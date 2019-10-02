The 17 best TV shows to stream on Hulu right now

source Hulu

Many currently airing TV shows on Hulu are available to stream the day after they air on cable, unlike Netflix where it can take months.

Standout hits like “This Is Us,” “Killing Eve,” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” are all available for streaming. Throwbacks like “Lost,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” and “The Golden Girls” also make our list.

Since Hulu’s inception in 2007, it has excelled at bringing on-demand TV series, both old and new, to its viewers. With other streaming services like Netflix, you’ll often have to wait several months or longer after a season has ended for it to be available to stream. With Hulu, many of the current TV shows it offers are available to stream episode by episode, within 24 hours of airing on cable. Hulu offers a staggering catalog of complete series as well as currently airing shows from every major broadcast network, not to mention its vast catalog of original series and movies.

I’ve found Hulu to be the best way to keep up with the shows I want to watch. I’m often not home in the evenings, so I miss things as they air live, and I’m always in need of a way to catch up. So I usually watch my favorites like “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and “Saturday Night Live” the next day or whenever I have some free time. Plus, if I were to watch them live, I’d have to sit through commercials, and since I pay for the ad-free service – which I’ve found to be worth the couple extra bucks a month – I get to watch the same show ad-free.

If you’re not yet a Hulu subscriber, it couldn’t be easier to start streaming. Most smart TVs already come with the Hulu app installed, so it’s as simple as signing up for an account, logging in, and picking a favorite show to start watching.

If you’re in need of a suggestion, we’ve compiled some of the best series on Hulu currently available to stream. Check them out below.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” made headlines last year when it was canceled by Fox after five seasons. A huge outpouring of fans, including celebrities Mark Hamill and Lin-Manuel Miranda, took to Twitter to try to save the show, and it was picked up by NBC the next day. The hilarious cop sitcom follows NYPD detective Jake Peralta – played by the inimitable Andy Samberg – and the rest of the 99th Precinct as they try to clean up the mean streets of Brooklyn. Season 7 is slated to premiere sometime this fall.

Bob’s Burgers

This animated series just started its 10th season on Fox. The Belcher family runs a restaurant together, but business isn’t always great. The health inspector is always dropping by, their landlord is a nuisance, and their biggest competition is the jerk across the street. But they’ve always got each other’s backs even when they drive each other crazy. Bob is voiced by H. Jon Benjamin, whom you may also know as the voice of the title character of “Archer,” also available on Hulu.

Fresh Off the Boat

The Huang family has just moved from Washington, D.C.’s Chinatown to suburban Orlando to follow their dad’s dream of opening a restaurant. This humorous look at immigrant life in the suburbs and what it means to follow the American dream is entering its sixth season. The show is based on celebrity chef Eddie Huang’s popular memoir about his childhood growing up as an Asian-American kid in a not so diverse neighborhood and finding solace in food and hip-hop.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

A group of self-absorbed, scheming friends try their worst to run the failing Paddy’s Pub in South Philadelphia. The first 13 seasons of this beloved long-running sitcom starring Charlie Day and Danny DeVito are available to stream on Hulu. Though season 14 just began on FXX, it won’t be available to stream next-day on Hulu like many other series. Hulu + Live TV subscribers, however, get access to FXX and the new season of “It’s Always Sunny.” So if you’re a die-hard fan of the gang, you’ll want to upgrade if you haven’t already.

Seinfeld

“Seinfeld” – a sitcom long billed as “a show about nothing” – follows the lives of four friends, including Jerry Seinfeld who plays a fictionalized version of himself, as they navigate their daily lives in New York City. Created by Seinfeld and Larry David, it is widely regarded as one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. All nine seasons are available to stream on Hulu, but your time to watch is limited. It was recently announced that “Seinfeld” will make the jump to Netflix in 2021.

The Handmaid’s Tale

For many, “The Handmaid’s Tale” is the reason they got a Hulu subscription in the first place. It’s Hulu’s most successful and critically acclaimed original series by far, with a whopping 14 Emmys and 44 total nominations. This drama starring Elisabeth Moss centers around a dystopian society in which women have been subjugated into servitude. The first season closely followed the plot of Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, and she has consulted on the subsequent seasons since.

Killing Eve

This British thriller follows a highly skilled assassin and the MI5 agent who’s been assigned to hunt her down, their cat-and-mouse game ever-increasing in intensity as they become obsessed with one another. The first season of this BBC drama starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer is available to stream now. Season 2 has already aired in the UK, and if it follows the same Hulu release pattern as the first season, you can anticipate it dropping in early December.

Lost

“Lost” begins with a jet airliner crash-landing on a mysterious island in the South Pacific and ends with one of the most talked about series finales of all time. It’s a series that defined nearly a decade of television, gathering upwards of 16 million viewers per episode at the height of its popularity. All six seasons of this cult sci-fi, supernatural mystery starring Matthew Fox and Evangeline Lilly are available to stream now.

Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live is the longest running sketch show in the United States, and with alumni like Eddie Murphy, Bill Murray, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, and Andy Samberg, it’s easy to see why. This weekly late-night live variety show premieres on Hulu the day after it airs, complete with performances from musical guests, the host’s opening monologue, and the often politically charged cold open. While all 45 seasons aren’t available to stream, seasons 1 to 8 are, so you can relive the shows glory days with the original cast. Season 30 all the way through to present are also available to stream.

Empire

Lucious Lyon is the head of a hip-hop empire, but when he’s diagnosed with a terminal illness, he must decide which of his sons will gain control of his business. When his ex-wife is released from prison, her return to the fray complicates things as she too fights for control of both the business and her kids. Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson both give critically acclaimed performances as Lucious and Cookie. The sixth and final season has just begun, and each episode will stream the day after it airs on Fox.

Black-ish

In this acclaimed sitcom, Anthony Anderson stars as Dre, an upper-middle class black father who wants to ensure his kids experience enough black culture in their highly white suburban environment. Tracee Ellis Ross has received several awards including two Emmys for her role as the matriarch, Rainbow. Season 6 has just begun, and it’s available to stream along with all the preceding seasons. The popular spin-off “Grown-ish” – which follows eldest daughter Zoey as she goes off to college and finds independence to be tougher than she anticipated – is also available to stream.

This Is Us

“This Is Us” follows the intertwining lives of the Pearson family in several different time periods: three siblings in the present, and their parents in the ’80s. Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore star as the older generation in their younger years, while Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, and Sterling K. Brown star as the present-day siblings. Season 4 has just started and is available to stream next-day. This season is the first of three additional seasons for which “This Is Us” has already been renewed, so there’s plenty of Pearson drama still to come.

American Horror Story

This grim and gory horror anthology series took TV by storm when it first premiered in 2011. Eight years later, it’s still going strong with season 9 recently beginning on FX. It’s first eight seasons – each a standalone miniseries with a new cast and story – is available to stream on Hulu. If you want to keep up with season 9, you’ll need to upgrade to Hulu + Live TV, but there’s no reason to believe it won’t eventually make its way to Hulu once the season fully airs.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buffy is your average teen, dealing with school, family, and a complicated love life. Oh, and she’s also been chosen to destroy the vampires and demons that emerge from the Hellmouth her hometown sits on top of. No big deal. Sarah Michelle Gellar plays the title character who with the help of her best friends and the surprisingly vampire-savvy high school librarian must defeat the forces of evil that plague her world. “Angel,” the popular Buffy spinoff that follows a vampire with a human soul – is also available to stream.

Cowboy Bebop

Believe it or not, Hulu has a great anime collection. “Cowboy Bebop” follows a gang of futuristic bounty hunters in the year 2071 and is commonly cited as the series that unlocked anime’s popularity in the United States. All 26 episodes are available on Hulu, both dubbed over into English and in the original Japanese with English subtitles, so you can choose your preference. Some of Hulu’s other anime standouts include “Bleach,” “Naruto,” “One-Punch Man,” and “Death Note.”

Golden Girls

Four older women navigate the trials and triumphs of their older years in this beloved ’80s sitcom, proving that your retirement years can still be full of love, lust, and life. The legendary – and hopefully immortal – Betty White stars alongside Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty as the title gang. All seven seasons of this quick witted comedy are available to stream. Thank you for being a friend.

Hey Arnold!

Arnold’s a football-headed kid figuring out school, friendships, and crushes in the big city. His hijinks with his best friend Gerald; his odd friendship with Helga, the bully who is secretly in love with him; and the antics of all his neighbors in his grandparents’ boarding house are hugely nostalgic for ’90s kids all over the country. Several other ’90s and early 2000s Nickelodeon hits are also available to stream, so invite all your millennial friends over for a nostalgia night and add “Rugrats,” “Doug,” “Jimmy Neutron,” and “Invader Zim” to your list as well.

