The best shower curtain liners you can buy

A shower curtain liner protects your decorative, more expensive shower curtain and helps prevent water from escaping to the bathroom floor.

We researched several shower curtain liners to find the best ones to fit every budget and shower configuration.

When it’s time for a shower, you probably don’t give much thought to a shower curtain liner until you see puddles of water all over the floor. A shower curtain liner helps keep water contained and protects your more expensive decorative shower curtain from mildew, cleaning products that could cause discoloration, and frequent washings that can fade the fabric.

Before you shop for a liner, it’s vital to measure the shower so that you will purchase the correct size. Most liners are a standard 72 inches by 72 inches. However, that size simply won’t work on larger shower stalls or in a custom designed shower and tub.

To find the correct size, measure the width of your shower rod or circumference of the track for free-standing clawfoot tubs and showers. Add 12 inches to the measurement to prevent leaks along the edges. To find the best length, measure from the bottom of the shower curtain rod to the top of the tub or the floor of the shower. For a tub and shower combo, add 4 inches to the length so that the liner will fall inside the tub to prevent water leakage.

If you have a shower curtain that opens in the middle like drapes, purchase two appropriately-sized liners for full coverage.

Whether you choose a top-of-the-line shower curtain liner or a budget friendly one, be sure to select one that contains weights or magnets along the bottom hem. The magnets will cling to tubs that contain metal or act as weights in fiberglass fixtures to keep the liner in place. This is particularly important for lightweight liners or if you have high water pressure that creates a vortex that pulls the liner inward. No one wants to battle the shower curtain liner every morning.

The best shower curtain liner on a budget

Why you’ll love it: If you are looking for an inexpensive but functional shower curtain liner, Target’s Room Essentials Solid Super Soft PEVA Shower Liner is a great choice.

While this shower curtain liner is not on the cutting edge of fashion, Target’s Room Essentials Solid Super Soft PEVA Shower Liner is an excellent buy for anyone on a budget. The 71-by-70-inch liner offers features that you probably won’t find in other lower-cost liners.

Made of a soft non-chlorinated PEVA or polyethylene vinyl acetate, the liner is a good choice over PVC or polyvinyl chloride liners. There are concerns about the health effects and fumes that arise when PVC is heated. The liner header has a reinforced buttonhole top for curtain rings to slip through or can be used with clips. And, the three magnets at the bottom of the liner will keep it flat against tub walls.

Reviewers on Target’s site have given the liner 4.25 stars out of five. One shopper wrote: “A little shorter than liners I’ve had in the past but water never escapes and does the job. Probably the best liners I’ve ever had. Doesn’t collect mold like liners I’ve had in my shower. Not flimsy at all, probably one of the thickest ones I’ve had. Highly recommend. Can’t beat the price either.”

The liner can be washed with sheets and towels in warm water and hung to drip dry. At this price, you may just want to replace it every few months and use the old one as a drop cloth.

Pros: Very low cost, weighted bottom, made of soft, non-toxic vinyl

Cons: Slightly smaller than some liners, lightweight and can tear if pulled on excessively

The best extra large shower curtain liner

Why you’ll love it: If you have a clawfoot tub and shower or a custom-designed shower stall, the N&Y Home Extra Wide Shower Curtain Liner provides the coverage you need.

You finally have the bathroom of your dreams and it includes a huge walk-in shower or a clawfoot tub and shower fixture. Now, where are you going to find a shower curtain liner large enough to fit the space properly? Fortunately, there is N&Y Home Extra Wide Shower Curtain Liner to come to the rescue.

While this liner comes in 26 different sizes, it is one of the few on the market available in a 108-by-72-inch size. The liner is made from a white closely knit polyester fabric with a subtle diamond pattern that is water-repellent, quick-drying, and sturdy. To help support the weight of the fabric, the reinforced top header includes 18 metal grommets for easy and reliable hanging.

The liner is machine-washable in cold water and comes with a three-month warranty against mildew and bacterial growth. It can be tumbled dry and ironed on low heat if you decide to use it as a shower curtain.

Of the more than 1,300 reviews on Amazon, N&Y Home Shower Curtain Liners have an average of 4.5 stars. One buyer wrote, “Great! Does just what it says. Water beads up on it and it dries quickly. We have a bathroom that doesn’t get much air circulation if any, and we’ve gone through a few plastic liners because they mold so fast. I shake this out after the shower and turn the fan on. It’s dry within an hour or so. Washes well too. Great investment!”

Pros: Extra wide width, quick-drying fabric, mildew resistant

Cons: Not weighted at the bottom, the fabric may not be as water-resistant after washing

The best fabric shower curtain liner

Why you’ll love it: If you want a shower curtain liner that can stand alone and add a bit of flair to your bath decor, then the Maytex Microfiber Textured Shower Curtain Liner is an excellent choice.

Not everyone wants to spend money on both a shower curtain liner and a decorative outer curtain. Perhaps you’re simply renting or plan to move soon and just want something that looks good and keeps the water contained. The Maytex Microfiber Textured Shower Curtain Liner will provide both at a reasonable price.

The liner is sized to fit a standard tub-shower combination with its 72-by-72-inch dimensions. This textured polyester microfiber curtain comes in Sport Khaki, White, and Dark Grey. The top is finished with reinforced button holes for shower curtain rings and there are three weighted magnets at the bottom. Easily machine-washable, the fabric is resistant to wrinkling and is quick-drying.

On JC Penny’s website, 100% of the reviewers would recommend buying this shower curtain liner. Many expressed their pleasure that the fabric is not just water repellent but also nearly waterproof.

One online reviewer named Bernie writes, “We recently downsized to enjoy a more simple life … My search began and, after buying four [shower curtains] that said “water repellent,” I was about to give up. Water repellent does not mean waterproof so every time I showered I had a mess to clean up outside the tub. Then I found this item … This baby isn’t “water repellent,” it’s right down waterproof! Not one drop of water came through to the other side. I immediately hung it and realized it’s not only waterproof, but it’s beautiful as well …This one curtain takes the place of two!”

Pros: Comes in three stylish colors, water repellent, easy care

Cons: Only available in one size

The best shower curtain liner with storage pockets

Why you’ll love it: There are very few showers that have enough storage to hold all of our products, so this Overstock Shower Curtain Liner has nine mesh pockets to help you organize it all.

If you are tired of shampoo bottles teetering on tub ledges and being unable to find your loofah with soap-filled eyes, then the Overstock Shower Curtain Liner with 9 Mesh Pockets is for you.

Storage is always at a premium in small spaces and this shower curtain will help solve your dilemma. Made from clear heavyweight water repellent polyethylene vinyl acetate (PEVA), the curtain is free from chlorine and other potentially toxic chemicals. The 70-by-72-inch curtain has nine polyester mesh pockets to hold toys, bottles, and brushes.

To help support the extra weight of the items stored in the pockets, the top of the liner has 12 rust-proof metal grommets for hanging with curtain rings. The liner is machine-washable in cold water and will drip dry quickly.

This liner rates 4.4 stars from buyers on Overstock’s site. Clearly, the organizational function of the pockets was a winner with one buyer, “This is the best-organized shower curtain. I have purchased it before and I love how there are pockets to put all your shampoo and conditioner in. You can put razors up from little kids so they do not cut themselves. Also, the bathtub is so easy to clean with everything in the pockets.”

Pros: Non-toxic PEVA material, nine quick-drying pockets, clear vinyl allows in light

Cons: Available in only one size, not weighted on the bottom

The best mildew-resistant shower curtain liner

Why you’ll love it: If you have a less then well-ventilated bathroom and battle quick-growing mildew, you will appreciate the benefits of the LiBa Mildew Resistant Anti-Bacterial Shower Curtain Liner.

There’s a fungus amongst us and it loves your bathroom. The warm, damp climate in the bathroom is a particularly popular breeding ground for mildew. This is a surface mold that appears as a colony of grey or white powdery dots. It is the dampness and body soil in your shower that feeds the mold and encourages it to grow.

Having a mildew resistant and antibacterial shower curtain liner will help stem the growth and give you one less thing to scrub frequently. Made from PEVA, the LiBa shower liner is non-toxic, chlorine-free, and does not release harmful fumes. Each liner is treated with a mildew inhibitor that lasts four times longer than other mildew resistant liners.

Offered in a clear 72-by-72-inch vinyl panel, the liner header features 12 rustproof metal grommets for durability and is weighted with three magnets. Each liner comes with a 12-month warranty against tears and mildew growth.

More than 6,000 buyers have left reviews for the LiBa Mildew Resistant Curtain Liner on Amazon with an average rating of 4.4 stars.

One buyer declares, “I have waited six months to write this review and my original liner looks as good as the day I hung it. No mildew or rust. The magnets have weight and stick well to the bath. So I replaced the liner in my other bathroom with another one of these. Excellent value and quality.”

Pros: Mildew resistant and antibacterial, reinforced grommets, weighted bottom hem

Cons: Only available in one size