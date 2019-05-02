3 great TV shows to watch on Netflix this week

caption “The Haunting of Hill House” source Photo by Steve Dietl / Netflix

Every week, INSIDER puts together a list of great shows on Netflix you should watch.

This week, we recommend watching FX’s “Pose,” new animated series “Tuca and Bertie,” and the horror drama “The Haunting of Hill House.”

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

There are more TV shows on Netflix than the average subscriber can keep up with. But have no fear, we’re here to recommend the three TV series you should prioritize on your list this week. Let’s start with a brand new Netflix original animated serie.

‘Tuca and Bertie’

caption Tiffany Haddish plays Tuca and Ali Wong plays Bertie. source Netflix

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 10

This new Netflix original animated series is fun, and absurd. Starring comedians Tiffany Haddish as Tuca, “a cocky, care-free toucan,” and Ali Wong as Bertie, “an anxious, daydreaming songbird,” the show is all about friendship and weirdness. With great animation styling, brilliant side gags, and short 30-minute episodes, “Tuca and Bertie” is the most light-hearted binge you could pick this week.

‘Pose’

caption Indya Moore stars on “Pose.” source FX

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

This FX drama premiered last year to critical acclaim, and now the first season is streaming on Netflix US starting on May 10. Inspired by the documentary feature “Paris is Burning” (which is also currently on Netflix), “Pose” tells the story of 1980s ball culture with a piercing look at the discrimination faced by the LGBTQ and drag community.

The phenomenal ensemble cast, detailed set design and and gorgeous costuming make “Pose” well worth your time this weekend.

Read more: 9 fantastic TV shows you won’t want to miss this summer

‘The Haunting of Hill House’

caption If you can handle some scares, then you need to watch “The Haunting of Hill House.” source Steve Dietl/Netflix

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 10

As its name implies, “The Haunting of Hill House” is a scary drama series which is not for the faint of heart. But if you’re OK with the occasional jump scare and spooky sights, this show provides a deep, introspective look into family trauma and grief. Any fan of horror and just plain-good storytelling needs to watch this Netflix original series.

To see which movies INSIDER recommends on Netflix, read our list of the five films you should stream this week.