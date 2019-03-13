Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Shower curtain hooks are pretty basic, but subtle differences between them make certain hooks stand out above the rest.

Our top pick is the Maytex Metal Double Roller Glide Shower Curtain Ring Set, which keeps shower curtains and liners separated to prevent gunk and mold from building up over time.

Once you find your ideal shower curtain, you need to starting think about picking some shower curtain hooks. Preferably ones that aren’t going to totally ruin the look of your new shower curtain.

Yes, shower curtain hooks are one of the least exciting things to think about, let alone spend money on. I, too, wish they would just magically appear in my bathroom without effort on my part. Luckily, some of the best options happen to be very inexpensive and readily available at major retailers.

It’s worth doing a bit of research before you run out and pick up the first thing you see at the dollar store. Places like Amazon and Target carry affordable shower curtain hooks with minor details that make them a cut above the rest.

Shower curtain hooks come in several varieties, but are most commonly made of stainless steel or plastic. Some are classic circular rings and others are more elaborate hooks that let the curtain drop down farther from the rod.

Here are the best shower curtain hooks you can buy:

The best shower curtain hooks overall

source Amazon

Why you’ll love them: The Maytex Metal Double Roller Glide Shower Curtain Rings feature two hooks that hold your shower curtain and liner apart to cut down on mold and residue.

Shower curtain liners get moldy and mildewy, it’s unavoidable. But you can prolong the life of the materials with the Maytex Metal Double Roller Glide Shower Curtain Rings. It comes with two hooks attached per ring so you can hang shower curtains and liners with room to breathe.

The brushed nickel rings/hooks are rust-resistant and designed with small roller balls to prevent friction from sliding back and forth along the bar. It’s a small detail that makes a big difference in the user experience.

Maytex Metal Double Roller Glide Shower Curtain Rings are sold in packs of 12 for under $5. They’re an Amazon’s Choice pick with a 4.4-star rating based on 5,691 reviews and have been featured by BestBrandReviews.

“Where have these hooks been all my life?! They make removing the shower curtain liner for washing SO much easier. The quality is great, and they actually glide across the pole,” writes one shopper.

Pros: Affordable, two hooks per ring, rollerballs help rings glide, comes in different finishes

Cons: Some reviewers note rust and chipping over time

The best rolling shower curtain hooks

source Amazon

Why you’ll love them: The Amazer Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel Shower Curtain Rings glide back and forth without damaging your shower rod.

There are few sensations less pleasant than the sound of metal shower hooks scraping against a metal curtain rod. The Amazer Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel Shower Curtain Rings prevent this unfortunate phenomenon, thanks to the small roller balls on top. They allow for easy, pain-free gliding.

The stainless steel rings are rust-resistant and come in a variety of finishes, including some options with colorful beads on top. These can be used indoors or outdoors because of a corrosion-proof finish and come in sets of 12. Prices start at $5.97. Amazon shoppers give these hooks a 4.7 star rating based on 1,806 reviews.

“These are really nice. I bought these to replace plastic ones of the same design that were breaking one by one. I was hesitant as our shower rod is metal and metal on metal is sometimes harsh. The rollers work well and the curtain glides nicely across the shower rod. I’d buy these again, but I don’t think I’ll have to,” writes one fan.

Pros: Glides smoothly on metal rods, rust-proof, suitable for outdoors or indoors

Cons: Some reviewers complained about rusting over time

The best decorative shower curtain hooks

source Amazon

Why you’ll love them: The InterDesign Axis Shower Curtain with Ball Detail feature an elegant design that would look at home in any bathroom.

Your shower curtain hooks do not have to be ugly. The InterDesign Axis Shower Curtain Hooks with Ball Detail have an elegant curved design and a burnished bronze finish that looks attractive in a variety of bathroom set-ups.

These hooks expand up to 27.5 inches wide to fit standard shower curtain rods. They’re made of ThermoBond coating, which claims to be durable and rust-resistant. With a 4.2 Amazon rating based on 266 reviews, these are a more niche pick than some of the other options on this list, but are still popular. They’ve also been featured by BestBrandReviews.

“I ordered these hooks to us as hangers for necklaces from a wall mounted towel holder. They blend beautifully as antique bronze is always a favorite. I am very pleased with them both in quality and appearance,” writes one shopper who chose them for an alternative use.

Another reviewer writes, “I have not had any problems with these. They look nice, slide well, and are easy to attach to the curtain. I have used them for a couple months and see no rust.”

Pros: Attractive look, expand to fit standard shower bar, rust-resistant

Cons: Don’t secure closed

The best plastic shower curtain hooks

source Target

Why you’ll love them: Clear rings like the Room Essentials Plastic Shower Hooks from Target offer a surprisingly sleek, modern look for very little money.

Target’s Room Essentials line is God’s gift to college students everywhere, but even those of us who’ve left the dorm room behind can find affordable staples among the aisles sometimes. For example, the Room Essentials Plastic Shower Hooks would be at home in any bathroom, no matter how long it’s been since you’ve had to worry about homework.

These clear plastic rings are surprisingly cool and modern, despite the fact that their main purpose is to be as invisible as possible. They are circular hooks that come in a pack of 12 for the unbeatable price of $1.41. Since they’re plastic they won’t rust or scratch metal shower rods.

Target shoppers rate these highly for quality and value. The star rating is based on 74 reviews.

“[I like] that these are clear because they match anything. I have a metal rod, so I didn’t want metal hooks because I imagine there to be a screeching sound when you pull back the curtain which would be horrible! These are super cheap and totally worth it!” writes one shopper.

Pros: Inexpensive, clear, made of plastic, won’t rust, snap closed

Cons: Some reviewers found snaps difficult to use

The best wide shower curtain hooks

source Amazon

Why you’ll love them: The Amazer Wide Shower Curtain Hooks are designed to fit onto thicker shower curtain rods.

If you have trouble finding shower curtain hooks that fit the rod in your bathroom, Amazer offers extra wide metal hooks. Available on Amazon, these hooks are made of rust-resistant 100% stainless steel. The oval shape is unique in that it doesn’t taper out towards the bottom in order to accommodate thicker rods.

The hooks will fit any shower rod with a diameter of ¾ inches to 1 ⅛ inches. They’re also designed to hold on to heavier curtains without snapping open. Five metal balls at the top allows for easy opening and closing.

This is an Amazon’s Choice item with a 4.5 star rating based on 72 buyer reviews. “Love the way the hook rings easily open for installing the shower curtain and liner onto the shower curtain rod. The shower curtain moves along the rod so smoothly. These are my favorite hook rings yet!” writes one shopper.

Pros: Wider than average hooks, metal roller balls

Cons: Only one finish