The best shoes for spin class you can buy

The best shoes for spin class combine functionality, versatility, and comfort without costing a fortune.

The Pista 100 is our top pick for female riders thanks to its overall comfort and value, while the Giro Treble II stands out for men who want a shoe with plenty of arch support.

Head to spin class in the wrong shoes and you may find yourself hobbling out after your workout. While some spinning studios offer their own shoes, many riders choose to purchase a pair separately. For one thing, you never know just how thoroughly the shoes have been cleaned between workouts. Then, there’s the issue of fit. If a shoe doesn’t fit right, you can usually tell right away. Shoes that are too tight can rub and lead to blisters, hot spots, or numbness, while shoes that are too wide or loose can leave your feet slipping and sliding as you pedal away.

To ensure you have the proper fit, your toes shouldn’t be mashed against the ends of the shoes or squashed along the sides. Instead, the fit experts at Bespoke Cycling recommend leaving between 3 and 5 millimeters at the end of the shoe. Not only will the extra room keep your toes happy, but it also allows for more space to accommodate thicker socks. To make sure the fit is solid, you can try holding the back of the shoe and keeping an eye on the heel. A shoe that fits properly will prevent the heel from moving when you pull up.

The best shoes for spin class don’t come in one specific package. Maybe the best shoes for your fit have plenty of arch support, while for another rider, the best shoes have adjustable straps for the most secure fit. While size and fit are generally the most important considerations, cleat compatibility is also important. At least for spin class, an SPD-compatible shoe is probably enough. If you plan to use the shoes for mountain biking or road riding, you may want to consider whether the shoes have SPD-SL or mountain bike compatibility. You also likely want to be proud of the way your shoes look when you walk into class. Many of the best shoes for spin class on this list come in many different colors, giving you a wider selection as you shop.

(Technically, spinning and indoor cycling are similar in concept, but the equipment is different. Still, the shoes should be compatible with either.)

Here are our top picks for the best shoes for spin class in 2019:

Keep scrolling to read more about our top picks.

The best spinning shoes for women

source Amazon

The Pista 100 is a versatile and comfortable shoe designed for entry-level riders and beyond.

The Pista 100 is marketed as an entry-level shoe designed for women. However, it’s also a durable and versatile shoe that will serve you well beyond your basic cycling needs. In terms of compatibility, the shoe works with the popular Shimano Pedaling Dynamics (SPD) clipless pedal system. The SPD system has a two-hole metal cleat. The Pista 100 is also SPD-SL compatible. This SPD-SL system has three holes. In contrast to the SPD system, which is used for casual riding as well as mountain biking and touring, SPD-SL is primarily designed for road riding and racing. Other compatible cleat systems include Look and Speedplay.

Most spin classes involve a combination of standing and sitting. Whether you’re grinding it out on a seated climb or are powering through a standing sprint to the finish, you need shoes that are comfortable and supportive.

“I would have quit cycling if it wasn’t for these shoes,” said one Amazon customer. “I used the wrong ones previously and my feet were killing me.” Another customer “felt a tremendous difference in these vs. the ones supplied by the cycling studio…I didn’t feel as much muscle strain nor did I feel like I used as much energy when I increased the resistance.”

In fact, these shoes have a fiberglass reinforced sole that specifically increases power on the bike. In addition, the shoes are stiff enough for optimal power transfer, which results in faster rides that don’t require as much energy expenditure over time.

If your top picks come down to fit and looks, you’re not alone. Even the smallest details can make or break a shoe for some riders. The Pista 100 comes in three color combinations, each of which features a solid exterior with hints of colorful details on the outside and inside. In terms of sizing, many women prefer to size up if they are between sizes. Having a slightly larger shoe also allows you to wear thicker socks if you prefer.

“I wear a thicker sock when I ride and fit is great, feels a little wide for me if I wear a thin sock, even though length is right,” said one customer. Many women with wider feet say that the Pista 100 is spacious and comfortable.

Pros: Several color choices, fiberglass reinforced sole, compatible with many cleat systems

Cons: Cleats stick out, which can make walking uncomfortable, cleats sold separately, runs a bit small

The best spinning shoes for men

source Amazon

The Giro Treble II is compatible with multiple cleat patterns, provides plenty of arch support, and delivers a functional yet affordable shoe designed for many different types of cycling.

Some shoes only work with a single cleat pattern, which can limit their usability to a single pedal system. The Giro Treble II works with both two and three-bolt cleat patterns, making it compatible with a wide range of indoor and outdoor bikes. You can use the shoes to power up the rankings in spin class or enjoy an off-road ride on your mountain bike.

Comfort and support are paramount when it comes to cycling. Whether your ride is 30 minutes or over an hour, you don’t want to be dealing with sore arches by the time class ends. These spinning shoes have medium arch support, which works well for many riders.

PodiatryToday called insoles “the foundation of the shoe.” Even though you’re not pounding out the miles directly on your feet, you need ample foot and leg support when cycling. According to the same source, firmer midsoles result in stiffer and heavier shoes. In comparison, softer midsoles provide greater shock absorption but tend to wear out faster.

The shoes “have totally changed the way I ride and the comfort of my feet during long rides,” said one Amazon customer. Another said the shoes are “nice and stiff without being uncomfortable.”

Seemingly small details can make the shoes more appealing to cyclists. One example is the Aegis antimicrobial treatment. Not only does the treatment potentially keep bacterial build-up at bay, but it also keeps shoes smelling fresh for longer.

You can also choose between several different colors. One of the more popular choices is the combination yellow-and-black shoe, especially among cyclists who also ride outdoors. “Neon adds safety at night,” said one customer.

Pros: Compatible with two and three-bolt cleat patterns, moderate arch support, available in several colors

Cons: Runs a bit small, some wish the Velcro strap across tongue was longer, higher tongue can be bothersome

The best value for women

source Amazon

The Shimano RP2 (SH-RP2W) is comfortable, affordable, and versatile enough for most indoor and outdoor cycling adventures.

The RP2 isn’t the most technically advanced shoe in the Shimano lineup, but its overall comfort and durability make the shoe a top choice among indoor cyclists. Once you factor in the affordable price tag, it’s no wonder the shoe is particularly popular among beginners and women searching for the ideal shoe for spin class. Cleat compatibility is crucial, especially if you plan to use the shoes indoors and outdoors. This Shimano cycling shoe is compatible with two- and three-bolt cleat systems.

Comfort is always a priority, even if your spin class isn’t. This indoor cycling shoe is outfitted with a glass fiber reinforced nylon sole for optimal power transfer and comfort. One Amazon customer found the soles “appropriately stiff,” adding that “my toes have plenty of room and I’m able to cinch the shoes pretty tightly with the straps.” Another said, “They are a bit stiff on the ankle and a little roomier than I thought they would be.” Shimano gives the shoe an outsole rating of six on a scale of one to 10, placing the shoe somewhere in between comfort and competition wear.

Some cycling shoes have a unisex design. This Shimano cycling shoe specifically caters to female cyclists seeking a women’s specific fit. In addition to lightweight construction, the glove-like fit will keep feet feeling secure and ready for even the most demanding indoor riding workouts. An external heel cup keeps feet planted firmly in place. Three hook and loop straps along the top provide an even more customized fit.

Several customers commented that the shoes also work well for wide feet. One said, “After one class with numb feet I reluctantly started searching for a pair that was not too expensive but seemed like it worked for people with ‘wide’ feet…and ordered the Shimano SH-RP2. The Velcro opens enough to get your foot in comfortably, you can loosen or tighten as much as needed, and the toe box is nice and roomy.”

Pros: Compatible with two and three-bolt cleat systems, women’s specific fit, glass fiber sole ideal for power transfer

Cons: Doesn’t come with clips, can be hard to walk in with cleats installed, runs a bit small/narrow

The best value for men

source Amazon

The Louis Garneau Multi Air Flex is affordable and it offers a standard fit and versatility to handle most indoor and outdoor riding demands.

The Louis Garneau Multi Air Flex stays true to its name. You can use the spinning shoe for your favorite types of riding: indoor cycling, commuting, training rides, and more. The shoe also has a breathable material that allows for proper ventilation as you pedal. A combination nylon-and-fiberglass outsole is sturdy enough to give you plenty of support yet flexes enough to be comfortable when walking around. In terms of compatibility, the SPD cleats work with most major mountain bike pedals.

Comfort is crucial when it comes to cycling, so let’s take a closer look at what makes these shoes so comfortable. The previously mentioned outsole not only provides plenty of flex in the toe and heel for walking, but it also keeps pressure off of the heels. Extra heel retention inside the cup holds the heel tightly in place, whether you’re walking or riding. Convenient hook and loop fasteners allow for quick and easy adjustments, even when riding.

One Amazon customer wrote, “What I really like about this shoe is that the sole is stiff from the heel to the ball of my foot, but the toe will flex when walking. This provides good power transfer like a road shoe, but doesn’t result in that awkward clunky gait that you get with stiff road shoes without recessed cleats.” Another said, “The footbed is firm and energy transfer to crank is good, even in an off the saddle situation.”

As any rider knows, breathability is also important. This is especially true when the weather gets warmer or the spin instructor mercilessly calls out one intense interval session after the next. These shoes are made with a combined synthetic leather and mesh upper. The insole is also breathable and well ventilated. The end result is ample breathability to help your feet stay cool without compromising comfort.

However, it’s important to note that these shoes run a bit small. If you find yourself using a thicker sock when the temperatures drop, you’ll want to size up accordingly.

Pros: Versatile, well ventilated, hook and loop fasteners allow for fast and easy adjustments

Cons: Not SPD-SL compatible, runs small, a bit narrow for wide feet

The best unisex spinning shoe

source Amazon

The Gavin Mountain Bike Mesh Indoor Fitness Cycling Shoe works just as well for indoor and outdoor cycling. Plus, it’s designed to fit men and women.

Sometimes, it’s just easier to be able to swap and share shoes. These cycling shoes have a unisex design, making them suitable for male and female riders. Aside from your local spinning studio, these cycling shoes work best for mountain biking. In fact, the two-bolt cleat system is compatible with SPD and most mountain bike pedals. They’re also compatible with Crank Brothers pedals. If you’re not familiar with the brand, Crank Brothers describes itself as “a globally recognized and leading brand of pedals” and other bike accessories.

Having a shoe that fits properly is essential for any type of riding. A shoe that fits properly “should not slip or have any wiggle room,” according to Spinning.com. While the soles should feel stiff at first, they should “feel as cozy as a warm pair of gloves” once they are broken in after a few rides.

Certain features make these shoes more comfortable, including hook and loop straps along with a heel cup for more stability. “These shoes … have totally increased my indoor cycling ability,” said one customer, adding that the shoes are “comfortable throughout speed workouts and heavy duty hill climbs.” Another customer said the shoes provide “good support to the arches” since the bottom flexes, especially when pedaling hard.

Once you have a shoe that fits properly, you’ll want to ensure it’s comfortable enough for your riding demands in other ways. Many riders appreciate the perforated insole, which adds a bit of support and cushioning without weighing down the shoe. Plus, it dries quickly, which helps keep your feet comfortable during even the most demanding rides. Cyclists also appreciate the Velcro straps for easy adjustments as needed.

One customer said, “When I first got them I thought they were a little tight, but after using them a couple of times they fit and work great.” Another found that the shoes “made my ride much smoother, easy going and less strenuous on my legs.”

Pros: Compatible with SPD and MTB pedals, unisex design, perforated insole

Cons: A bit narrow for wide feet, cleats not included, only comes in one color