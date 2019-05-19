The best sheets you can buy for kids

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Kids’ bedsheets need to keep children warm and cozy while matching their personal sense of style and the general aesthetics of the room and the home.

Our pick for the best kids’ sheets come from Crate and Kids because of the vast selection of organic linens and designs that kids and parents will both appreciate.

Buying the best sheets for your kid means taking into consideration various factors. First, of course, you simply need to select the right linens for your child’s mattress, be it a toddler, twin bed, twin XL, or full. Then, you need to consider the aesthetics of the room and the home and balance that against your kid’s interests. If you have a baseball fan, then sports-themed sheets might be a great choice … unless they will make a jarring contrast against the generally minimalist interior design of the home. On the other hand, if you have a warm, richly decorated country or Craftsman house, monotone or subtly patterned sheets may look out of place.

You also need to keep in mind how quickly kids’ tastes can change. Your son may love dinosaurs this week, but next week he might get into trucks, unicorns, or robots. And while you may love pink and purple, your daughter might not, so don’t simply buy sheets that skew toward one gender based on color or pattern. Meet your kids where they are while being watchful for those passing interests; a good set of kids’ sheets should last a few years, and many are actually pretty expensive, so take your time with the choice. On the other hand, you can also buy cheaper sheets and give in to the whim of the moment, knowing the thinner, lower-quality sheets won’t last forever.

Just make sure you buy your kid sheets in a material he or she will find comfortable and that fits the season; no flannel in summer, for example, and if she doesn’t like the feel of polyester microfiber, don’t force it on her. Kids spend a large portion of their lives sleeping, so make sure their sheets help them to rest well.

Finally, here’s a tip from my own experience: If you’re getting a backup set of sheets, make them as neutral as possible. My son loves dogs and robots, so his primary two sets of sheet feature said characters, but we keep some basic off-white sheets in reserve. That way, we never get pushback when the go-to options aren’t available, and we’ll be able to use them for his sister when she’s older.

Here are the best kids’ sheets you can buy:

The best overall

Crate and Kids sheets come in dozens of prints that are playful and bright. They are made from organic cotton and quality is high.

The biggest problem with buying kids’ sheets from Crate and Kids (part of Crate and Barrel) is the many options available. It will take you 10 or 15 minutes just to view each of the sheet sets online, and narrowing them down to your top picks is no easy feat because they are so charming. Do you go with the Wild Excursion Elephant or Sea Life? Or, what about Sesame Street and Outer Space?

Whatever you choose, the sheets (and matching pillowcases) are made using organic cotton and taut stitching. Available in twin or full, the fitted sheet stays firmly in place on the mattress, and stand up to repeated washing and drying. I know this firsthand because my kid sleeps on the robot sheets.

While Crate and Kids sheet sets aren’t cheap, they’re not the most expensive option and are well-worth their cost, thanks to the quality and selection.

One customer called them “excellent quality” and remarked how they felt “so crisp, soft, and clean.” Faveable called Crate and Barrel sheets some of the “best bed sheets we’ve reviewed.”

Pros: Amazing selection, organic cotton, durable sheets wash and dry well

Cons: Rather pricey

The best budget sheets

Most three-piece sets of Golden Linens Printed Kids Sheets cost less than $25.

Does your kid like race cars? How about football, butterflies, or dinosaurs? Golden Linens has your kid covered (pun intended) with those and many more, thanks to a line of colorful graphic sheets bearing all sorts of themes. And, prices are low. At the “high” end of pricing, Golden Linens sells three-piece kids’ sheet sets for around $22.99. However, many of their sets sell for just $19.99 or lower.

At that low price, you can justify buying sheets with a style that you know your kid will soon outgrow, and you can definitely justify buying these as backup sheets too. The sheets are made from microfiber polyester and look great when new, but they will fade noticeably after a number of washes, and they will get thinner and less soft over time. That’s to be expected from linens this inexpensive, of course, so don’t be surprised when you have to replace them more quickly than with higher priced, higher quality sheets.

With dozens of reviews posted on Amazon, customers have given the Golden Linens Printed Kids Sheets a 3.8-star average rating, with 73% giving 4 or 5 stars. One customer called the sheets “soft enough and comfy,” while many parents predictably celebrated the low price. Another parent called them “cute,” but added (as I discovered) “the sheets faded significantly after a couple of washes.”

Pros: Very low cost, multiple prints available, gender neutral and boy and girl prints available

Cons: Colors fade with repeated washing, sheets thin out over time

The best disposable sheets

Peel Away Labs Disposable Fitted Sheets are an ideal solution during potty-training phase or when your kid is ill.

There are a few good reasons to consider getting a set of Peel Away Labs Disposable Fitted Sheets, but the main one is that these sheets are priceless during the harrowing process of nighttime potty training. Each set comes with five layered sheets that, as the name suggests, can simply be peeled away one at a time, revealing a brand new fresh and clean sheet. Instead of changing and washing soiled sheets multiple days in a row, you can peel away and toss a disposable sheet, refreshing the bed immediately.

Disposable sheets are also a great idea to use when your kid is sick, as germs can fester in linens, potentially spreading to other family members or dragging out the length and severity of the child’s illness through repeated exposure. And if you have a bed used only occasionally by guests, Peel Away Labs sheets make it easy to remake the bed after its use.

Despite being disposable and waterproof, these sheets are actually comfortable and can be used for multiple nights in a row. Their blend of polyester, rayon, and bamboo fibers create a soft fabric feel that’s also breathable. The only glaring issue here is that you’ll still need to provide a top sheet, and that one won’t be disposable. So, just hope all messes settle downward.

One Amazon customer called Peel Away Labs sheets as comfortable as “expensive cotton sheets” and “can’t tell at all that they’re disposable.” Another buyer called the “waterproof layers … a life saver.”

Just don’t count on using disposable sheets forever, as eventually that would rock your budget; after all, while you can toss them, you can’t wash them.

Pros: Five disposable layers per package, fully waterproof, soft breathable fabric

Cons: No flat sheet included, pricey as long-term bedding

The best colorful sheets

You can get Nest Bedding Crayola Color Kids Sheets in 24 different colors, so you should be able to choose sheets that complement any bedroom.

If it’s colorful sheets you seek, then Nest Bedding’s Crayola sheets are sure to satisfy. The partnership between Nest and Crayola, the well-known maker of crayons and other coloring products, led to two-dozen different colors of sheet sets available, including shades like Outrageous Orange, Blue Berry Blue, and Hot Magenta, but there are also more muted options like Tan and Spring Green.

Whether bold and bright or subtler in hue, every option is rich in color saturation (well, except white) and will maintain its color well even with daily use. The fabric is brushed polyester microfiber that’s soft to the touch and stays cool enough for use in the summer, yet is cozy enough for year-round use with a good comforter on top.

At nearly $80 per three-piece twin set (fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillow case) these are rather pricey linens. But that multiple color selection will allow you to choose just the right sheets. Unless, your kid wants a print or pattern.

Note that a few customers have reported issues with the stitching in Crayola linens, but most buyers are quite happy with the sheets. I have the Blue Berry Blue and have been satisfied with the quality.

Pros: Large selection of colors, fade resistant, soft brushed feel

Cons: Expensive, no patterns or prints

The best extra-warm sheets

The thick, cuddly flannel sheets in the Eddie Bauer Twin Flannel Sheet Set are perfect for keeping your kid warm in winter or when the AC is cranking in the summer.

The Eddie Bauer Twin Flannel Sheet Set isn’t technically designed for kids, but the charming bear, dog, penguin, deer, and other patterns could be kid favorites just the same. And, these sheets are well made, especially considering their price.

An Eddie Bauer Twin Flannel Sheet Set costs less than $35 yet the linens should last for years even if used year round. They are made out of 100% cotton and are soft to the touch and hold warmth well. (Tip: If the sheets are too warm, swap out a non-flannel top sheet but leave the flannel fitted sheet; it’s the best of both worlds.)

Deep corner pockets reinforced with elastic help the bottom sheet stay put even on thick mattresses, while the top sheet offers ample coverage to the sleeper.

The sheets undergo an eight-step brushing process intended to minimize pilling and are pre-washed so they won’t shrink when you clean them. If you want your kid to be warm and cozy in bed, then these are great sheets to consider.

And with more than a hundred reviews posted on Amazon, most parents second that. The Eddie Bauer Twin Flannel Sheet Set has a fine 4.4-star average rating, with one customer calling “these sheets perfect” for his son, saying they are “very soft, warm, [and] durable.” Another loved how they “become even softer” with repeated washing.

A few buyers reported issues with the stitching of the fitted sheet separating over time, so keep a sewing kit on hand just in case. The WireCutter mentioned “a lot of pilling [and] heavy shedding” with some Eddie Bauer flannel sheets; it’s an issue with all such linens, but note that despite all that brushing, there will be some issues.

Pros: Extra-warm sheets, softer over time, good price point

Cons: Pilling issues, some seams separate over time