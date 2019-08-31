5 great shows you should watch on Netflix this week

Insider is back with another weekly installment of Netflix recommendations, helping you parse through the many options on the streaming service and use your TV-watching time wisely.

First, a brand new fantasy series unlike anything else on television right now.

‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’

caption Deet and Hup exploring in a forest village. source Kevin Baker/Netflix

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 10

This new show is a prequel to the 1982 Jim Henson movie, “The Dark Crystal.” Using puppetry combined with new CGI technology, “Age of Resistance” transports you to a different world and time.

The first season is a wonderfully written fantasy adventure tale featuring an impressive ensemble of Hollywood stars who lent their voices to the puppeted characters. If you enjoy fantasy, and were a fan of the original film, then you will want to see “Age of Resistance.”

Read more: Here’s what the cast of ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ looks like in real life

‘Sacred Games’

caption “A mysterious phone call from an anonymous man leads police officer Sartaj Singh on a chase around Mumbai in a dangerous cat-and-mouse game.” source Ishika Mohan Motwane/Netflix

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 16

“Sacred Games” is a critically praised police procedural series set in Bombay, India. With fantastic production and a great ensemble cast, this is one of Netflix originals that may have flown under your radar but is worth a watch.

There is thrilling action and investigative twists, plus a new second season just dropped so now is the time to catch up.

Read more: 31 great Netflix shows you might have missed but should definitely watch

‘The Great British Baking Show’

caption The contestants of this reality show are all amateur bakers. source BBC/Netflix

Seasons: 7

Episodes: 61

A brand new season of “The Great British Baking Show” (known to non-US viewers as “The Great British Bake Off”) just began, and Netflix is trying something new with its US syndication of the popular baking competition series.

One new episode will appear on Netflix each week, so right now you can watch the first episode of the new season.

If you haven’t already fallen in love with this wholesome, funny, educational, and pure joy of a TV show, then now is absolutely the time to do so.

‘Workin’ Moms’

caption “Workin’ Moms” stars Catherine Reitman, Jessalyn Wanlim, Dani Kind and Juno Rinaldi. source CBC

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 39

This Canadian comedy series is starting to buzz thanks to its recent appearance on Netflix. Following four moms who are trying to balance working and parenting and everything in-between, “Workin’ Moms” is packed with hilarious moments and a honest portrayals of what it’s like to struggle through motherhood.

‘Diagnosis’

caption “Based on Dr. Lisa Sanders’ hugely popular column in The New York Times Magazine, Diagnosis follows various patients on their respective journeys toward finding a diagnosis.” source Netflix

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 7

“Diagnosis” is a new documentary series made for Netflix in partnership with the New York Times. Columnist Dr. Lisa Sanders follows people with “mysterious illnesses” as they seek answers – and hopefully a cure.

The show highlights the emotional and draining experience of being a medical patient who wants more than anything to be heard as they deal with an unidentified problem.