked with SK-II’s signature serum Pitera. Discovered in a sake brewery back in the ’70s, this liquid is packed with naturally-derived vitamins, amino acids, and minerals. It is designed to refine texture and address uneven skin tone, dryness, large pores, and oiliness. SK-II suggests you use a mask once or twice a week or before a special event.

The SK-II Pitera Facial Treatment Mask lived up to the hype in our testing. It made my skin look more radiant instantly, and my skin felt tighter and softer. The mask fit well and stayed put, although it felt a bit slimy. Granted, most face masks feel a bit slimy because it’s the slime that fixes your skin.

The SK-II sheet mask gets rave reviews from buyers and experts alike, including Rank and Style. Elle’s Executive Beauty Editor also says it’s one of her top five favorite beauty products, and buyers on Sephora give it great reviews, too. – Janine Clements

Pros: Hydrates, brightens, firms, good for all skin types, fragrance-free, not tested on animals

Cons: Expensive

The best sheet mask for anti-aging

source Tatcha

For smoother skin in just 15 minutes, the Tatcha Luminous Deep Hydration Lifting Mask is our top pick.

Tatcha’s gel-like face mask is packed with powerful anti-aging products including red algae and hyaluronic acid, as well as green tea and rice to target dryness, dullness, and loss of firmness. It is derived from coconut and is more effective than paper masks.

Tatcha claims it can increase the skin’s total moisture by 200% in 15 minutes. While we can’t verify that claim, we can say that it left our skin feeling great.

The Tatcha Luminous Deep Hydration Lifting Mask smelled delicious and it stuck to my skin better than most of the paper ones. It was a bit fiddly, as you have to remove one of the layers to put it on, but it fit well. After taking it off, my skin felt much tighter and my fine lines were less obvious.

Experts from Harpers Bazaar’s also agree that it’s great for hydration and hiding fine lines. The Tatcha mask also gets rave reviews on Sephora. One buyer said it’s the best one on the market.

Beauty does come at a price, though, and at $25 a pop, this is a great mask for special occasions or when your skin needs some extra attention. – Janine Clements

Pros: Firms, smoothes, hydrates, doesn’t slip off your face

Cons: Expensive, it’s a bit fiddly to apply

The best sheet masks for breakouts

source Leaders Insolution

If you’re prone to breakouts and want effective, instant relief, then you’ll love the Leaders AC Clear Treatment Mask.

The AC Clear Treatment Mask from Korean company Leaders Insolution balances skin and provides relief for irritated, stressed, and sensitive skin that’s prone to breakouts and inflammation.

This hypoallergenic 100% cotton sheet mask is packed with maple water, hyaluronic acid, and snail secretions to calm skin and reduce redness. It’s gentle enough to be used daily and the more often you use it, the better the results.

The AC Clear Treatment Mask was featured in Byrdie’s top sheet masks for acne and it gets lots of praise for how effective it is from buyers. Reviewers reported you do need to use it multiple times to get the best results. – Janine Clements

Pros: Reduces redness, irritation, and inflammation; prevents flare ups with regular use; great price

Cons: Better results after multiple applications

The best sheet masks for under $5

source Tony Moly

For a fun and very affordable sheet mask with great results, the Tonymoly I’m Real Avocado Sheet Mask is a winner.

Established in Seoul more than 10 years ago, Tonymoly pioneered the Korean sheet mask beauty trend that has spread across the world. The innovative brand is now a household name in the US.

There are 14 different masks in the Tonymoly I’m Real Sheet Mask collection to address every possible skin concern and we’ve tried them all. Our favorite is the I’m Real Avocado Sheet Mask.

Ideal for dull, dry, and stressed out skin, this highly moisturizing sheet mask is soaked with nutrient-rich avocado essence. The paper sheet had a pleasant smell, but felt quite delicate so I had to be careful not to tear it. After leaving it on for 20 minutes, my skin definitely felt softer and looked fresher.

Beauty blogger The Sunday Girl says this mask is one of her favorite sheet masks ever and it gets 4.5 out of 5 on Influenster. Some buyers did comment on the fit not being great. – Janine Clements

Pros: Good for dry skin, great price, cruelty-free ingredients

Cons: Delicate so may tear

The best sheet mask for a quick fix

source Talika

Talkia’s Bio Enzyme Brightening Mask is the quick fix you pray for when your skin is looking sad ahead of a big event.

You know those times when you wake up the morning before a big event, and your skin looks totally sallow? Your acne scars are popping, your under eyes are sagging, and you just wish you had a magic wand to instantly make your skin sing?

That’s when Talika’s Bio Enzyme Brightening Mask comes in. It’s formulated with argan oil, alpine herbs, and cinnamon, and it’s the closest you can come to a skincare cure-all. Just one use of this mask will deliver a more glowing, clear complexion in 30 minutes.

It’s true. The first time she used it, Refinery29 writer Megan McIntyre was downright shocked with how clear her complexion looked after just one use. The cinnamon’s tingling sensation helps to brighten your skin, while the argan oil hydrates and adds glow. That’s what makes this the perfect mask to pop on when you’re in need of a quick fix.

One word of warning, though: Sensitive skin types may react negatively to the cinnamon. If this sounds like you, try this mask out on a day where you can handle a little redness to see how your skin reacts. – Maria Del Russo

Pros: Soothes and brightens skin after one use

Cons: May cause redness in sensitive skin types

The best sheet mask for sensitive skin

source St. Ives

Suffer from sensitive skin? St. Ives’ Nourish and Soothe Oatmeal Mask helps calm even the reddest of faces.

Folks with truly sensitive skin know it’s no picnic. Just the slightest bit of irritation can cause hours of redness – and splotches aren’t necessarily our favorite things to be sporting. If you’re one of these people, then you should never be without St. Ives’ Nourish and Soothe Oatmeal Mask.

Just like the oatmeal baths of your childhood, this oatmeal mask instantly soothes whatever is ailing your face. Sunburn? Pop this on. Windburn? You got it. That’s all thanks to the oatmeal extract. It works to calm any type of skin issue, while leaving your face feeling refreshed and clean.

And since it’s in an easy-to-use sheet, you can get all of the benefits without the mess. People love this mask. One commenter wrote that even though her sensitive skin tends to react negatively to sheet masks, this one actually nourished and calmed her face.

Because of its calming properties, this is actually a great mask to pop on after you’ve applied a more detoxifying mask. It will calm things down while sealing in the good-for-you ingredients of the first. – Maria Del Russo

Pros: Good for even the most sensitive skin

Cons: The serum is watery, so it can get a little messy

The best anti-pollution mask

source 7 Wonders

Leaders Cosmetics 7 Wonders Amazonian Acai Anti Pollution Mask helps fight free radical damage, leading to a bright, beautiful complexion.

If you live in a city, it’s not just the sun you have to worry about every time you step outside. Free radicals brought on by pollution can wreak havoc on your skin, leading to a dull complexion. Free radicals are also one of the worst catalysts for aging skin.

But a skincare regimen rich in antioxidants is perfect for combating these issues. And Leaders Cosmetics 7 Wonders Amazonian Acai Anti Pollution Mask should be a regular part of any antioxidant-rich regimen.

This little mask is chock-full of good-for-you ingredients that help fight free radicals. Vitamins C, B, and E are the powerhouses of this mask, while acai berries come in for the assist. All these ingredients work to wick away the negative effects of pollution.

The one downside? Some people have reported that this mask can be a little tough to put on. – Maria Del Russo

Pros: Helps fight pollution, smells great

Cons: Can be difficult to put on

