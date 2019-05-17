3 great TV shows to watch on Netflix this week

caption “Nailed It!” is hosted by Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres. source Adam Rose/Netflix

Every week, INSIDER puts together a list of great shows on Netflix you should watch.

This week, we recommend watching the new season of reality baking competition series “Nailed It!,” dystopian anthology show “Black Mirror,” and “The Office.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories

Netflix’s massive catalogue of movies and TV shows can be daunting. As usual, INSIDER is here to give you a short list of the three series most worth your time in the coming week. This time we’re starting with a beloved, goofy reality series.

‘Nailed It!’

caption Contestants have to make a “Black Panther” cake on the new season of “Nailed It!” source Netflix

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 19

“Nailed It!” puts bakers’ talents with fondant, chocolate, and other decorating techniques to the test. Three contestants compete for a $10,000 prize, but the results are often anything but beautiful. Typically the amateur bakers wind up creating monstrous versions of the intricate designs they’re challenged to recreate.

A brand new third season of “Nailed It!” just dropped on Netflix, so now is the time to catch up with the funny spin on a cooking competitions.

Read more: People are loving ‘Nailed It!’, a Netflix series about baking fails – and these hilarious side-by-side photos show why

‘Black Mirror’

caption “Black Mirror” tells a new story with each episode. source Netflix

Seasons: 4

Episodes: 18

Netflix just announced a coming fifth season of this hit drama series which will premiere on June 5. The four seasons available now for streaming are some of the best dystopian content Netflix has to offer. “Black Mirror” is an anthology series, which means you can pick just the best-of-the-best if you don’t feel like watching all 18 episodes.

We recommend starting with “Be Right Back” (season two), “USS Callister” (season four), and “San Junipero” (season three) if you want to dip a toe in.

Read more: Every episode of ‘Black Mirror,’ ranked from worst to best

‘The Office’

caption “The Office” is one of the most popular shows available on Netflix. source NBC

Seasons: 9

Episodes: 201

There’s a reason why “The Office” is one of the most popular shows Netflix subscribers stream. This NBC hit comedy ended in 2013, but lives on thanks to its endlessly entertaining cast of characters. Prepare to cringe at Michael Scott’s wildly inappropriate sense of humor, but fall in love with the goofy and endearing employees of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.

For more Netflix options, read INSIDER’s list of the best movies you can stream this week.