3 great TV shows to watch on Netflix this week

This week, we recommend watching sketch comedy show “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson,” rom-com series “Lovesick,” and AMC’s “Mad Men.”

Don’t fall down the rabbit hole of seemingly never-ending options on Netflix this weekend. INSIDER is here with our weekly installment of the best TV shows you can find on Netflix that are worth your time, starting with a new short-form comedy show.

‘I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson’

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 6

This new Netflix original series is comprised of just six episodes, all around 15 minutes long. This a new experimental formula from Netflix, which we first saw tested with “Special” (another series we think is worth watching).

Watching “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson” is like watching a fever dream of the best absurdist sketch ideas a table of comedy writers has spent years honing. It’s strange, hilarious, off-kilter, and packed with an incredible cast of stars you know from movies, “Saturday Night Live,” and more.

‘Lovesick’

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 22

Originally titled “Scrotal Recall,” this romantic comedy series starts with a simple premise. A man named Dylan (played by Johnny Flynn) finds out he has a sexually transmitted disease and must work his way down through a list of former girlfriends and lovers to tell them.

As he undergoes this cringeworthy mission, the show does flashbacks to points in Dylan’s life when he realized how he truly felt about the one woman who got away. “Lovesick” is funny, endearing, at times raunchy, but above all extremely heartwarming and well-written.

‘Mad Men’

Seasons: 7

Episodes: 92

If you’re looking to sink your teeth into a bigger drama show, “Mad Men” is one of the best complete series in the Netflix catalogue. AMC’s critical hit about the New York City advertising world of the 1950s is one of the most compelling character dramas to ever grace the small screen.

Whether you’re coming to it for the first time or are in the mood to rewatch a modern classic, “Mad Men” is just the ticket.

