The best shoe racks and shoe organizers

Jumbled shoes get damaged and dirty, and the disorder complicates your mornings.

Instead, make your life easier – and more organized – with the best shoe organizer, the Seville Classics 3-Tier Resin Shoe Rack.

Is there a secret behind your closet door? A jumbled heap of shoes that makes it difficult to separate the heels from the flip-flops or find that cute pair of sandals you want to wear? Even worse, perhaps your loafers appear to be making a getaway across your bedroom floor. Or maybe your shoe storage isn’t in that bad a state but could use a little bit of organization.

Whether your shoe collection rivals that of Imelda Marcos, or you merely have a couple of pairs of well-tended heels, keeping your footwear organized and properly stored not only keeps those shoes in good condition, it makes your life easier and just a bit less frazzled. After all, who has time to rummage through a heap of shoes on Monday morning, frantically searching for that pair of boots that perfectly complement your outfit? And it might be easier to finally hit the gym when your workout shoes are right at hand.

A good shoe organizer is one of the first steps in winning the battle of the footwear. Most shoe organizers are fairly inexpensive, and there are multiple styles to fit every need and every size closet.

So get ready – This is finally the day you’re going to get that closet under control. You can also check out our guide to the best clothes hangers.

Here are the best shoe racks:

Updated on 10/29/2019 by Amir Ismael: Updated pricing, links, and formatting.

The best shoe organizer overall

source Seville Classics

The Seville Classics 3-Tier Resin Shoe Rack is reasonably priced, easy to assemble, stackable, and sized right for just about every closet.

Closet disorder is a thing of the past once your shoes hit the three faux-wood racks of the Seville Classics 3-Tier Resin Shoe Rack. Okay, that might be a bit of an exaggeration, but it’s not too much to say your footwear collection will be well on the way to full organization.

This is a basic shoe rack, sure, but it’s a well-made and versatile one. You get an easily assembled organizer with three 27-inch shelves. Typically, three pairs of standard shoes will fit on each shelf, and you’ll also be able to squeeze an additional three pairs in the space below the bottom shelf. That’s a dozen pairs no longer jumbled on the floor. The shelves are just a bit under 13 inches deep, so you can fit even large men’s shoes without them falling off the shelf.

The Seville Classics shoe rack is made from a reasonably attractive faux-wood resin, so even if you keep it outside your closet – say, near the front door to simplify a “No shoes inside the house” policy – it’s not going to clash with your décor. If you want even more storage, you can easily stack up to four units, or set two (or more) units side-by-side to provide as much shelf space as you need.

Each shelf supports up to 30 pounds, so go ahead and set heavy work boots, ski boots, or jewel-encrusted pumps on the organizer – it can take it.

This is one of the bestselling shoe racks on Amazon, with more than 5,600 reviews and an average of 4.7 stars: It’s hard to beat that. Over and over, customers rave about how easy it is to assemble the rack, how they love being able to stack several units, and how sturdy and useful the racks are. The very few complaints mostly relate to receiving damaged shelves.

Pros: Stackable, attractive, great size, reasonable price

Cons: None to speak of

The best hanging shoe organizer

source Whitmor

Get your favorite or most frequently worn shoes off the closet floor with the Whitmor Hanging Shoe Shelves.

If the space on your closet floor is at a premium, or you only have a few pairs of shoes to store, a hanging shoe organizer like the Whitmor is a great way to go. The sturdy metal frame and heavy-duty polyester fabric body hold up to ten pairs of shoes, while the mesh side pockets store slippers, flip-flops, or other small accessories.

The Whitmor Hanging Shoe Shelves is a mere five inches wide – that’s enough to hold a pair of loafers, sneakers, pumps, or similarly-sized shoes – so it’s not going to take up much of your closet space. The hanging organizer is 52 inches long and just about 12 inches deep. It’s easy to assemble and hangs from your closet rod on two hooks.

This is the best-selling hanging shoe organizer on Amazon, with more than 1,100 reviews and an average of 4.3 stars. Customers appreciate being able to clear their closet floors, and most say the Whitmor organizer is sturdy and well made. Many use the organizer to hold other accessories as well as shoes.

On the downside, some buyers wish the cubbies were larger: at 5 inches wide, high heels, thick athletic shoes, ankle boots, and large men’s shoes might not fit as a pair, necessitating one shoe per cubby instead of two, and giving you storage for only five pairs of shoes per organizer. Still, if your collection is mostly flats, sandals, and low heels, you should be able to stow a pair in each cubby.

Pros: Takes up little space, frees your closet floor, very inexpensive

Cons: Cubbies are small, so might not fit a pair of large shoes

The best over-the-door shoe rack

source Whitmor

The Whitmor Over-the-Door Shoe Bag makes use of the often-neglected space on the back of your door.

Whether you’re trying to make the most of a dorm room, a bedroom with a tiny closet, or a child’s room, it’s a mistake to overlook the prime real estate on the back of the closet door. Instead, take advantage of the spot to hang an organizer like the Whitmor Over-the-Door Shoe Bag, and corral up to 12 pairs of shoes.

Made of strong, clear vinyl, and with three spring-fit hanging hooks to fit over just about any door, the Whitmor OTD Shoe Bag has 24 pockets, each large enough to hold one adult shoe. If using this in a young child’s bedroom, you might be able to squeeze a pair into one pocket.

Once you have your flats, sandals, low heels, and sneakers off the floor, you’ll have plenty of room in your closet for shoes that won’t fit in the hanging bag, such as boots and high heels.

Keep in mind that although the Whitmor OTD Shoe Organizer is fine with average shoes, it’s not designed to carry an exceptionally heavy load. If overloaded, the organizer is likely to tear or sag.

This is another very popular shoe organizer on Amazon, with more than 2,000 reviews and an average of 4.2 stars. Buyers use the organizer not just for shoes, but for a wide range of other items, including cleaning supplies, toys, food, craft supplies, children’s clothing, accessories, and schoolwork.

Most are using it for shoes, however. Says one pleased owner, “This shoe organizer way exceeded my expectations. I thought at best maybe a couple pairs of flats and a few pairs of flip-flops. It ended up holding six pairs of flats, four pairs of wedges, a pair of sneakers, and eight pairs of flip-flops. It’s sturdy and was very easy to slip right over the door. I highly recommend this shoe organizer.”

There are also complaints, of course. Some buyers comment that the organizer doesn’t lay flat against their door or swings when the door opens and closes. Others wish the pockets were bigger. But overall, most are pleased with their purchase.

Pros: Inexpensive, versatile, holds lots of shoes

Cons: Not for heavy loads, might not lay flat against door

The best portable, covered shoe rack

source SONGMICS

The SONGMICS Portable Shoe Rack Closet keeps your shoes organized, covered, and out of the way, making it particularly great for out-of-season storage.

You’ll need a bit of space for the SONGMICS Portable Shoe Rack Closet. It’s 43-1/4 inches high, 45-1/4 inches wide, and 11-1/8 inches deep. But it’s the next best thing to having an entire closet to devote just to footwear. It’s seven tiers high with a cloth cover to keep everything dust-free and hidden from view.

The frame of the shoe closet is steel tubing held together with plastic connectors. The shelves and outer zipped cover are heavy fabric, and you can choose between black, gray, dark brown, or beige. The whole organizer snaps together easily, and if you want to store boots or purses, just leave out one of the shelves.

You can store up to 36 pairs of shoes in this handy organizer, but it’s best to keep the heavier pairs on the bottom. Also, don’t expect to move the SONGMICS organizer while full. The portable part of the name refers to how easy it is to move the unit while empty.

With more than 1,300 reviews on Amazon and an average of 4.4 stars, this shoe organizer gets a lot of praise. Buyers comment on how easy it is to assemble, how surprisingly sturdy and strong the shelves are, and how nice it is to be able to adjust shelf heights for taller shoes or for storing purses. A typical comment is, “Easy to put together and very sturdy. I like that it has the cover over it so that you can hide your shoes.”

The SONGMICS Portable Shoe Rack Closet has flaws as well, of course. Several buyers complained that the plastic connectors broke easily during assembly. But overall, most buyers are pleased with the organizer, and several say they have already purchased another, or plan to do so in the future.

Pros: Cover keeps dust off shoes, holds many pairs, adjustable shelves, great price

Cons: Plastic connectors may snap if handled roughly

The best shoe-storage bench

source Prepac

If you need attractive shoe storage for your entrance or mudroom, the Prepac Shoe Cubbie Bench organizes your shoes and gives you a convenient spot to sit while you put them on or pull them off.

If you prefer family and guests leave their shoes off inside your home, or have a busy mudroom that seems to collect ever-multiplying shoes, or you just want an attractive piece of furniture to add storage as well as a place to sit at the foot of your bed, then the Prepac Shoe Cubbie Bench is a great option.

Available in three finishes – black, white, and espresso – the sturdy bench measures 48 inches wide, 24 inches high, and 16 inches deep. It has cubbies for up to 18 pairs of shoes. You won’t be able to fit your tall rain boots in the cubbies, but you can certainly slide ankle boots, flats, athletic shoes, heels, or children’s shoes into the openings.

Be prepared to spend some time assembling the bench, though. Amazon buyers comment that although it is not difficult to assemble, it does take 30 minutes to an hour and the box is heavy. After the bench is assembled, however, buyers are quite pleased with it. The Cubbie Bench has 650 reviews and an average of 4.2 stars.

The bench provides a spot to sit while you put on or remove your shoes, or you can use the top surface to hold your children’s backpacks, your briefcase, gym bag, or any other item you need to grab on the way out the door.

Although most buyers praise the bench as sturdy and attractive, a few feel it is flimsier than they expected. However, most like the organizer. A typical comment, “I am very pleased with my purchase. It’s nice having a functional entryway where we can sit to put on our shoes, but it also serves as a shoe organizer and looks nice.”

Pros: Attractive appearance, three finishes to choose from, sturdy bench for sitting, holds lots of shoes

Cons: Assembly can be time-consuming, some complaints of flimsy construction