5 great shows to watch on Netflix this week

caption Vanessa Kirby plays Princess Margaret on the first two seasons of “The Crown.” source Netflix

Every week, Insider puts together a list of great shows on Netflix you could watch.

This week, we recommend new series “Unbelievable” and “The Spy,” as well as “Shameless,” “The Crown,” and “Jack Whitehall: Travels With my Father.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Though Netflix has dozens of great original series and streams other classic TV shows, picking which ones to watch can be tough. So Insider is here, as always, to recommend five shows that are worth your time in the coming week.

First up is a new drama series that critics are already praising.

‘Unbelievable’

caption “When teenager Marie Adler (Kaitlyn Dever) files a police report claiming she’s been sexually assaulted by an intruder in her home, the investigating detectives, as well as the people closest to her, come to doubt the truth of her story.” source Netflix

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

“Unbelievable” is a new Netflix original series based on the real reported events found in a Pulitzer-prize winning article published by ProPublica in 2015. When a young women told police she was sexually assaulted, both her family and the authorities didn’t believe her.

But, in another part of the country, two investigators were starting to piece together evidence of a serial rapist. “Unbelievable” tells the story of those two threads coming together with a fantastic ensemble cast.

Read more: The best new TV show coming to Netflix this weekend is ‘Unbelievable,’ a crime drama that has a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes

‘The Spy’

caption Sacha Baron Cohen stars on this limited series. source Netflix

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 6

This limited series, starring Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat”), is another Netflix original based on true events. Set in the 1960s, the six-episode season follows an Israeli man who goes undercover as a secret agent inside Syria. His dual lives take a toll on himself and his family as the dangerous plan unfolds.

Read more: The 43 best Netflix original TV shows this year so far, ranked

‘Shameless’

caption “Shameless” concludes with its tenth season this November. source SHOWTIME

Seasons: 9

Episodes: 110

The tenth and final season of “Shameless” premieres this November on Showtime, but you can catch up with the first nine seasons now on Netflix. This show has it all – family dysfunction, drama, heart, plenty of laughs, and a stellar cast. The series’ stars William H. Macy and Emmy Rossum in particular have delivered standout performances.

‘The Crown’

caption Claire Foy stars as Queen Elizabeth II on “The Crown.” source Netflix

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 10

Continuing on our theme this week, “The Crown” is yet another Netflix drama based on real events. This time the focus is all Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family. With yet another fabulous cast of stars all playing the royal family and significant political figures like Winston Churchill and John F. Kennedy, the series brings to life the many twists and turns of the United Kingdom’s history.

The third season of “The Crown” airs this November, so now is a good time to catch up if you haven’t already seen it.

Read more: Here’s how the cast of ‘The Crown’ compares to the real-life royals

‘Jack Whitehall: Travels With my Father’

caption Comedian Jack Whitehall and his father, Michael, on an adventure together. source Netflix

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 13

This docuseries follows comedian Jack Whitehall and (as you can tell by the title) his father. Bringing together their two at-odds personalities, the travel adventures they share in Europe and Asia provide plenty of fodder for laughs, but also room for familial bonding. Now the third season has brought the two British men to the US for two new episodes.

For more Netflix options, read Insider’s list of the best movies you can stream this week.